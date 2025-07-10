Apple Vision Pro 2 sounds underwhelming, and it might come out alongside the iPhone 17
The Apple Vision Pro 2 isn't what the company's XR segment needed, but it's still necessary.
The Apple Vision Pro — Apple’s premium MR (Mixed Reality) headset — may be getting a sequel this year alongside the iPhone 17 line. However, according to recent details that have come out, the new headset will not be improving much upon the factors that led to the downfall of its predecessor.
Apple is putting more emphasis on how well the Vision Pro 2 can run AI tools. While Apple Intelligence has lagged behind its competitors, the company has been pooling more and more resources into it to catch up. The new headset will be much better at running taxing AI features, but that’s not really what it needs to succeed, in my opinion.
Apple Vision Pro 2 will also be upgrading the chipset, jumping from the M2 on the first headset to the M4 on the new one. This substantial increase in processing power will allow the aforementioned AI features to run faster and produce better results.
Thankfully, Apple is at least addressing one of the main downsides of its first headset: comfort. The Vision Pro is heavy, and its strap isn’t the most comfortable. Apple is testing out different variations of the head strap, hoping to nail a design that reduces neck strain as much as possible.
This sequel to the Vision Pro may possibly be unveiled later this year, alongside the new iPhone 17 series. But there’s no word on a breadth of new content, a reduction in price, or support for existing VR apps.
The Meta Quest 3 and the Quest 3S remain the obvious choice for anyone wanting to dip their toes into VR. These headsets are much more affordable, while also packing some serious hardware. They also support an endless list of games, while also having more exclusives than you’d care to count.
Fortunately, it seems that the Apple Vision Pro 2 is just a placeholder to keep Apple relevant in the XR (Extended Reality) industry. The company is working on a lighter, better product that may come out in 2027, hopefully with more practical use cases than either of the two headsets that came before it.
As someone who still believes in the future of VR, I’m just glad to see that Apple isn’t abandoning this segment just yet. Because if Apple is participating, then so will many others.
You can’t use the Vision Pro for long before needing a break. | Image credit — PhoneArena
In my opinion, the most pressing issues that the company needed to address are the lack of content, the battery life, and the price tag. Even the most diehard VR enthusiasts have a hard time stomaching the entry price of $3,499. And that only goes up if you purchase PSVR2 controllers to play the best VR games, which Apple just announced support for at WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference).
