The Vision Pro's outer display may be useful to those around you too?

Picture this: you're wearing a headset, but instead of shutting out the world, you're actually sharing a slice of your digital experience. This is thanks to a nifty external screen on the. A recent patent, and guess what, it includes ideas from none other than Jony Ive — Apple's former design guru — shows just how quirky and fun this tech could be.Imagine you're deep in a VR game, and the outside world can see a vibrant pattern on your headset, signaling you're totally immersed. But that's just the start. The patent suggests you could display all sorts of things, like weather updates or even a "Do Not Disturb" sign. And here's the kicker: what if your eyes could be replaced by Zoom or Teams icons when you're in a meeting? Sounds a bit wild, right?Now, before we get too carried away, remember that patents don't always turn into reality. These fun ideas might or might not make it into the final version of the. But just the thought of them is pretty exciting, don't you think?Apple's still keeping the finer details under wraps, so we're all left wondering how well EyeSight will work in real-life scenarios. Will it be a game-changer or just a cool feature? Either way, with the's release just around the corner, we're about to find out. Stay tuned!