The Galaxy S25 Edge just got a whole lot more tempting at $300 off on Amazon

Galaxy S25 Edge

Looking for an ultra-slim Android phone with Galaxy AI on deck? The Galaxy S25 Edge is the one for you — and it just got way more exciting at Amazon. Right now, you can get one particular 512GB model for 25% off, saving you a huge $300.Sure, the phone was $315 off for Prime members this July 8-11, but the current promo is almost as good. Plus, it's open to everyone, not just Prime members. However, since only the Titanium Icyblue is $300 off, we think the current deal might not stick around for long, so keep that in mind.This Samsung phone blends next-gen AI smarts and superb performance in a slim and refined body. But it's not just the looks that turn heads. The handset features an excellent 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate. With ultra-high brightness and accurate colors, it delivers a stunning visual experience.Under the hood, the high-end device packs a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, promising plenty of potential for all sorts of tasks. Still, as you can see from our Galaxy S25 Edge review , the model is slightly less powerful than the Galaxy S25+ , which has the same SoC.What about camera capabilities? Samsung makes no compromises here, equipping the S25 Edge with a 200MP main sensor that delivers vibrant colors, excellent dynamic range, and sharp detail. Portrait snapshots look just as good, and although the handset lacks a dedicated telephoto camera, it still produces great results at 2x and 4x zoom.When you factor in the multiple AI features and long software support, theshapes up as a pretty solid flagship. And now, it's way more tempting at $300 off on Amazon — a deal Samsung and Best Buy don't match. Both merchants give you a more modest $220 discount, so Amazon is clearly the retailer to pick. Hurry up and save while the deal lasts.