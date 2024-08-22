Geekbench test reveals two big chipset surprises for the U.S. version of the Galaxy S24 FE
Up Next:
The U.S. variant of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE with the model number SM-S721U was spotted on Geekbench by MySmartPrice. While the device is powered by the Exynos 2400 application processor (AP), the chipset was underclocked when tested indicating that Samsung might be planning to reduce the clock speed on the Exynos 2400 for this phone. There is some speculation that this underclocked variant of the Exynos 2400 may be given the Exynos 2400e moniker.
The use of the underclocked Exynos 2400 AP doesn't seem to have been a one-time test as the same clock speeds were found on the Exynos 2400 AP running the South Korean and Global versions of the Galaxy S24 FE on Geekbench. The regular Exynos 2400 is a Decacore chip with 10 CPU cores. The configuration starts with one Cortex-X4 prime CPU core running at a clock speed of up to 3.21GHz. There are two efficiency-performance Cortex-A720 CPU cores running up to 2.9GHz, and three more Cortex-A720 CPU cores with a clock speed maxing out at 2.6GHz. Lastly, the chip is equipped with four Cortex-A520 efficiency CPU cores maxing out at a clock speed of 1.95GHz.
Geekbench test for the U.S. variant of the Galaxy S24 FE. | Image credit-MySmartPrice
On the Geekbench test, the Cortex-X4 had a clock speed as fast as 3.11GHz. Two efficiency-performance Cortex-A720 CPU cores continued to have a clock speed running up to 2.9GHz while the remaining three Cortex-A720 CPU cores run as fast as 2.59GHz. The fourCortex-A520 CPU cores hit a speed of 1.96GHz on the Geekbench test. The only underclocked core was the Cortex-X4 which normally runs at a speed up to 3.21GHz and topped out at 3.11GHz on Geekbench. Still, underclocked is underclocked.
Besides revealing that the Exynos 2400 AP might be underclocked on the Galaxy S24 FE when released, the Geekbench test seems to indicate that the U.S. version of the phone will be equipped with the Exynos 2400. Traditionally, U.S. Galaxy S devices along with those released in China and Canada contain a Snapdragon chipset instead of an Exynos component. The Geekbench test is revealing two big surprises for potential buyers of the Galaxy S24 FE.
With 8GB of RAM and Android 14 pre-installed, the Galaxy S24 FE scored 1996 in the single-core test and 5678 in the multi-core test. A 6.7-inch display is expected to grace the device. A 50MP primary camera is expected to lead the rear camera array and the phone could offer 256GB of storage with IP67 dust and water protection. We could see the Galaxy S24 FE unveiled during the fourth quarter of 2024 or the first quarter of 2025.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: