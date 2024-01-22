Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
How many Vision Pro units has Apple sold thus far? Well, we’ve got an estimate

Listen, I get why some people aren’t excited about the Vision Pro. When you’ve got a device as new-age as this, it’s expected that not everyone will understand the point of it until much later. Still, Apple’s headset is bound to become one of the best VR headsets of 2024.

But can the numbers prove that? Apple opened up online pre-orders for the Vision Pro last week with a rather involved workflow. Despite that, a lot of people expressed interest in the device and reserved a unit.

But how many? After all, there were rumors floating around that the Vision Pro is — possibly intentionally — understocked, with only several tens of thousand units being ready to ship. So, do we finally have some receipts to back those claims up?

No. But we do have some estimates from industry veterans (translated source). It’s something!

Video Thumbnail


You know how all manner of tech comes with a bunch of documentation that no one ever reads? Well, we’ve got something similar to that: an obligatory warning that these are estimates and as such, don’t represent any sort of real facts.

“Then why are they important?” you may ask. Well, because companies rarely release any proper numbers to begin with, so we’re stuck with this. Even if a single company were to release any proper data, we’d still have nothing to compare it against so let’s just take things at face value.

The Vision Pro may have sold somewhere between 160,000 and 180,000 units over the weekend, ever since pre-orders became live on January 19.

Great. Is that good or bad?

Well, it’s a start. How solid? We can’t possibly know. We do know, however, that — and this is a prime example for lack of proper data — in October of 2022, Meta reportedly had over 6 million monthly active users in its Quest ecosystem, with the 1.2 million being speculated to be specifically working with a Quest 2.

Ah. Science. 

And now that the Quest 3 is out and gaining on the Quest 2’s popularity, while it’s older sibling has shifted gears to being an affordable VR kit, we can probably guess that those numbers have gone up since then too.

Basically: the Vision Pro will have a lot of gaining up to do in the realm of VR. But then again, the Vision Proisn’t aiming to be anything close to the Quest 2 or Quest 3. And since that’s the case, only time — and the vox populi — can tell if the spatial computer is worth your time and money.

