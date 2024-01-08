The Apple Vision Pro is set to launch in the US on February 2, pre-orders are going live soon

finally

for a fact

Vision Pro

The Vision Pro itself

itself A solo knit band

A dual loop band

- Both of these are headstraps which users can swap between depending on comfort preferences

A Light Seal — a piece used to further limit the light that is coming in from the sides of the headset

Two Light Seal Cushions

A Cover for the front of the Vision Pro

A Polishing Cloth

A Battery pack

A USB-C charging cable

A USB-C Power adapter

That being said, the process of how one would go about getting those is still unclear, so stay tuned for more on that front.But hey: we now also know what to expect to find in the box:So, does this call for a total re-evaluation of the VIsion Pro’s price? Well, we can say this: the headset comes with some unexpected bonus accessories. That being said, we'll be able to say if the price is completely justified only after we try the, hopefully not long after February 2.