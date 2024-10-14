Galaxy S24 FE vs Galaxy S23 FE: FEel the difference?

Intro









Besides the much better chip performance, the S24 FE has a bigger, better-looking screen with thinner bezels and higher brightness, making it more modern and immersive. Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE is a solid upgrade over its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 FE . While both devices offer a lot for the price as proud members of the Fan Edition series from Samsung, the S24 FE represents some of the biggest jumps in performance we have seen from Samsung's premium mid-ranger.Besides the much better chip performance, the S24 FE has a bigger, better-looking screen with thinner bezels and higher brightness, making it more modern and immersive.





The new FE also comes with the exact same main 50 MP camera as this years flagship S24 series, giving it yet another edge over the previous generation.







Samsung did increase the price this year, but only by $15, with a starting price of $649.99 for the 8/128GB variant in the U.S. Things are a bit different this time though, as the S24 FE comes with the same processor no matter where you buy it from, unlike the previous Fan Edition.





Design and Display Quality

Larger and prettier









Samsung has altered the design of the new Fan Edition to match that of its flagship series, meaning it has flat sides and slightly curved corners. It feels very similar to holding a Galaxy S24 Plus





Putting its more boxy shape aside, the S24 FE is similar to the Galaxy S24 FE . Maybe the only other noticeable difference is that the metal encasing around each of the cameras at the back is less reflective, but that's about it.









The slightly larger size of 6.38 x 3.04 x 0.31 inches brings the Galaxy S24 FE even deeper into large phone territory, although the 6.22 x 3.01 x 0.32 inches of the S23 FE also make it a player in that category.





Materials are the same for both phones, which are with aluminum frames and glass back panels. The durability has also remained the same with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.





The Galaxy S24 FE comes in fewer hues:

Blue

Graphite

Gray

Mint

Yellow





Galaxy S23 FE comes with one more:

Mint

Cream

Graphite

Purple

Indigo

Tangerine In contrast, thecomes with one more:









Galaxy S24 FE boasts a significantly larger 6.7-inch display compared to the 6.4-inch panel on the S23 FE. This growth is attributed to both an overall increase in size and reduced bezels, giving the S24 FE a more modern appearance. While the bezels are not perfectly uniform, they are noticeably thinner.



The S24 FE also offers a higher peak brightness of 1900 nits, surpassing the S23 FE's 1450 nits. This enhancement improves outdoor visibility, although actual brightness levels may vary based on our display lab tests.



Beyond these differences, both phones support HDR10+ and feature a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the fingerprint reader remains unchanged from last year, with no indication of an ultrasonic sensor for non-flagship models.



In terms of durability, the S24 FE's screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, an upgrade from the S23 FE's Gorilla Glass 5. While we cannot definitively quantify the improvement in scratch and shock resistance, Corning claims that Victus Plus is twice as resistant to both compared to its predecessor. Theboasts a significantly larger 6.7-inch display compared to the 6.4-inch panel on the S23 FE. This growth is attributed to both an overall increase in size and reduced bezels, giving the S24 FE a more modern appearance. While the bezels are not perfectly uniform, they are noticeably thinner.The S24 FE also offers a higher peak brightness of 1900 nits, surpassing the S23 FE's 1450 nits. This enhancement improves outdoor visibility, although actual brightness levels may vary based on our display lab tests.Beyond these differences, both phones support HDR10+ and feature a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the fingerprint reader remains unchanged from last year, with no indication of an ultrasonic sensor for non-flagship models.In terms of durability, the S24 FE's screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, an upgrade from the S23 FE's Gorilla Glass 5. While we cannot definitively quantify the improvement in scratch and shock resistance, Corning claims that Victus Plus is twice as resistant to both compared to its predecessor.





Display Measurements:







We found the S24 FE to be more visible when using the two phones outdoors, and that showed during our display lab tests too, where it scored 200 nits more than the S23 FE. When it came to color accuracy, however, our S23 FE unit did a better job, but we suspect the S24 FE's lower score is an issue with our particular unit.





