Do you think RCS support will be the end of the iPhone?

If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Ilia Temelkov Phonearena team Original poster • 2d agoedited ... Along with the AI-powered bells and whistles of iOS 18, Apple also added RCS support for the iPhone. Despite RCS messages still arriving as green bubbles in the Messages app, this move is in stark contrast to Apple’s iMessage strategy until now. By supporting this new messaging protocol, Apple is lifting one of the biggest iPhone lock-ins, especially for users in the US. So, do you think RCS messages will be the green light for everyone who wants to switch to Android? Or do you believe Apple’s appeal is much stronger than a mere chatting app? Was iMessage access a factor in your decision to buy an iPhone before? Do you think RCS will make communication with your friends and family easier? Like 2 Reactions All Quote Jason2k13 • 2d ago ... Majority of iPhone and Android users don't even know what RCS means or what it does. Like 4 Reactions All Quote Lonkyoung • 2d ago ... No, RCS won't be the end of the iPhone for 2 reasons. 1. Apple has successfully made iPhone a status symbol, which humans can't resist. As with designer clothes, people love to waste money to display stature. 2. iPhone is the Toyota Camry of phones, meaning for the majority of Americans, who have no interest in picking between multiple phone options, they default to the newest iPhone rather than having to think about which of the many android options they want. Like 2 Reactions All Quote nedRetherbrick • 2d ago ... No. Some reasons are: "I'm used to it." "I like the ecosystem." And ofc there's "cause its an iPhone". You can't say Samsung has an ecosystem. KDE Connect works better than Dex which doesn't even see my Series 6 TV. My 23+ (more like 23- in this case) only ever connects to the Roku stick connected to the TV. I personally use Android for the customizability, decent batterylife and featureset. But now with all this AI BS, OnePlus is looking really appealing. And with Samsung sitting still, Apple is catching up. So yeah. Off to OnePlus in a few years. Or perhaps Sony. Don't know yet. Like 1 Reactions All Quote nedRetherbrick • 2d ago ↵Jason2k13 said: Majority of iPhone and Android users don't even know what RCS means or what it does. ... True. I wish it weren't. This does point out how technologically iliterate most of the population is. Tho luckily that'll change in 30 years so people can understand what they're buying and avoid giving their money to those who don't deserve it. Like 1 Reactions All Quote AMDman18 • 2d ago ↵Jason2k13 said: Majority of iPhone and Android users don't even know what RCS means or what it does. ... I really hate when I see this type of comment. You don't have to know what RCS is to understand that messaging sucks between iOS and Android devices. People may not know the terminology but they'll be able to appreciate a better experience. Do you need to be an expert chef to know you've been given a burnt steak? Do you need to be an aeronautical engineer to know a first class seat is nicer than coach? What about cars? Do I need to attend trade school and become a mechanic to understand that a Rolls Royce is nicer than a Kia? Like 2 Reactions All Quote J2017 • 2d ago ... It won't end Apple but imessage won't really be a factor when people are thinking about switching. Like 1 Reactions All Quote JHA65 • 2d ago ... iPhones in the Japanese market already had RCS support some years. And it not killed the sales there. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Augustine • 2d ago ... The majority of people in the world, whether Android or iOS users, don’t use texting. Like 1 Reactions All Quote tedkord • 1d ago ↵nedRetherbrick said: True. I wish it weren't. This does point out how technologically iliterate most of the population is. 30 years ago from now, far fewer people believed the earth was flat, the moon landing was faked and that billionaires make good presidents. We're heading in the opposite direction. Like 1 Reactions All Quote
