Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

What Android features would you like to see on an iPhone?

General
PHONEARENA TEAM
Join the discussion
Ilia Temelkov
Ilia Temelkov
Phonearena team
Original poster
• 1d ago

Comparing iOS and Android is a popular pastime activity among smartphone enthusiasts and users of both systems. Considering these are the two most popular operating systems and practically the only ones everyone uses now, these debates make sense. However, choosing which is better is challenging because both have pros and cons.


That’s why I’d like us to discuss improvements, not superiority. Every company that sells smartphones with Android delivers a different version of the software, implementing various customized features. That gives Android far more features than iOS, though they are often available only for specific devices.


That’s why I want to discuss what Android features you think could make iOS better. Previous examples include the lock screen widgets and always-on display, loved by many users. Rumor has it that Apple will also allow more customization on the home screen in iOS 18. However, many other Android basics could make iPhones better. More customization, split-screen options, changes to the keyboard or notifications improvements? What are the things Apple should definitely take from Android and put into iPhones? Is there anything that should move in the other direction from iOS to Android?

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
pimpin83z
pimpin83z
• 1d ago

Sh¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡t, I'd like to see the entire Android OS on an iPhone because Android as a whole is a feature. But if we're talking individual features:


  1. Custom Launchers.
  2. Ease of use with customization (customizing an iPhone with font packs, icon packs, widgets, etc. is like performing brain surgery).
  3. Samsung's Good Lock suite.
  4. Split screen view.
  5. Androids' gesture navigation.
Like
5
Reactions
All
Quote
Brewski
Brewski
• 1d ago

Android OS

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
scubastevie
scubastevie
• 1d ago

I know this is supposed to be Android to iOS, but honestly, I would prefer to be on an Android device, but some of the basic software on iOS is just baked into the OS so much better. The built in Apple Passwords is 10 times better than Google's and even incorporates code generation now. It is so dang simple to log into websites or apps and even get a code inputted. The new sharing functionality is a God send for keeping passwords updated with the family. The Apple Notes app is simpler and has some good features natively built in. The automatic code fill in is great for 2FA. iCloud Photos have gotten better and some of the functions would be great if they were incorporated into Android, like the new crop function. These are just a few, and they might seem super simple, but they are things I use daily that would just be a pain if I didn't have.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Crispin_Gatieza
Crispin_Gatieza
• 1d ago
↵ilia.t said:

Comparing iOS and Android is a popular pastime activity among smartphone enthusiasts and users of both systems. Considering these are the two most popular operating systems and practically the only ones everyone uses now, these debates make sense. However, choosing which is better is challenging because both have pros and cons.


That’s why I’d like us to discuss improvements, not superiority. Every company that sells smartphones with Android delivers a different version of the software, implementing various customized features. That gives Android far more features than iOS, though they are often available only for specific devices.


That’s why I want to discuss what Android features you think could make iOS better. Previous examples include the lock screen widgets and always-on display, loved by many users. Rumor has it that Apple will also allow more customization on the home screen in iOS 18. However, many other Android basics could make iPhones better. More customization, split-screen options, changes to the keyboard or notifications improvements? What are the things Apple should definitely take from Android and put into iPhones? Is there anything that should move in the other direction from iOS to Android?

It’s hard to pick and choose because various skins have different feature sets. For example: a systemwide feature is full gesture navigation but a Moto-specific feature is the chop-for-flashlight. A better keyboard would be quite useful but not the crippled versions of Gboard and SwiftKey in the App Store now. My most hated iOS anomaly is the snap-to-grid icon placement a la Windows PC.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
myweca
myweca
• 1d ago

1) Proper Notification Management

Handling with Notifications in iOS is extremely painful


2) Better Keyboard or better yet, better iOS Keyboard apps


3) Better Background Usage in Apps - if I want to backup photos in Google Photos or OneDrive, I must keep the app open and keep using it


4) More free apps or one time IAP - most apps in iOS are subscription based, even for example photo editors

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
Samichales89
Samichales89
• 1d ago

Now that iPhone has USB-C and can explore USB drives, I'd like to see a better, deeper file explorer.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
pimpin83z
pimpin83z
• 21h agoedited
↵scubastevie said:

I know this is supposed to be Android to iOS, but honestly, I would prefer to be on an Android device, but some of the basic software on iOS is just baked into the OS so much better. The built in Apple Passwords is 10 times better than Google's and even incorporates code generation now. It is so dang simple to log into websites or apps and even get a code inputted. The new sharing functionality is a God send for keeping passwords updated with the family. The Apple Notes app is simpler and has some good features natively built in. The automatic code fill in is great for 2FA. iCloud Photos have gotten better and some of the functions would be great if they were incorporated into Android, like the new crop function. These are just a few, and they might seem super simple, but they are things I use daily that would just be a pain if I didn't have.

Well since you pretty much answered the question of the article in the most opposite way possible, let me pick out the incorrect parts of your answer.



The built in Apple Passwords is 10 times better than Google's and even incorporates code generation now. It is so dang simple to log into websites or apps and even get a code inputted.





I have both platforms & can confirm that built-in passwords on the iPhone is definitely not better, let alone "10 times" better. When I switched from my S22 Ultra to my S24 Ultra, with the exception of my work credentials on OKTA, I didn't have to re-enter any of my usernames/passwords on my password protected apps thanks to Smart Switch.



The Apple Notes app is simpler and has some good features natively built in.



Simpler and has some good features natively built in compared to what? The only thing Apple Notes has on Google Keep is that you can lock individual notes, but there's always Samsung Notes for that.



The automatic code fill in is great for 2FA.



This works just a great on my S24 Ultra as it does on my 14 Pro Max.



iCloud Photos have gotten better and some of the functions would be great if they were incorporated into Android, like the new crop function.



I stopped using iCloud photos a month after getting my 14 Pro Max because it was so terrible. Not sure what crop function it has that Android doesn't.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Csupojny
Csupojny
• 40m ago

I would like to see better screen , lighter iphone and be able to schedule text as I am able to do in android , able to attach pics to the text message more easier , able to customize numbers of app in a folder , and to move it where I want it to be , at the end I think that I just want android ( samsung UI ) ( no Google Pixel UI ) in the iphone 😀

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

What Android features would you like to see on an iPhone? If everyone is using protective cases, does smartphone design matter? What features would make you buy the Samsung Galaxy Ring? Smartphones are getting more expensive but are they really overpriced?
See all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless