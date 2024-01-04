The Vision Pro's outer display may be useful to those around you too?
You guys know about the Vision Pro, right? The much-anticipated headset that's been the talk of the tech world, rumored to be releasing soon? Well, there's some fresh buzz around it that's just as exciting. Apple has recently been granted a new patent, and it sheds light on how it’s planning to use the Vision Pro's external display.
Picture this: you're wearing a headset, but instead of shutting out the world, you're actually sharing a slice of your digital experience. This is thanks to a nifty external screen on the Vision Pro. A recent patent, and guess what, it includes ideas from none other than Jony Ive — Apple's former design guru — shows just how quirky and fun this tech could be.
Now, before we get too carried away, remember that patents don't always turn into reality. These fun ideas might or might not make it into the final version of the Vision Pro. But just the thought of them is pretty exciting, don't you think?
Apple's still keeping the finer details under wraps, so we're all left wondering how well EyeSight will work in real-life scenarios. Will it be a game-changer or just a cool feature? Either way, with the Vision Pro's release just around the corner, we're about to find out. Stay tuned!
The showstopper appears to be something called EyeSight. This feature seems like a magic trick, making the front of the headset appear transparent so people can see your eyes. It's not really transparent, though, it's a clever illusion created by a curved screen that shows a live image of your eyes. This image changes depending on where someone is standing, thanks to some smart camera tracking and a digital avatar of you. It's like making eye contact, even when you're in another world.
Potential displays for the external screen of Apple's Vision Pro. Image Source — patentlyappl
Imagine you're deep in a VR game, and the outside world can see a vibrant pattern on your headset, signaling you're totally immersed. But that's just the start. The patent suggests you could display all sorts of things, like weather updates or even a "Do Not Disturb" sign. And here's the kicker: what if your eyes could be replaced by Zoom or Teams icons when you're in a meeting? Sounds a bit wild, right?
