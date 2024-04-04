Samsung Galaxy S24 FE might be in the works: Supply chain signs point to new Fan Edition

The cover image shows the Galaxy S23 FE





Galaxy S24



Display driver integrated circuits, also known as DDICs, are the brains behind the beauty of your electronic device's display. They act as tiny translators, taking information from the device's processor and converting it into a format that the display panel can understand and translate into an image. Overall, DDICs are crucial components for enabling clear and vibrant visuals on your electronic devices.



The report also suggests that the Galaxy S24 FE will sport a rigid OLED display panel with chip-on-film packaging for the driver, which is said to be more complex to produce compared to chip-on-glass.



Chip-on-film (COF) and chip-on-glass (COG) are two technologies used to attach DDICs to display panels, but they differ in where the DDIC is placed. When using COG, the DDIC is mounted directly onto the glass substrate of the display panel itself. With the COF technology, the DDIC is mounted on a thin, flexible film circuit board first. Then, this film is connected to the display panel, which brings several advantages, such as:



Greater design flexibility

Easier repairs

Better heat management



Recommended Stories In the past, Samsung has teamed up with this supplier, who is actually the third biggest provider of DDICs to Samsung Display for its smartphone OLED panels. Mass production of the Galaxy S23 FE successor is expected to kick off in the summer.



However, since this is early info, it's best to take it with a pinch of salt. Plus, we shouldn't expect to see this device on the market for at least another six months. So, expect more details to emerge over time. Keep an eye out for updates!