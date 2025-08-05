Samsung's slimmer phone yet, the Galaxy S25 Edge, is now selling at a thinner price
The phone boasts insane performance and is just 5.8mm thin, making it a top choice for buyers who want a powerful and slim device.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're a Samsung fan in the market for a new high-end phone, but are tired of walking with a brick in your pocket, now is the time to act!
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a massive $220 discount on the Galaxy S25 Edge, letting you snag the 512GB model for just under $1,000. And while the merchant handles the shipping, you’ll still have 30 days to request a refund if needed.
That said, you may want to check out Samsung's deal as well, especially if you have an old phone lying around somewhere. The tech giant offers up to $530 off this beauty with eligible trade-ins. It also lets you save $100 without a trade-in, so you can snag a brand-new Galaxy S25 Edge from there if you aren't an Amazon shopper.
Samsung's latest addition to the Galaxy S25 family may be just 5.8mm thin, making it the slimmest S Series phone yet, but it's every bit a Galaxy S25 as the other phones in the lineup. Boasting Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, it delivers fast performance, handling demanding tasks and games without any hiccups.
Speaking of taking photos, there is another drawback of the Galaxy S25 Edge's slimmer look—the lack of a telephoto lens. Because of that, going beyond 4X zoom results in a noticeable drop in quality. Nevertheless, the 200MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide snapper on board still take gorgeous photos with vibrant colors. So, it's still a great pick for people who like to capture important moments in a picture.
All in all, we believe the Galaxy S25 Edge is a great deal at its current price on Amazon. It's also unmissable if you can score the maximum trade-in amount at Samsung. So, don’t waste any more time—grab one for less today!
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a massive $220 discount on the Galaxy S25 Edge, letting you snag the 512GB model for just under $1,000. And while the merchant handles the shipping, you’ll still have 30 days to request a refund if needed.
That said, you may want to check out Samsung's deal as well, especially if you have an old phone lying around somewhere. The tech giant offers up to $530 off this beauty with eligible trade-ins. It also lets you save $100 without a trade-in, so you can snag a brand-new Galaxy S25 Edge from there if you aren't an Amazon shopper.
Samsung's latest addition to the Galaxy S25 family may be just 5.8mm thin, making it the slimmest S Series phone yet, but it's every bit a Galaxy S25 as the other phones in the lineup. Boasting Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, it delivers fast performance, handling demanding tasks and games without any hiccups.
Its battery life is also on point, lasting a full day without needing a top-up—unless you're spending hours gaming or taking photos. That's quite reassuring, considering the phone packs a relatively small 3,900mAh cell due to its slimmer design. And when it's time to recharge, it hits 100% in just over an hour, so your daily companion is ready to go again in no time.
Speaking of taking photos, there is another drawback of the Galaxy S25 Edge's slimmer look—the lack of a telephoto lens. Because of that, going beyond 4X zoom results in a noticeable drop in quality. Nevertheless, the 200MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide snapper on board still take gorgeous photos with vibrant colors. So, it's still a great pick for people who like to capture important moments in a picture.
All in all, we believe the Galaxy S25 Edge is a great deal at its current price on Amazon. It's also unmissable if you can score the maximum trade-in amount at Samsung. So, don’t waste any more time—grab one for less today!
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: