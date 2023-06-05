Apple visionOS release date, games, and news

Jump to:



Name

As mentioned previously, the expected name was not VisionOS, but xrOS, and the leaks we've seen support that. Apple has most recently trademarked the name xrOS, which is our pretty solid indication that this could indeed be the final name of its AR/VR operating system, as opposed to the previously-speculated realityOS.



It's quite apparent that xrOS stands for "extended reality operating system", which is a perfectly apt and simple name, albeit realityOS would have arguably been the more friendly and universally-understandable one to go with.



Apple visionOS was unveiled on June 5th, 2023, during Apple's WWDC 2023 event. Its release date would naturally match the release date of Apple's first AR/VR headset, which would also be the first device to run the new operating system.



Since Apple's Vision Pro AR/VR headset's release date is set for early 2024 in the US, that's when visionOS will make a cameo in its finalized retail version, too.



Apps





Interestingly, it seems that visionOS is a fork of iPadOS (which itself is a fork of iOS), as visionOS is able to run iPadOS apps with minimal customization required. As mentioned, the Apple's AR/VR headset will be able to run all App Store software that is available for the iPad.









Sensors on the inside of the gear read the user's eye position and facial expressions, while the external cameras pick up their hands movements. A look at an external object, an app icon, or an action button will select it, while pinching the index finger with the thumb can serve as the equivalent of a tap or a click.



Apple visionOS games

You can play all the Apple Arcade and other games on the Vision Pro virtual reality headset. They can be played with the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, too, no matter if it is an NBA and car racing games, or a shooter. Moreover, Unity developers will be able to build dedicated games for the Apple Vision Pro, too.



Features, interface



Apple's Vision Pro comes with a Digital Crown similar to the Apple Watch's that lets users switch between AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) on the fly, and the interface adjusts accordingly.





VisionOS has been made with the low-latency requirements of what Apple calls "spatial computing" on the Vision Pro. In a nutshell, visionOS features a 3D interface that makes digital content look and feel present in a user’s physical world. It can respond to shifts in lights and shadows, so that it gives the user perspective on both scale and distance.





The brand new input system navigates the mixed-reality world by eye or hand movements, as well as with voice via Siri. Users can select apps by looking at them, tap to choose them with a pinching finger movement, as well as scroll with a flick of the wrist.



VisionOS also supports both AR and VR modes, with the former allowing users to see both virtual objects (e.g. screens and apps) plus their real-life environment, while the latter will fully immerse the user into the virtual world, blocking their view of the real world.





The brilliant Apple move with Vision Prom however, is called EyeSight. It basically uses the interior sensors to scan the user's face and eyes, and project its facial expression in real time when someone approaches, giving a human face to the heretofore dorky VR gear wearer.





Not only that, but the Vision Pro then also goes into AR mode, meaning that the device feels transparent for both the wearer who sees the people nearby, and their observer to whom the device gives visual cues about the app, game, or activity that the Vision Pro user is currently focused on, like whether they are FaceTime-ing at the moment.