Performance and Software

The biggest jump in Galaxy FE performance we have seen









Galaxy S24 FE is powered by the Exynos 2400e chipset globally. This special edition chip, a derivative of the flagship Exynos 2400, offers a substantial performance boost over last year's model.



Samsung claims that the Exynos 2400e delivers nearly double the performance and an 18% improvement in ray tracing compared to the S23 FE. This translates to a noticeably smoother gaming experience and enables features like the ProVisual engine for enhanced camera image quality.



To manage the increased thermal load from the more powerful chipset, the S24 FE features an 11% larger vapor chamber. While this helps mitigate heat during intensive tasks, we didn't notice a significant difference in temperature during gaming sessions.



Both the S24 FE and S23 FE come equipped with 8GB of RAM, ensuring comparable performance. This amount of RAM is essential for supporting



In addition to the core AI features like Live Translate, Photo Assist, Chat Assist, and Circle to Search, the S24 FE also introduces new features such as Interpreter, Composer, and Note Assist. These tools streamline note-taking, automate formatting and translation, and even generate suggested text.



Recommended Stories Furthermore, the S24 FE features Sketch to Image, a creative tool that transforms hand-drawn sketches on top of photos into AI-generated images. Unlike its predecessor, which was available in two regional variants, theis powered by the Exynos 2400e chipset globally. This special edition chip, a derivative of the flagship Exynos 2400, offers a substantial performance boost over last year's model.Samsung claims that the Exynos 2400e delivers nearly double the performance and an 18% improvement in ray tracing compared to the S23 FE. This translates to a noticeably smoother gaming experience and enables features like the ProVisual engine for enhanced camera image quality.To manage the increased thermal load from the more powerful chipset, the S24 FE features an 11% larger vapor chamber. While this helps mitigate heat during intensive tasks, we didn't notice a significant difference in temperature during gaming sessions.Both the S24 FE and S23 FE come equipped with 8GB of RAM, ensuring comparable performance. This amount of RAM is essential for supporting Galaxy AI features. While the S23 FE received some AI enhancements with the One UI 6.1 update, the S24 FE offers even more advanced capabilities.In addition to the core AI features like Live Translate, Photo Assist, Chat Assist, and Circle to Search, the S24 FE also introduces new features such as Interpreter, Composer, and Note Assist. These tools streamline note-taking, automate formatting and translation, and even generate suggested text.Furthermore, the S24 FE features Sketch to Image, a creative tool that transforms hand-drawn sketches on top of photos into AI-generated images.





Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 2153 Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 1566 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 6631 Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 3839 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 3861 Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 2208 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 2435 Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 1208 View all





The Exynos 2400e is leagues ahead of what the Exynos 2200 of the S23 FE was capable of, at least according to our own benchmark tests. In some cases, like with the Geekbench 6 multi-core and the 3DMark Extreme tests, the S24 FE even showed double the performance of its predecessor. These are very substantial upgrades, and the results come close to those we got from the flagship Galaxy S24





When it comes to software support, Samsung has added the new Fan Edition to the rest of its phones that get 7 years of Android updates and security patches. The S23 FE came with 4 years of Android updates when it launched, meaning it has 3 more left. In other words, the S24 FE is much better future-proofed.





Camera

Mostly the same as last year









According to Samsung, the new Fan Edition shares the same 50MP main camera inside the Galaxy S24, and our camera score further corroborates that claim . That said, the S23 FE's main camera is still very capable and it is not that far behind.





Besides the main 50MP camera, which has the same specs as the one on the S23 FE, the 8MP 3X telephoto and 12MP ultra-wide also seem to be the same. The same goes for the 10MP selfie camera.





Thankfully, Samsung has fixed the poor HDR performance, with the S24 FE offering much better balance between highlights and shadows. The haloing we saw around objects such as tree branches and leaves, which makes the photos and video look a bit weird, is also gone with the new generation.





