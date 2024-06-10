FINALLY: Apple announces RCS support coming to iPhones via iOS 18 this fall

Image credit: Apple

Although Apple has not yet provided specific details on how RCS will be implemented in iOS 18 , this development is a significant step towards a more unified and feature-rich messaging experience for users across different mobile platforms. It remains to be seen how this change will impact iMessage's popularity and whether Apple will extend RCS support to group chats or leverage it for features beyond basic messaging.

Previously, in a statement to the press , Apple had said that it would be "adding support for RCS Universal Profile, the standard as currently published by the GSM Association," which left room for speculation as to what that would entail. The RCS standard that is currently used on the Google Messages app on Android is not the RCS Universal Profile and includes some extra features such as end-to-end encryption. It will be interesting to see if some type of encryption will be included in Apple's version.

While pressure from companies like Google and Samsung to adopt RCS may have played a role, the catalyst for Apple's decision seems to be tied to regulatory scrutiny from the European Union. The timing of Apple's November announcement, promising RCS support in the coming year, suggests a strategic move to appease EU regulators.