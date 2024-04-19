Apple Watch X render shows new magnetic band mechanism that could lead to longer battery life

Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Renders of Apple Watch X (Series 10) confirm a rumor that has been active for some time. Last summer, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that the Apple Watch X could feature a thinner case and a new method using magnets to attach the bands for the timepiece. The current method of attaching the bands includes sliding the end of the band into a slot on the top and bottom of the timepiece. This slot takes up enough room inside the device to prevent Apple from increasing the battery life of the Apple Watch by adding a larger cell.

The Apple Watch X renders posted by @concept_central on "X" show how the band would wrap around a "handle" found at the top and bottom of the watch. Since there is no groove being cut out at the top and bottom as there is now, using the "handle" should leave more room inside the watch module for a larger battery. 

Another change that was supposedly being made to the Apple Watch X, the use of a microLED display on the timepiece replacing the OLED panel, is not going to happen although bezels will be thinner and the OLED panel on the Apple Watch X is expected to be brighter and more power efficient. That could give the Apple Watch X the best battery life ever seen on an Apple Watch.

There is also speculation that the Apple Watch X will feature a new blood pressure monitor that will warn users if their readings are too high or too low. A future Apple Watch model might deliver the user's actual blood pressure reading with the individual systolic and diastolic numbers. But for now, Apple will reportedly stick to giving users a warning if their blood pressure is too high or too low.

It also will be interesting to see whether Apple can work out a deal with Masimo to bring the pulse oximeter back to the device. As you probably know, Masimo sued Apple for patent infringement and an International Trade Commission judge ruled against Apple. The ITC ultimately issued an import ban that prevents Apple from selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the U.S. with the pulse oximeter. Masimo's patent expires in 2028 and if Apple doesn't want to wait until then to bring back the feature, it will have to create a new sensor that doesn't infringe on the patent or shell out the cash to license it.
