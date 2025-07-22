Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

The Galaxy S25 Edge just got a whole lot more tempting at $300 off on Amazon

Amazon's exclusive sale brings the Galaxy S25 Edge with 512GB of storage down to an irresistible price.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Galaxy S25 Edge, showcasing its ultra-thin profile.
Looking for an ultra-slim Android phone with Galaxy AI on deck? The Galaxy S25 Edge is the one for you — and it just got way more exciting at Amazon. Right now, you can get one particular 512GB model for 25% off, saving you a huge $300.

Save $300 on the Galaxy S25 Edge

$300 off (25%)
Amazon's exclusive sale has knocked the Galaxy S25 Edge down to a much more attractive price. Right now, you can grab the 512GB model in Titanium Icyblue for $300 off, which brings it very close to its Prime Day price. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

Sure, the phone was $315 off for Prime members this July 8-11, but the current promo is almost as good. Plus, it's open to everyone, not just Prime members. However, since only the Titanium Icyblue is $300 off, we think the current deal might not stick around for long, so keep that in mind.

This Samsung phone blends next-gen AI smarts and superb performance in a slim and refined body. But it's not just the looks that turn heads. The handset features an excellent 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate. With ultra-high brightness and accurate colors, it delivers a stunning visual experience.

Under the hood, the high-end device packs a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, promising plenty of potential for all sorts of tasks. Still, as you can see from our Galaxy S25 Edge review, the model is slightly less powerful than the Galaxy S25+, which has the same SoC.

What about camera capabilities? Samsung makes no compromises here, equipping the S25 Edge with a 200MP main sensor that delivers vibrant colors, excellent dynamic range, and sharp detail. Portrait snapshots look just as good, and although the handset lacks a dedicated telephoto camera, it still produces great results at 2x and 4x zoom.

When you factor in the multiple AI features and long software support, the Galaxy S25 Edge shapes up as a pretty solid flagship. And now, it's way more tempting at $300 off on Amazon — a deal Samsung and Best Buy don't match. Both merchants give you a more modest $220 discount, so Amazon is clearly the retailer to pick. Hurry up and save while the deal lasts.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Don't call a bifold a trifold

by Cliveewar • 2

Comments

by Avalanche1 • 6

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
Amazon cuts the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4), making it unmissable
Amazon cuts the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4), making it unmissable
AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed
AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
Phone as slim as the S25 Ultra but with a 10,000 mAh battery coming next year
Phone as slim as the S25 Ultra but with a 10,000 mAh battery coming next year

Latest News

The impressive 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) foldable scores a hefty discount and a cool freebie
The impressive 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) foldable scores a hefty discount and a cool freebie
Lenovo's gaming-ready Legion Tab Gen 3 is still at its lowest price at the official store
Lenovo's gaming-ready Legion Tab Gen 3 is still at its lowest price at the official store
TSMC rushes to finish its US fabs quarters ahead of schedule
TSMC rushes to finish its US fabs quarters ahead of schedule
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 is suddenly looking like the best processor for Samsung Galaxy S26
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 is suddenly looking like the best processor for Samsung Galaxy S26
EchoStar reportedly considers a deal with a Verizon MVNO to keep Boost alive
EchoStar reportedly considers a deal with a Verizon MVNO to keep Boost alive
Trump appears to have shown us why the iPhone Fold will struggle
Trump appears to have shown us why the iPhone Fold will struggle
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless