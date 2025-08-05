$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Samsung's slimmer phone yet, the Galaxy S25 Edge, is now selling at a thinner price

The phone boasts insane performance and is just 5.8mm thin, making it a top choice for buyers who want a powerful and slim device.

By
0comments
Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series
A person holding a Galaxy S25 Edge.
If you're a Samsung fan in the market for a new high-end phone, but are tired of walking with a brick in your pocket, now is the time to act!

A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a massive $220 discount on the Galaxy S25 Edge, letting you snag the 512GB model for just under $1,000. And while the merchant handles the shipping, you’ll still have 30 days to request a refund if needed.

Galaxy S25 Edge 512GB: Save $220 on Amazon!

$220 off (18%)
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a massive $220 discount on the 512GB Galaxy S25 Edge. This allows you to score one for just under $1,000, down from about $1,220. The phone offers impressive performance and is a great choice if you want a slim and powerful handset. Act fast and save!
Buy at Amazon

Get the Galaxy S25 Edge for up to $530 off!

$689 99
$1219 99
$530 off (43%)
If you have a device to trade, be sure to check out this offer on Samsung.com. Right now, you can slash up to $530 off the Galaxy S25 Edge by trading in an eligible device. But even if you don't have a device to trade, you can still save $100. Just select the option that you don't have a phone to trade.
Buy at Samsung


That said, you may want to check out Samsung's deal as well, especially if you have an old phone lying around somewhere. The tech giant offers up to $530 off this beauty with eligible trade-ins. It also lets you save $100 without a trade-in, so you can snag a brand-new Galaxy S25 Edge from there if you aren't an Amazon shopper.

Samsung's latest addition to the Galaxy S25 family may be just 5.8mm thin, making it the slimmest S Series phone yet, but it's every bit a Galaxy S25 as the other phones in the lineup. Boasting Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, it delivers fast performance, handling demanding tasks and games without any hiccups.

Its battery life is also on point, lasting a full day without needing a top-up—unless you're spending hours gaming or taking photos. That's quite reassuring, considering the phone packs a relatively small 3,900mAh cell due to its slimmer design. And when it's time to recharge, it hits 100% in just over an hour, so your daily companion is ready to go again in no time.

Speaking of taking photos, there is another drawback of the Galaxy S25 Edge's slimmer look—the lack of a telephoto lens. Because of that, going beyond 4X zoom results in a noticeable drop in quality. Nevertheless, the 200MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide snapper on board still take gorgeous photos with vibrant colors. So, it's still a great pick for people who like to capture important moments in a picture.

All in all, we believe the Galaxy S25 Edge is a great deal at its current price on Amazon. It's also unmissable if you can score the maximum trade-in amount at Samsung. So, don’t waste any more time—grab one for less today!

