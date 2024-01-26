Netflix CEO explains why there will be no dedicated Netflix app for Vision Pro at launch





So why is there no dedicated Netflix app for Vision Pro? Peters explained by saying, "We have to be careful about making sure that we're not investing in places that are not really yielding a return, and I would say we'll see where things go with Vision Pro. Certainly we're always in discussions with Apple to try and figure that out but right now, the device is so subscale that it's not really particularly relevant to most of our members."

What if Apple were able to do something with Vision Pro that would change "the big picture strategic calculus for Netflix." Peters responded, "And that’s something that’s been — we’ve worked together for a long time, we’ve always had active discussions to how we could help each other out. Sometimes we find a great space of overlap. We can move very, very quickly. Sometimes it takes a little bit longer."









So even though Netflix won't have a dedicated Vision Pro app now, it is something that could appear in the future. Right now it just isn't worth the time, money, and effort for Netflix to develop an app for visionOS, especially considering that it's been estimated that pre-orders for the spatial computer amounted to 180,000 units during the first weekend that units could be reserved. Compare that with the 1.56 million active iPhone units forecast to be active by the end of this year and you can understand Peter's decision better.

This absence of Vision Pro apps for Netflix and YouTube doesn't mean that those who shell out $3,499 and up for the spatial computer can't watch streaming video from the popular pair. It simply means that users will have to use Vision Pro's Safari browser, point them in the direction of the Netflix and YouTube websites, and view their content that way. Sure, it sounds so 2007 but if Vision Pro catches on, and subsequent versions have a more affordable price, Peters could have a dedicated Vision Pro app made available.





Let's look at one video streamer that went all in to Vision Pro, Disney+. Bob Iger, Disney CEO said, "At Disney, we're constantly searching for new ways to entertain, inform, and inspire by combining exceptional creativity with groundbreaking technology to create truly remarkable experiences. Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary platform that will bring our fans closer to the characters and stories they love while immersing them more deeply in all that Disney has to offer. We're proud to once again be partnering with Apple to bring extraordinary new Disney experiences to people around the world."





And Disney+ is including four different environments with its Vision Pro app. The company says, "Each environment includes animations and sounds that make the space feel alive, and Easter eggs from films and franchises that will surprise and delight fans." Netflix could have done something like this too, but not as many entertainment-related firms get Apple as much as Disney does.



