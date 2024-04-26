Take a nostalgic trip down memory lane with Arcade Paradise VR
Arcade Paradise VR, the adventure game featuring light management simulation mechanics we told you about a few weeks ago, is finally out on Meta Quest.
Step into the shoes of a rebel teenager who goes against her father’s wish to continue the family business. Your job is to turn the decrepit ‘King Wash’ Laundromat inherited into a thriving arcade business.
The VR game features 12 fully realized VR cabinets alongside 27 traditionally controlled games from the original PC release. Additionally, Arcade Paradise VR will include 6 new VR-specific titles - including the ‘Future Home: Enter Reality’ cabinet.
Strap on your Quest headset and take a nostalgic trip down memory lane with Arcade Paradise VR. Fans of the genre can purchase the game via the Meta Store for just $19.99.
Arcade Paradise VR represents the culmination of our passion for pushing the boundaries of original games and showcasing what our talented development team can create. We've poured our hearts and souls into every aspect of the game, and we can't wait for players to dive in and experience it for themselves.
But wait, there’s more! Developer Nosebleed Interactive announced plans to release the ‘Out of this World’ Jukebox Expansion later this year, which will feature new tracks inspired by the 90’s era.
