Up Next:
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE might be in the works: Supply chain signs point to new Fan Edition
The cover image shows the Galaxy S23 FE
Samsung's Fan Edition (FE) lineup is likely to welcome another smartphone to its troops. Going by past patterns, this could happen in the latter half of the year, possibly a month or so, after unveiling the new foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. And while the launch might not be right around the corner, there are early signs that Samsung is gearing up for the Fan Edition of its flagship Galaxy S24 series.
According to the Korean media outlet The Elec (via SamMobile), Samsung has begun assembling the supply chain for the Galaxy S24 FE. Reportedly, Samsung has secured a supplier for the display driver integrated circuits, and it is the Korea-based company Anapass.
Display driver integrated circuits, also known as DDICs, are the brains behind the beauty of your electronic device's display. They act as tiny translators, taking information from the device's processor and converting it into a format that the display panel can understand and translate into an image. Overall, DDICs are crucial components for enabling clear and vibrant visuals on your electronic devices.
The report also suggests that the Galaxy S24 FE will sport a rigid OLED display panel with chip-on-film packaging for the driver, which is said to be more complex to produce compared to chip-on-glass.
Chip-on-film (COF) and chip-on-glass (COG) are two technologies used to attach DDICs to display panels, but they differ in where the DDIC is placed. When using COG, the DDIC is mounted directly onto the glass substrate of the display panel itself. With the COF technology, the DDIC is mounted on a thin, flexible film circuit board first. Then, this film is connected to the display panel, which brings several advantages, such as:
- Greater design flexibility
- Easier repairs
- Better heat management
Recommended Stories
However, since this is early info, it's best to take it with a pinch of salt. Plus, we shouldn't expect to see this device on the market for at least another six months. So, expect more details to emerge over time. Keep an eye out for updates!
Things that are NOT allowed: