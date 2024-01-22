Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Apple Vision Pro is very thin on “spatial games” at launch

@cosminvasile
Apple Vision Pro is very thin on “spatial games” at launch
Apple Vision Prowent on pre-order last week, and the VR device is expected to hit shelves on February 2. Obviously, there’s probably zero chance the Vision Pro will actually hit shelves at the beginning of next month.

Even if this is a very expensive VR headset at $3,500, Apple only manufactured a limited number of units, which will probably sell during the pre-order period.

Those of you who already pre-ordered one or consider Apple’s Vision Pro will probably want to know what you can do with it beyond just watching Disney+ shows in some very cool environments.

Well, if you’re a gamer who particular wants to play in VR and plan on buying the Apple Vision Pro predominantly for that, you’ll be pretty disappointed. Only a handful of so-called “spatial games” have been confirmed to be available for the Apple Vision Pro at launch.

The Apple Vision Pro will have just 9 spatial games available at launch, although more might be released in the coming months as developers figure out if it’s worth investing resources in creating games for this particular VR headset.

The list of spatial games playable at launch includes titles like Contour, Demeo, Game Room, Just Hoops, Mindway, Rec Room, Super Fruit Ninja, and What The Golf?

Video Thumbnail


We were hoping we’d be able to play games like Beat Saber or any Resident Evil series title, but it looks like that’s not going to happen.

In comparison, the original Meta Quest and PSVR headsets had nearly 50 games available at launch. The same goes for PSVR2 and Quest 2.

Video Thumbnail

However, the Apple Vision Pro will support more than 250 titles on Apple Arcade, although the games will only be playable in 2D using a game controller, so not really the full VR experience Apple’s headset typically offers.

Loading Comments...

