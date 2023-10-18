Fast Travel Games scores big: $4 million to level up in VR gaming
Fast Travel Games, the Swedish-based VR game developer and publisher, has successfully raised $4 million in its latest investment. In the funding round led by Handelsbanken Fonder, some familiar faces like Industrifonden, Brightly Ventures, Creades, and Inbox Capital jumped on board too.
Fast Travel Games isn't just any run-of-the-mill studio; they're the brains behind virtual reality gems like "Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife," "Apex Construct," “Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game,” “Broken Edge,” "The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets," and "Cities: VR."
But that's not all. Fast Travel Games isn't just making games; they're also playing publisher. They've teamed up with MoonHood, a new studio from the brains behind "Lost in Random," to craft a rip-roaring adventure. They are also planning to drop "Project Demigod," one of VR's first full-fledged superhero sandboxes next year. More publishing surprises are in the pipeline, so keep those headsets on!
But what about their latest game, "Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice"? Picture yourself as a bloodsucking vampire in the dark and mysterious Venice, hunting down your sire's murderer. You can cloak yourself in shadows, concoct sinister blood, and even drag your prey into the depths of oblivion. Upgrade your vampiric powers, complete missions, and become the ultimate arbiter of justice in this VR experience.
Whoa, talk about an adrenaline rush in the world of VR gaming! Fast Travel Games is making big moves, and it's hard not to get excited about their latest ventures. With the VR market exploding and some epic collaborations in the pipeline, it's clear that the virtual reality universe is only going to get more mind-blowing.
So, what's the plan with all this money you may ask? Well, Fast Travel Games is gearing up to create some seriously cool stuff. They're working on "Mannequin," their first original IP in four years, and it's gonna be a multiplayer game. Plus, they've got another secret project cooking in the lab.
Oskar Burman, the CEO and co-founder of Fast Travel Games, is thrilled about the future. He believes in the steady growth of the VR gaming market, especially with the PSVR2 and Quest 3 making waves this year and the Apple Vision Pro on the horizon. Fast Travel Games already saw their revenues surge by a jaw-dropping 70% last year, surpassing the $5 million mark. And now, with this fresh investment, they're poised to conquer the gaming frontier.
