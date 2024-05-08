Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Nokia 3210 gets reimagined 25 years after its initial debut

Nokia 3210 gets reimagined 25 years after its initial debut
It’s been exactly 25 years since the iconic Nokia 3210 made its debut on the market, and what better way to mark the occasion than to breathe new life into the device?

HMD, makers of Nokia phones, has just revealed the Nokia 3210 (2024), a reimagining of the original model specifically designed for modern times. Just like the previous three feature phones launched by HMD last month, the new Nokia 3210 seems to have all the ingredients for success.

The phone comes with three large control keys, yet rather small number keypads, which makes it unattractive for seniors. Despite that, Nokia 3210 remains a solid choice for those who are looking for a feature phone.

Specs-wise, Nokia 3210 sports a 2.4-inch TFT LCD display with QVGA resolution and it’s powered by a Unisoc T107 processor, paired with 64MB RAM and 128MB internal storage (expandable up to 32GB via microSD card slot).

Other highlights of the feature phone include a rather modest 2-megapixel main camera, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack, and a removable 1,450 mAh battery.

As far as the price goes, this is a very cheap phone that sells for just €90 in Europe. Nokia 3210 (2024) comes in three different colors: Grunge black, Y2K gold, and Subba blue.
