Galaxy S24 FE vs Galaxy S23 FE: FEel the difference?
Intro
Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE is a solid upgrade over its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 FE. While both devices offer a lot for the price as proud members of the Fan Edition series from Samsung, the S24 FE represents some of the biggest jumps in performance we have seen from Samsung's premium mid-ranger.
Besides the much better chip performance, the S24 FE has a bigger, better-looking screen with thinner bezels and higher brightness, making it more modern and immersive.
The new FE also comes with the exact same main 50 MP camera as this years flagship S24 series, giving it yet another edge over the previous generation.
Samsung did increase the price this year, but only by $15, with a starting price of $649.99 for the 8/128GB variant in the U.S. Things are a bit different this time though, as the S24 FE comes with the same processor no matter where you buy it from, unlike the previous Fan Edition.
Galaxy S24 FE vs Galaxy S23 FE differences:
|Galaxy S24 FE
|Galaxy S23 FE
|Slightly larger and heavier
|Comes in somewhat smaller so it might be easier carry
|More boxy design
|Edges are curved and has more of a pebble shape
|Much larger display (6.7") with thinner bezels
|Display is smaller (6.4") and has thicker bezels
|Display gets brighter and is more visible in highly-lit environments
|Display is still plenty visible in normal scenarios but can be difficult to see sometimes
|Processor is almost twice as powerful and is better for gaming
|Processor is powerful enough for regular gaming titles but cannot handle more demanding ones
|Larger battery, but similar battery life
|Smaller battery, although not by much
|Main camera is of flagship quality
|Camera hardware is still pretty impressive, but the main camera is slightly less impressive
|7 years of software support
|4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security patches
Table of Contents:
Galaxy S24 FE review: The best Fan Edition yet
Galaxy S24 FE vs Galaxy S24: You might not have to get the flagship after all
Design and Display Quality
Larger and prettier
The S24 FE is bigger, but the boxy shape makes it feel more secure in the hand. (Image by PhoneArena)
Samsung has altered the design of the new Fan Edition to match that of its flagship series, meaning it has flat sides and slightly curved corners. It feels very similar to holding a Galaxy S24 Plus.
Putting its more boxy shape aside, the S24 FE is similar to the Galaxy S24 FE. Maybe the only other noticeable difference is that the metal encasing around each of the cameras at the back is less reflective, but that's about it.
You can clearly make out the size and shape difference when you compare the S24 FE and S23 FE from the side. (Image by PhoneArena)
The slightly larger size of 6.38 x 3.04 x 0.31 inches brings the Galaxy S24 FE even deeper into large phone territory, although the 6.22 x 3.01 x 0.32 inches of the S23 FE also make it a player in that category.
Materials are the same for both phones, which are with aluminum frames and glass back panels. The durability has also remained the same with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.
The Galaxy S24 FE comes in fewer hues:
- Blue
- Graphite
- Gray
- Mint
- Yellow
In contrast, the Galaxy S23 FE comes with one more:
- Mint
- Cream
- Graphite
- Purple
- Indigo
- Tangerine
The bezels on the S24 FE looks better thanks to its thinner bezels, but the lack of uniformity makes it retain its non-flagship look. (Image by PhoneArena)
The Galaxy S24 FE boasts a significantly larger 6.7-inch display compared to the 6.4-inch panel on the S23 FE. This growth is attributed to both an overall increase in size and reduced bezels, giving the S24 FE a more modern appearance. While the bezels are not perfectly uniform, they are noticeably thinner.
The S24 FE also offers a higher peak brightness of 1900 nits, surpassing the S23 FE's 1450 nits. This enhancement improves outdoor visibility, although actual brightness levels may vary based on our display lab tests.
Beyond these differences, both phones support HDR10+ and feature a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the fingerprint reader remains unchanged from last year, with no indication of an ultrasonic sensor for non-flagship models.
In terms of durability, the S24 FE's screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, an upgrade from the S23 FE's Gorilla Glass 5. While we cannot definitively quantify the improvement in scratch and shock resistance, Corning claims that Victus Plus is twice as resistant to both compared to its predecessor.
