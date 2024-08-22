Geekbench test reveals two big chipset surprises for the U.S. version of the Galaxy S24 FE





The use of the underclocked Exynos 2400 AP doesn't seem to have been a one-time test as the same clock speeds were found on the Exynos 2400 AP running the South Korean and Global versions of the Galaxy S24 FE on Geekbench. The regular Exynos 2400 is a Decacore chip with 10 CPU cores. The configuration starts with one Cortex-X4 prime CPU core running at a clock speed of up to 3.21GHz. There are two efficiency-performance Cortex-A720 CPU cores running up to 2.9GHz, and three more Cortex-A720 CPU cores with a clock speed maxing out at 2.6GHz. Lastly, the chip is equipped with four Cortex-A520 efficiency CPU cores maxing out at a clock speed of 1.95GHz.









On the Geekbench test, the Cortex-X4 had a clock speed as fast as 3.11GHz. Two efficiency-performance Cortex-A720 CPU cores continued to have a clock speed running up to 2.9GHz while the remaining three Cortex-A720 CPU cores run as fast as 2.59GHz. The fourCortex-A520 CPU cores hit a speed of 1.96GHz on the Geekbench test. The only underclocked core was the Cortex-X4 which normally runs at a speed up to 3.21GHz and topped out at 3.11GHz on Geekbench. Still, underclocked is underclocked.





Besides revealing that the Exynos 2400 AP might be underclocked on the Galaxy S24 FE when released, the Geekbench test seems to indicate that the U.S. version of the phone will be equipped with the Exynos 2400. Traditionally, U.S. Galaxy S devices along with those released in China and Canada contain a Snapdragon chipset instead of an Exynos component. The Geekbench test is revealing two big surprises for potential buyers of the Galaxy S24 FE .