PhoneArena Camera Score:

Photo Video Phone Camera

Score Photo

Score Main

(wide) Ultra

Wide Selfie Zoom Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 150 153 84 20 26 22 Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 137 146 77 21 26 22 Phone Camera

Score Video

Score Main

(wide) Ultra

Wide Selfie Zoom Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 150 147 79 23 26 19 Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 137 128 69 19 24 16 Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page





Since we are mostly looking at the same camera system, the main differences between the two phones' camera performance come from the main snapper. The S24 FE has the same camera as the high-end S24 and S24 Plus, so this shouldn't come as too much of a surprise.





Main Camera

< S24 FE S23 FE >



At first glance the main cameras on the S24 FE and S23 FE perform similarly, but the new model offers more natural colors. It has also managed to strike a more balanced image, retaining detail in the highlights from the clouds.



Zoom Quality

< S24 FE 3x S23 FE 3x >



We are looking at the same performance between the two 3x telephoto cameras, with some very slight differences in the post-processing. At first glance the main cameras on the S24 FE and S23 FE perform similarly, but the new model offers more natural colors. It has also managed to strike a more balanced image, retaining detail in the highlights from the clouds.We are looking at the same performance between the two 3x telephoto cameras, with some very slight differences in the post-processing.



Ultra-wide Camera

< S24 FE S23 FE >



The two ultra-wide cameras have the same resolution, but the S23 FE has exposed the scene better, resulting in more detail in the trees and their foliage.



Selfies

< S24 FE S23 FE >



The selfie cameras are supposed to be the same, but the one on the S24 FE offers a much better image here. Not only are the colors more natural, but the tree leafs in the background are sharper and there is less of a "halo" around them. Samsung has definitely worked to improve the HDR performance, the poor use of which is what creates said halos.



More Camera Samples





Video Quality The two ultra-wide cameras have the same resolution, but the S23 FE has exposed the scene better, resulting in more detail in the trees and their foliage.The selfie cameras are supposed to be the same, but the one on the S24 FE offers a much better image here. Not only are the colors more natural, but the tree leafs in the background are sharper and there is less of a "halo" around them. Samsung has definitely worked to improve the HDR performance, the poor use of which is what creates said halos.









The Galaxy S24 FE seems to have improved stabilization. While recording our sample videos for this comparison we noticed that a shake or two would occasionally S23 FE present themselves in its footage, but not in the S24 FE's. Apart from that, we also see slightly more detail on the new FE, and we prefer its less contrasty look.





Battery Life and Charging

Slightly larger battery, but the same charging speeds









Even though the Galaxy S24 FE has a somewhat larger battery capacity than its predecessor, it mostly lasts the same amount of time as the S23 FE. The difference between 4,700 mAh and 4,500 mAh is small, after all.





As for charging, both phones charge at the same speed, as they both support 25W. Both also have the same 15W wireless charging and reverse-wireless charging.





PhoneArena Battery and Charging Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 4700 mAh 6h 20min 15h 39min 8h 3min 10h 8min Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 4500 mAh 6h 17min 16h 15min 8h 3min 8h 50min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 4500 mAh 1h 15min 1h 59min 58% 29% Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 4700 mAh 1h 21min Untested 47% Untested Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





The S24 FE is a bit more power hungry when it comes to gaming, but thankfully its larger battery is good enough to compensate for that, so it ends up getting the same battery life estimate during our testing. The situation is similar for the charging speeds.





Specs Comparison





While the chipsets may be the most apparent distinction between the Galaxy S24 FE and S23 FE, a closer examination reveals additional subtle differences.



The S24 FE is notably larger in both height and width, though it's marginally thinner than its predecessor. However, this slight increase in size is accompanied by a corresponding increase in weight. Despite the added weight, the larger dimensions result in a larger display and battery, ultimately offering a more substantial overall experience.













Looking at the spec sheet it is immediately clear where Samsung has decided to upgrade its Fan Edition series this year, and that's namely the processor and the display.





Summary







