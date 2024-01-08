The Apple Vision Pro is set to launch in the US on February 2, pre-orders are going live soon
It’s finally happening, folks! The moment that all AR/VR enthusiasts have been waiting for: the release of the Vision Pro is almost here! And now we can say that for a fact, because Apple just shared that the headset will launch on February 2, 2024 in the US.
So why is that important? Well, to put things simply: when Apple announced the Vision Pro at WWDC in 2023, it sent ripples across the entire XR industry. Suddenly mixed-reality was all the craze and all sorts of big tech companies were interested in making headsets again.
But, of course, there was a lot of talk not only surrounding the Vision Pro’s seemingly groundbreaking set of features, but also about its hefty price tag of $3,500. Now that we’ve got some new info, maybe it’s time to ask again: could Apple’s first headset be worth it?
Okay, so! There’s no going around it: we’re all going to have to wait until February 2 before we can get our hands on a Vision Pro. And that’s just for the folks who plan to physically visit an Apple Store in the US to buy one. The rest of us will be able to get their order officialized on the same date, but that also involves a bit more waiting after that for shipping and handling.
But does this launch date announcement reveal any sort of new and exciting, juicy details about Apple’s upcoming headset? You bet. And here they are:
As such, we're expecting the Vision Pro to be one of the best VR headsets of 2024.
Those too excited to wait until February will be able to place a pre-order soon, with those becoming available as soon as January 19, 2024 at 5AM PST (or 8AM ET).
- The Vision Pro will come with 256GB of internal storage
- The Vision Pro will allow for custom-fitted lenses via a collaboration with Zeiss in two variants:
- Readers will be available for $99
- Prescription will be available at $149
That being said, the process of how one would go about getting those is still unclear, so stay tuned for more on that front.
But hey: we now also know what to expect to find in the box:
So, does this call for a total re-evaluation of the VIsion Pro’s price? Well, we can say this: the headset comes with some unexpected bonus accessories. That being said, we'll be able to say if the price is completely justified only after we try the Vision Pro, hopefully not long after February 2.
- The Vision Pro itself
- A solo knit band
- A dual loop band
- Both of these are headstraps which users can swap between depending on comfort preferences
- A Light Seal — a piece used to further limit the light that is coming in from the sides of the headset
- Two Light Seal Cushions
- A Cover for the front of the Vision Pro
- A Polishing Cloth
- A Battery pack
- A USB-C charging cable
- A USB-C Power adapter