We found the S24 FE to be more visible when using the two phones outdoors, and that showed during our display lab tests too, where it scored 200 nits more than the S23 FE. When it came to color accuracy, however, our S23 FE unit did a better job, but we suspect the S24 FE's lower score is an issue with our particular unit.
Performance and Software
The biggest jump in Galaxy FE performance we have seen
Samsung has doubled the performance of its FE series this year. (Image by PhoneArena)
Unlike its predecessor, which was available in two regional variants, the Galaxy S24 FE is powered by the Exynos 2400e chipset globally. This special edition chip, a derivative of the flagship Exynos 2400, offers a substantial performance boost over last year's model.
Samsung claims that the Exynos 2400e delivers nearly double the performance and an 18% improvement in ray tracing compared to the S23 FE. This translates to a noticeably smoother gaming experience and enables features like the ProVisual engine for enhanced camera image quality.
To manage the increased thermal load from the more powerful chipset, the S24 FE features an 11% larger vapor chamber. While this helps mitigate heat during intensive tasks, we didn't notice a significant difference in temperature during gaming sessions.
Both the S24 FE and S23 FE come equipped with 8GB of RAM, ensuring comparable performance. This amount of RAM is essential for supporting Galaxy AI features. While the S23 FE received some AI enhancements with the One UI 6.1 update, the S24 FE offers even more advanced capabilities.
In addition to the core AI features like Live Translate, Photo Assist, Chat Assist, and Circle to Search, the S24 FE also introduces new features such as Interpreter, Composer, and Note Assist. These tools streamline note-taking, automate formatting and translation, and even generate suggested text.
Furthermore, the S24 FE features Sketch to Image, a creative tool that transforms hand-drawn sketches on top of photos into AI-generated images.
Performance Benchmarks:
The Exynos 2400e is leagues ahead of what the Exynos 2200 of the S23 FE was capable of, at least according to our own benchmark tests. In some cases, like with the Geekbench 6 multi-core and the 3DMark Extreme tests, the S24 FE even showed double the performance of its predecessor. These are very substantial upgrades, and the results come close to those we got from the flagship Galaxy S24.
When it comes to software support, Samsung has added the new Fan Edition to the rest of its phones that get 7 years of Android updates and security patches. The S23 FE came with 4 years of Android updates when it launched, meaning it has 3 more left. In other words, the S24 FE is much better future-proofed.
Camera
Mostly the same as last year
Samsung has decided that S24 Fan Edition should get a flagship main camera, and that shows in our tests. (Image by PhoneArena)
According to Samsung, the new Fan Edition shares the same 50MP main camera inside the Galaxy S24, and our camera score further corroborates that claim. That said, the S23 FE's main camera is still very capable and it is not that far behind.
Besides the main 50MP camera, which has the same specs as the one on the S23 FE, the 8MP 3X telephoto and 12MP ultra-wide also seem to be the same. The same goes for the 10MP selfie camera.
Thankfully, Samsung has fixed the poor HDR performance, with the S24 FE offering much better balance between highlights and shadows. The haloing we saw around objects such as tree branches and leaves, which makes the photos and video look a bit weird, is also gone with the new generation.
PhoneArena Camera Score:
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page
Since we are mostly looking at the same camera system, the main differences between the two phones' camera performance come from the main snapper. The S24 FE has the same camera as the high-end S24 and S24 Plus, so this shouldn't come as too much of a surprise.
Main Camera
At first glance the main cameras on the S24 FE and S23 FE perform similarly, but the new model offers more natural colors. It has also managed to strike a more balanced image, retaining detail in the highlights from the clouds.
Zoom Quality
We are looking at the same performance between the two 3x telephoto cameras, with some very slight differences in the post-processing.
Ultra-wide Camera
The two ultra-wide cameras have the same resolution, but the S23 FE has exposed the scene better, resulting in more detail in the trees and their foliage.
