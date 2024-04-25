The TCL 50 XL goes on sale as the most affordable 5G phone at Metro by T-Mobile





After selling millions of dirt-cheap Alcatel-branded handsets stateside, the company has shifted its focus in recent years towards its own name, which is now slapped on some of the most affordable devices you can get at the likes of Metro by T-Mobile , Boost Mobile, Tracfone, Verizon Prepaid, and T-Mobile .













Whether you end up buying this thing for 160 bucks or... $0, it's hard to overstate the phone's incredible appeal and towering value for your money with not just a huge 6.78-inch display in tow but a more than respectable 6GB RAM paired with 128 gigs of internal storage space and a fittingly large 5,010mAh battery with decent 18W charging capabilities as well.



That TCL-made NXTVISION screen, by the way, is equipped with both a Full HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate technology, which is absolutely mind-blowing for a budget 5G phone in 2024. Then you have a triple rear-facing camera system headlined by a 50MP AI-assisted primary snapper, a not-too-bad 5MP front camera, dual DTS-enhanced speakers, and an octa-core MediaTek processor to round out a simply unbeatable spec sheet for that aforementioned price point.





Could TCL become America's new affordable smartphone champion? Absolutely, but only if the TCL 50 family rapidly expands to more operators than just Metro by T-Mobile at similar prices, which unfortunately seems unlikely to happen anytime soon.