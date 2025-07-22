The Galaxy S25 Edge just got a whole lot more tempting at $300 off on Amazon
Amazon's exclusive sale brings the Galaxy S25 Edge with 512GB of storage down to an irresistible price.
Looking for an ultra-slim Android phone with Galaxy AI on deck? The Galaxy S25 Edge is the one for you — and it just got way more exciting at Amazon. Right now, you can get one particular 512GB model for 25% off, saving you a huge $300.
Sure, the phone was $315 off for Prime members this July 8-11, but the current promo is almost as good. Plus, it's open to everyone, not just Prime members. However, since only the Titanium Icyblue is $300 off, we think the current deal might not stick around for long, so keep that in mind.
When you factor in the multiple AI features and long software support, the Galaxy S25 Edge shapes up as a pretty solid flagship. And now, it's way more tempting at $300 off on Amazon — a deal Samsung and Best Buy don't match. Both merchants give you a more modest $220 discount, so Amazon is clearly the retailer to pick. Hurry up and save while the deal lasts.
This Samsung phone blends next-gen AI smarts and superb performance in a slim and refined body. But it's not just the looks that turn heads. The handset features an excellent 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate. With ultra-high brightness and accurate colors, it delivers a stunning visual experience.
What about camera capabilities? Samsung makes no compromises here, equipping the S25 Edge with a 200MP main sensor that delivers vibrant colors, excellent dynamic range, and sharp detail. Portrait snapshots look just as good, and although the handset lacks a dedicated telephoto camera, it still produces great results at 2x and 4x zoom.
