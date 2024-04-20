What the Apple Vision Pro needs to actually be worth $3,500

VR headset

You may watch the demo video above and think: "Wow, this actually looks pretty great!" Well, do keep in mind thatvideo recordings don't show its small field of view, and just plain don't convey how everything really looks and feels when you're actually wearing the headset.Futuremodels are surely going to improve on this, as they should, and significantly so. If anyone has the resources to develop the most true-to-life passthrough ever, it's Apple, yet this firstiteration fails to impress, while still asking for a very premium price.It's kind of odd that there's not much integration between your iPhone and your. It would've made sense to be able to look at your phone through the headset to unlock it, maybe see its screen mirrored on the, or at least getting your iPhone notifications in it.Yes, theis technically its own standalone thing that has the same apps as your phone, so theoretically you shouldn't need your iPhone while using the, but… you do, though.As mentioned previously, a lot of apps are missing on the. You'll inevitably get notifications, not to mention phone calls, only on your iPhone. So some integration between it and thewould've made sense, but again, I don't see any.There's a good reason most headsets on the market are made out of plastic – it's light. For a thing that's strapped to your head – you want it to be light.Yes, metal and glass feel premium, but they also make the headset needlessly heavy, not to mention fragile. And babysitting a product isn't something you want to worry about, after spending $3,500 on it.Theis so fragile according to Apple, in fact, that it even comes with a little nappy-looking thing that covers its front glass.And you have to use it! I actually feel like the headset will scratch pretty easily if I don't always wrap that around it, and again – I don't like that feeling. I don't worry about myscratching. It's made out of pretty durable-feeling, matte plastic instead.So let's drop all of those fragile, heavy materials, and while we're at it, let's drop the pointless lenticular display at the front of the headset, and make space for an internal battery instead. That front display is yet to prove its usefulness. It's supposed to show your eyes, but it's pretty dim and hard to see.Never have I ever used an AR/, thinking: "Man, I sure wish people around me could see my eyes. This kind of feature would definitely be worth bloating the price, and internal space of my headset."No, theinstead needs a built-in battery like most other all-in-one headsets. Make space for that, and put a swift end to the concept of an external battery, with a dangling cable connected to it.It's far more important to have the built-in battery, for the sake of user convenience, than a lenticular screen showing your eyes, for the sake of nobody.Now, I'm well aware that Apple's idea for that "eyes" screen was to make theappear like something you can use at home, among your family, that keeps you feeling present even if you have the thing strapped to your face, but come on…We could argue that this is a good idea in theory, but the execution is bad, and unless a far better one is coming soon, I'd rather have a built-in battery instead of a screen just for my eyes, that nobody really sees.I know Apple wants to do its Apple thing, and is well aware that a limited-quantity, first-gen product by it will sell out regardless of how expensive it is, but as time goes on, that price will need to go down.The modern AR/VR user is used to spending around $500 for a competent headset, and a $1,500 one is considered premium. Asking for $3,500 is ludicrous.Perhaps if Apple does actually address all of my gripes listed above, it'd be an easier price to swallow, but for now, for what you get – it is not.