Selfies
The selfie cameras are supposed to be the same, but the one on the S24 FE offers a much better image here. Not only are the colors more natural, but the tree leafs in the background are sharper and there is less of a "halo" around them. Samsung has definitely worked to improve the HDR performance, the poor use of which is what creates said halos.
More Camera Samples
Video Quality
The Galaxy S24 FE seems to have improved stabilization. While recording our sample videos for this comparison we noticed that a shake or two would occasionally S23 FE present themselves in its footage, but not in the S24 FE's. Apart from that, we also see slightly more detail on the new FE, and we prefer its less contrasty look.
Battery Life and Charging
Slightly larger battery, but the same charging speeds
You will find that the new FE and its predecessor offer mostly the same battery experience. (Image by PhoneArena)
Even though the Galaxy S24 FE has a somewhat larger battery capacity than its predecessor, it mostly lasts the same amount of time as the S23 FE. The difference between 4,700 mAh and 4,500 mAh is small, after all.
As for charging, both phones charge at the same speed, as they both support 25W. Both also have the same 15W wireless charging and reverse-wireless charging.
PhoneArena Battery and Charging Test Results:
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page
The S24 FE is a bit more power hungry when it comes to gaming, but thankfully its larger battery is good enough to compensate for that, so it ends up getting the same battery life estimate during our testing. The situation is similar for the charging speeds.
Specs Comparison
While the chipsets may be the most apparent distinction between the Galaxy S24 FE and S23 FE, a closer examination reveals additional subtle differences.
The S24 FE is notably larger in both height and width, though it's marginally thinner than its predecessor. However, this slight increase in size is accompanied by a corresponding increase in weight. Despite the added weight, the larger dimensions result in a larger display and battery, ultimately offering a more substantial overall experience.
Check out our separate detailed page of the Galaxy S24 FE vs Galaxy S23 FE specs comparison for more information.
|Galaxy S24 FE
|Galaxy S24
|Size, weight
|162 x 77.3 x 8 mm, 213 g
|158 x 76.5 x 8.2 mm, 209 g
|Screen
|6.7" Dynamic AMOLED 2X
1080 x 2340 pixels
120Hz
1900 nits peak brightness
|6.4" Dynamic AMOLED 2X
120Hz
1080 x 2340 pixels
1450 nits peak brightness
|Exynos 2400e
4 nm
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (USA and Canada) / Exynos 2200 (RoW)
4 nm
|RAM, Storage
|8/128GB
8/256GB
|8/128GB
8/256GB
|Cameras
|50MP main
12MP ultra
8MP 3X telephoto
10MP front
|50MP main
12MP ultra
10MP 3X telephoto
12MP front
|Battery
|4,700 mAh
|4,500 mAh
|Charging
|USB-C
25W wired
15W Qi2 wireless
Reverse-wireless charging support
|USB-C
25W wired
15W Qi2 wireless
Reverse-wireless charging support
Looking at the spec sheet it is immediately clear where Samsung has decided to upgrade its Fan Edition series this year, and that's namely the processor and the display.
Summary
The Galaxy S24 FE is a solid step up. (Image by PhoneArena)
The Galaxy S24 FE is a marked improvement over its predecessor, the S23 FE. While both devices offer exceptional features and performance, the S24 FE introduces notable enhancements in several key areas.
The S24 FE's larger, bezel-less display immediately sets it apart, lending it a more premium aesthetic. In contrast, the S23 FE's rear design, while functional, feels less refined. We also appreciate the S24 FE's new, more boxy form factor.
The larger display not only enhances visual content but also maintains a similar overall size, making it a practical upgrade. Moreover, the S24 FE's increased peak brightness ensures optimal outdoor visibility in challenging lighting conditions.
If camera quality is a top priority, the S24 FE's improved main camera is worth considering. However, the S23 FE's camera performance is generally comparable, making it a less compelling reason for upgrading on its own.
Under the hood, the S24 FE delivers a significant performance boost thanks to its upgraded Exynos 2400e processor. This new chipset represents the most substantial performance leap between Fan Edition generations to date.
