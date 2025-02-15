Apple Vision Pro is finally getting the update we deserve
The Apple Vision Pro is finally getting the visionOS update that users have been waiting for since last year. Apple’s premium Mixed Reality headset will very soon be receiving the company’s latest fixation: Apple intelligence. In addition to that Apple also plans to renew interest in the Vision Pro ecosystem by making new tools available to developers.
Hopefully Apple quickly adds AI features that are more useful for spatial computing. When Google showed off Android XR and its Gemini-powered features it truly felt like a leap forward. I hope the Vision Pro gets similar AI tools like intelligent navigation in the outdoors. Visual Intelligence seems like a no-brainer for an MR headset and will hopefully be coming to visionOS as well.
Apple Intelligence on the Vision Pro will include the tools we’ve already seen on other devices from the company. Writing Tools, Genmoji generation and the Image Playground will all be making their way to Apple’s headset. However I must admit that I don’t see much use for these specific tools on the Vision Pro.
A new app will be coming to the Vision Pro alongside this update too. This app will let users view specifically tailored spatial content. According to industry insider Mark Gurman this app will be designed to renew interest in creating and viewing this type of content on the Vision Pro.
Apple Vision Pro did not meet sales expectations but the company hasn’t given up. | Image credit — PhoneArena
I’m stoked that Apple hasn’t completely given up on the Vision Pro, especially after it canceled an AR glasses project that sounded very promising. I still think the Vision Pro can be a success if Apple drops the price and brings controller support to it. Fortunately the company seems to be operating on the same wavelength now and is in talks with Sony to bring PSVR2 controllers to the Vision Pro.
There is however a downside as well. Apple Intelligence still needs a lot of work before it can compete with other models on the market. While I do think that Apple will get there eventually it also means that AI support on the Vision Pro won’t be as mind-blowing as I had initially hoped.
This new update may be coming out as soon as April for visionOS 2.4 and will also include a new and improved guest mode. That’s just another way that Apple hopes for people to share their headset and get more users interested in the Vision Pro.
