Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
WWDC '24: Watch live now!

FINALLY: Apple announces RCS support coming to iPhones via iOS 18 this fall

By
1comment
FINALLY: Apple announces RCS support coming to iPhones via iOS 18 this fall
Image credit: Apple

Apple's latest operating system, iOS 18, will finally bring Rich Communication Services (RCS) support to its Messages app this fall, as mentioned in passing today during Apple's WWDC 2024 conference. This move, long-awaited by consumers and industry experts alike, promises to enhance cross-platform messaging between iOS and Android devices.

For years, communication between iOS and Android users has been hampered by the outdated SMS protocol. The difference in messaging protocols has led to issues such as reduced image and video quality, message length limitations, and a lack of end-to-end encryption in cross-platform conversations. The visual distinction between blue iMessage bubbles and green SMS bubbles further emphasized this disparity.

RCS, developed as a modern replacement for SMS, has already become the standard for Android devices. This protocol boasts features like typing indicators, read receipts, support for longer messages, and high-quality media sharing. It essentially mirrors the iMessage experience but is designed to work across different platforms.

RCS support for the Messages app was mentioned as a footnote during the WWDC 2024 keynote | Credit: Apple

While pressure from companies like Google and Samsung to adopt RCS may have played a role, the catalyst for Apple's decision seems to be tied to regulatory scrutiny from the European Union. The timing of Apple's November announcement, promising RCS support in the coming year, suggests a strategic move to appease EU regulators.

Previously, in a statement to the press, Apple had said that it would be "adding support for RCS Universal Profile, the standard as currently published by the GSM Association," which left room for speculation as to what that would entail. The RCS standard that is currently used on the Google Messages app on Android is not the RCS Universal Profile and includes some extra features such as end-to-end encryption. It will be interesting to see if some type of encryption will be included in Apple's version.

Although Apple has not yet provided specific details on how RCS will be implemented in iOS 18, this development is a significant step towards a more unified and feature-rich messaging experience for users across different mobile platforms. It remains to be seen how this change will impact iMessage's popularity and whether Apple will extend RCS support to group chats or leverage it for features beyond basic messaging.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal

Latest News

The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless