Home Discussions You are here What Android features would you like to see on an iPhone? General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Apr 19, 2024, 9:14 AM PHONEARENA TEAM Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Ilia Temelkov Phonearena team Original poster • 1d ago ... Comparing iOS and Android is a popular pastime activity among smartphone enthusiasts and users of both systems. Considering these are the two most popular operating systems and practically the only ones everyone uses now, these debates make sense. However, choosing which is better is challenging because both have pros and cons. That’s why I’d like us to discuss improvements, not superiority. Every company that sells smartphones with Android delivers a different version of the software, implementing various customized features. That gives Android far more features than iOS, though they are often available only for specific devices. That’s why I want to discuss what Android features you think could make iOS better. Previous examples include the lock screen widgets and always-on display, loved by many users. Rumor has it that Apple will also allow more customization on the home screen in iOS 18. However, many other Android basics could make iPhones better. More customization, split-screen options, changes to the keyboard or notifications improvements? What are the things Apple should definitely take from Android and put into iPhones? Is there anything that should move in the other direction from iOS to Android? Like Reactions All Quote pimpin83z • 1d ago ... Sh¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡t, I'd like to see the entire Android OS on an iPhone because Android as a whole is a feature. But if we're talking individual features: Custom Launchers.Ease of use with customization (customizing an iPhone with font packs, icon packs, widgets, etc. is like performing brain surgery).Samsung's Good Lock suite.Split screen view.Androids' gesture navigation. Like 5 Reactions All Quote Brewski • 1d ago ... Android OS Like 3 Reactions All Quote scubastevie • 1d ago ... I know this is supposed to be Android to iOS, but honestly, I would prefer to be on an Android device, but some of the basic software on iOS is just baked into the OS so much better. The built in Apple Passwords is 10 times better than Google's and even incorporates code generation now. It is so dang simple to log into websites or apps and even get a code inputted. The new sharing functionality is a God send for keeping passwords updated with the family. The Apple Notes app is simpler and has some good features natively built in. The automatic code fill in is great for 2FA. iCloud Photos have gotten better and some of the functions would be great if they were incorporated into Android, like the new crop function. These are just a few, and they might seem super simple, but they are things I use daily that would just be a pain if I didn't have. Like Reactions All Quote Crispin_Gatieza • 1d ago ↵ilia.t said: Comparing iOS and Android is a popular pastime activity among smartphone enthusiasts and users of both systems. Considering these are the two most popular operating systems and practically the only ones everyone uses now, these debates make sense. However, choosing which is better is challenging because both have pros and cons. That’s why I’d like us to discuss improvements, not superiority. Every company that sells smartphones with Android delivers a different version of the software, implementing various customized features. That gives Android far more features than iOS, though they are often available only for specific devices. That’s why I want to discuss what Android features you think could make iOS better. Previous examples include the lock screen widgets and always-on display, loved by many users. Rumor has it that Apple will also allow more customization on the home screen in iOS 18. However, many other Android basics could make iPhones better. More customization, split-screen options, changes to the keyboard or notifications improvements? What are the things Apple should definitely take from Android and put into iPhones? Is there anything that should move in the other direction from iOS to Android? ... It’s hard to pick and choose because various skins have different feature sets. For example: a systemwide feature is full gesture navigation but a Moto-specific feature is the chop-for-flashlight. A better keyboard would be quite useful but not the crippled versions of Gboard and SwiftKey in the App Store now. My most hated iOS anomaly is the snap-to-grid icon placement a la Windows PC. Like Reactions All Quote myweca • 1d ago ... 