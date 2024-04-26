Up Next:
The premium Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are just unmissable at their lowest price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We already shared that Amazon is currently selling Bose's new QuietComfort headphones at their Black Friday discount, allowing you to get a pair for $100 less. But if you prefer earbuds to headphones, we suggest going for Bose's ex-flagship earphones, the QuietComfort Earbuds II, instead.
Right now, these top-tier earbuds are discounted by $90 and available at their lowest price on Amazon. This markdown is even more awesome than the $80 price cut they usually receive. Therefore, act fast and grab a pair by tapping the deal button below, as you never know how long the offer will stay available.
As Bose's ex-flagship earphones, the QuietComfort Earbuds II deliver incredible sound, which you can easily fine-tune to your liking via the EQ functionality in their companion Bose Music app. In addition to that, the earbuds come with a CustomTune feature, which customizes their audio to your ears.
Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds II wouldn't be proper QuietComfort earphones if they didn't offer top-tier ANC that can mute most of the noises of the outside world. Moreover, they have good battery life, delivering up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge. With their case, their total listening time increases to up to 24 hours.
Right now, these top-tier earbuds are discounted by $90 and available at their lowest price on Amazon. This markdown is even more awesome than the $80 price cut they usually receive. Therefore, act fast and grab a pair by tapping the deal button below, as you never know how long the offer will stay available.
As Bose's ex-flagship earphones, the QuietComfort Earbuds II deliver incredible sound, which you can easily fine-tune to your liking via the EQ functionality in their companion Bose Music app. In addition to that, the earbuds come with a CustomTune feature, which customizes their audio to your ears.
Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds II wouldn't be proper QuietComfort earphones if they didn't offer top-tier ANC that can mute most of the noises of the outside world. Moreover, they have good battery life, delivering up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge. With their case, their total listening time increases to up to 24 hours.
Overall, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are easily among the best earbuds money can buy with their amazing sound, top-tier ANC, and good battery life. Furthermore, they are now even more attractive, being up for grabs at their lowest price on Amazon. Just be sure to hurry up and get a pair through this deal now, as it would be a shame if you missed out on this opportunity to get these amazing earbuds at such a significant discount.
Recommended Stories
26 Apr, 2024The premium Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are just unmissable at their lowest price on Amazon Amazon's Black Friday deal on the high-end Bose QuietComfort Headphones is back in the spotlight
16 Apr, 2024The high-end Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are available at an attractive price on Amazon
11 Apr, 2024The stylish Bose Headphones 700 are once again under the spotlight at a sweet discount on Amazon
02 Apr, 2024Bose's top-tier QuietComfort Earbuds II are on sale at a tempting discount at Best Buy
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: