Sizzling hot new deal slashes $300 off Samsung's dazzling Galaxy S25 Edge
Arguably overpriced at launch, the razor-thin Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is massively discounted again, this time by Best Buy with no strings attached.
With a razor-thin 5.8mm profile, state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, cutting-edge 200MP camera, and an undeniably modest 3,900mAh battery in tow, the Galaxy S25 Edge was... clearly priced too steeply at launch, costing no less than $1,099.99 in an entry-level 256GB storage variant.
But Samsung and its official US retail partners seem to have understood that very quickly, battling low demand with frequent deals. The latest such attempt to improve the appeal of the super-slim 6.7-inch giant sees Best Buy knock a whopping 300 bucks off the handset's list prices with both 256 and 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room without any strings attached or special requirements of any sort.
That's right, you don't need to be a (free or paying) member of any service or activate the S25 Edge on a specific carrier upfront to get the phone for as little as $799.99 at the time of this writing. That's slightly higher than Amazon's lowest Prime Day 2025 price last week, but it does eclipse all other deals on this device available since its commercial debut a couple of months ago.
Unsurprisingly, the battery life is highlighted as the handset's biggest weakness in our in-depth Galaxy S25 Edge review, but the aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, S25 Ultra-borrowed main rear-facing camera, and wasp waist should offset that flaw for a lot of Android phone shoppers today.
And that's before we even get into the Galaxy S25 Ultra-inspired titanium construction and flagship Samsung-grade software support. Yes, this bad boy is guaranteed to score no less than seven major OS updates (in due time, of course) after running Android 15 (with One UI 7 on top) out of the box.
Granted, the secondary rear-facing snapper is not exactly awe-inspiring (unlike what's expected of next year's Galaxy S26 Edge), but at $799.99 with 256GB storage and $919.99 in a 512 gig configuration, the overall bang for buck is a total and unquestionable knockout.