1) Proper Notification ManagementHandling with Notifications in iOS is extremely painful 2) Better Keyboard or better yet, better iOS Keyboard apps 3) Better Background Usage in Apps - if I want to backup photos in Google Photos or OneDrive, I must keep the app open and keep using it 4) More free apps or one time IAP - most apps in iOS are subscription based, even for example photo editors Like 3 Reactions All Quote Samichales89 • 1d ago ... Now that iPhone has USB-C and can explore USB drives, I'd like to see a better, deeper file explorer. Like Reactions All Quote pimpin83z • 21h agoedited ↵scubastevie said: I know this is supposed to be Android to iOS, but honestly, I would prefer to be on an Android device, but some of the basic software on iOS is just baked into the OS so much better. The built in Apple Passwords is 10 times better than Google's and even incorporates code generation now. It is so dang simple to log into websites or apps and even get a code inputted. The new sharing functionality is a God send for keeping passwords updated with the family. The Apple Notes app is simpler and has some good features natively built in. The automatic code fill in is great for 2FA. iCloud Photos have gotten better and some of the functions would be great if they were incorporated into Android, like the new crop function. These are just a few, and they might seem super simple, but they are things I use daily that would just be a pain if I didn't have. ... Well since you pretty much answered the question of the article in the most opposite way possible, let me pick out the incorrect parts of your answer. The built in Apple Passwords is 10 times better than Google's and even incorporates code generation now. It is so dang simple to log into websites or apps and even get a code inputted. I have both platforms & can confirm that built-in passwords on the iPhone is definitely not better, let alone "10 times" better. When I switched from my S22 Ultra to my S24 Ultra, with the exception of my work credentials on OKTA, I didn't have to re-enter any of my usernames/passwords on my password protected apps thanks to Smart Switch. The Apple Notes app is simpler and has some good features natively built in. Simpler and has some good features natively built in compared to what? The only thing Apple Notes has on Google Keep is that you can lock individual notes, but there's always Samsung Notes for that. The automatic code fill in is great for 2FA. This works just a great on my S24 Ultra as it does on my 14 Pro Max. iCloud Photos have gotten better and some of the functions would be great if they were incorporated into Android, like the new crop function. I stopped using iCloud photos a month after getting my 14 Pro Max because it was so terrible. Not sure what crop function it has that Android doesn't. Like Reactions All Quote Csupojny • 40m ago ... I would like to see better screen , lighter iphone and be able to schedule text as I am able to do in android , able to attach pics to the text message more easier , able to customize numbers of app in a folder , and to move it where I want it to be , at the end I think that I just want android ( samsung UI ) ( no Google Pixel UI ) in the iphone 😀 Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions What Android features would you like to see on an iPhone? If everyone is using protective cases, does smartphone design matter? What features would make you buy the Samsung Galaxy Ring? Smartphones are getting more expensive but are they really overpriced? See all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
Comparing iOS and Android is a popular pastime activity among smartphone enthusiasts and users of both systems. Considering these are the two most popular operating systems and practically the only ones everyone uses now, these debates make sense. However, choosing which is better is challenging because both have pros and cons.
That’s why I’d like us to discuss improvements, not superiority. Every company that sells smartphones with Android delivers a different version of the software, implementing various customized features. That gives Android far more features than iOS, though they are often available only for specific devices.
That’s why I want to discuss what Android features you think could make iOS better. Previous examples include the lock screen widgets and always-on display, loved by many users. Rumor has it that Apple will also allow more customization on the home screen in iOS 18. However, many other Android basics could make iPhones better. More customization, split-screen options, changes to the keyboard or notifications improvements? What are the things Apple should definitely take from Android and put into iPhones? Is there anything that should move in the other direction from iOS to Android?
I know this is supposed to be Android to iOS, but honestly, I would prefer to be on an Android device, but some of the basic software on iOS is just baked into the OS so much better. The built in Apple Passwords is 10 times better than Google's and even incorporates code generation now. It is so dang simple to log into websites or apps and even get a code inputted. The new sharing functionality is a God send for keeping passwords updated with the family. The Apple Notes app is simpler and has some good features natively built in. The automatic code fill in is great for 2FA. iCloud Photos have gotten better and some of the functions would be great if they were incorporated into Android, like the new crop function. These are just a few, and they might seem super simple, but they are things I use daily that would just be a pain if I didn't have.