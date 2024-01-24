Home Discussions You are here What technology/device will replace the smartphone? General Mariyan Slavov • Published: Jan 24, 2024, 5:34 AM PHONEARENA TEAM Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Yes, they are faster, brighter, take better pictures, and you can game on them.But realistically, we use the same interface—our fingers and the display—to input and output information, and it's getting old. The sudden AI explosion raises some serious questions about the future of the smartphone as a device.Strange and peculiar gadgets start to arise, such as the AI-powered Rabbit R1, which is kind of an AI assistant that uses your phone for you. Is this the future? Are we moving toward AI terminals connected to the cloud, or are there other options? Is there a technology that can ultimately replace the smartphone as we know it? Smart glasses that you control with your eyes? Contact lenses? Star Trek communicators? What do you think? Like Reactions All Quote sgodsell • 3d ago ... Voice is by far the best way that users can quickly and easily talk, and then listen to response from their smartphones. However smartphones, or iPhones like Apple's devices never really took voice seriously, even though Apple has Siri, they never really believed in voice, otherwise Siri would have been a priority for Apple. They also would have given a much better way to develop for Siri, instead you get Apple's crippled app shortcuts, and you can forget about developing using Apple's completely restricted SiriKit. Many of the current AR glasses are cool, but they all truly rely on voice for their input. Apple needs to free up the voice intents, and not restrict them. It why hardly anyone has developed any SiriKit apps iPhones, iPads, or HomePods. Siri is still too restrictive on Apple's Vision Pro headset as well. Like Reactions All Quote pimpin83z • 3d ago ... Man, please. According to cartoons & movies we should've had floating cities, cars, hoverboards, transparent phones, holographic keyboards, smartwatches that produce holographic images of who we're talking to & weapons that generate powerful beams of light by now.Nothing's replacing the smartphone. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Tipsy.trex • 3d ago ... The smartphone is the perfect blend of capability and portability. There may be devices that people will use in lieu of a smartphone, but they'll still own a smartphone. Headsets are inconvenient at times, AI devices will universally be absorbed directly into smartphones and will only be used by people who want to be different. We will be seeing the smartphone more or less as it is today for decades to come. It will only be replaced by a better smartphone. Like Reactions All Quote domfonusr • 3d agoedited ... And then, there is the future that "Dune" predicts... where, ten-thousand years in the future, mankind has rebelled against the AI "overlords" that mankind invented to run their daily lives, and everything else in between... and then went on to destroy all computers, as well, and instead, turn human individual's minds into all the more "computer," "space-time folding engine," "eugenicist," or even "weapon," that any Padishah Emporer, or even a Great House of the Landsraad, could possibly need... Like Reactions All Quote BullaBoss • 3d ago ↵pimpin83z said: Man, please. According to cartoons & movies we should've had floating cities, cars, hoverboards, transparent phones, holographic keyboards, smartwatches that produce holographic images of who we're talking to & weapons that generate powerful beams of light by now.Nothing's replacing the smartphone. ... 100% this. AR/VR glasses that look normal and have intuitive controls are the next best thing. But the tactility of having a physical device won't go away. We are creature of habits. The smartphone will evolve. Thinner, transparent, expandable, holographic stuff. There's a lot of room for change still Like 1 Reactions All Quote trakk8 • 3d agoedited ... Holographic smartphone that beams up from your smartwatch or smart band or smart ring will I think ultimately replace the smartphone. Smart glasses and smart contacts will be there but you will look silly if you want to type something. It will look like you are typing into the air. Same with smart chips implanted into the brain. But these kinds of devices will exist nevertheless. These will exist alongside the beamed up holographic smartphone. Like Reactions All Quote Mariyan Slavov Phonearena team Original poster • 3d ago ↵pimpin83z said: Man, please. According to cartoons & movies we should've had floating cities, cars, hoverboards, transparent phones, holographic keyboards, smartwatches that produce holographic images of who we're talking to & weapons that generate powerful beams of light by now.Nothing's replacing the smartphone. ... This takes me back... When I was 4 years old (1986), my parents bought me a PIF Kids magazine (it's French, I think). It was an anniversary edition called 2000 PIF, and it was full of robots, flying cars, food synthesizers, etc. I think we were overly optimistic with the predictions :)) Like 1 Reactions All Quote Mariyan Slavov Phonearena team Original poster • 3d ago ↵domfonusr said: And then, there is the future that "Dune" predicts... where, ten-thousand years in the future, mankind has rebelled against the AI "overlords" that mankind invented to run their daily lives, and everything else in between... and then went on to destroy all computers, as well, and instead, turn human individual's minds into all the more "computer," "space-time folding engine," "eugenicist," or even "weapon," that any Padishah Emporer, or even a Great House of the Landsraad, could possibly need... ... I hope there won't be a Butlarian Jihad anytime soon to rob us completely of "thinking computers." I can't imagine hiring a mentat to simulate playing HMM3 (not possible). Dune was one of my favorite novels growing up. Kudos for the reference. Like 1 Reactions All Quote TheRealDuckofDeath • 1d ago ↵MariyanSlavov said: Aren't you tired of the rectangular slab of silicon and metal in your pocket? For the past decade, nothing has changed in the way we use our phones. Yes, they are faster, brighter, take better pictures, and you can game on them.But realistically, we use the same interface—our fingers and the display—to input and output information, and it's getting old. The sudden AI explosion raises some serious questions about the future of the smartphone as a device.Strange and peculiar gadgets start to arise, such as the AI-powered Rabbit R1, which is kind of an AI assistant that uses your phone for you. Is this the future? Are we moving toward AI terminals connected to the cloud, or are there other options? Is there a technology that can ultimately replace the smartphone as we know it? Smart glasses that you control with your eyes? Contact lenses? Star Trek communicators? What do you think? ... If it works it works. The basic format is unchangeable, just like there's nothing today able to replace a computer with a physical keyboard and mouse. The form factor changes and the basic feature sets change, but the devices has to work for what a person can use.Apple thought they could replace computers with tablets, "because they're convenient". It will never happen, as they don't work like a computer. You can't grind through a day's work on a touch display.At some point ways to control devices using gestures on "nothing" will work. But even then, we'd need some way to generate natural feedback. Having to learn a new advanced skill to use something will never succeed, like tapping on nothing to interact with something. For instance, there are not a lot of people able to type on a keyboard without looking on the keyboard, there are even fewer able to type without looking at all. That's why we still have physical keyboards, mice and computer displays.Meta's experiments with sensors reading electrical brain activity could lead to change. Combine that with some type of non-existent projecting smartwatch and you have something that could replace a phone. That's extreme sci-fi in this time, so we'll keep using phones for a long time. They'll get more foldable, expandable, stretchable and all that, but they'll very likely be a round for a long time. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions What technology/device will replace the smartphone? Galaxy АI - A game-changer or a gimmick? What feature would make you buy the Galaxy S24? We need another word for "smartphone," and here's why! See all discussions
