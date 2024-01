Vision Pro in-store demos may be a thing, but only this one time

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

VR headset

Vision Pro

how?



Vision Pro



Huh . Okay, so these demos may be limited to a single weekend, namely the one directly following the headset’s release, so that makes sense. Why? Well, as previously established: headset sanitation is tough to deal with.



So what could you expect? Well, Apple may make you wear these nifty ninja masks, that cover up the area around your eyes, so that the headset doesn’t make direct contact with your skin. Given that proper disinfection may take awhile, the Big A may resort to cleaning via UV light, which is faster and in some cases, more effective. Face masks could also be involved, but in theory, that would limit the headset’s capabilities, which probably isn’t a good thing for product demonstration.







And don’t forget, this is just the sanitation part. Then store employees also have to take care of helping you fit the headset properly and ensuring that it’s equipped with any sort of pre-manufactured prescription lenses that you may need, since you can't put the thing on while wearing your own pair of specs. This would make for quite the lengthy and involved experience, right? . Okay, so these demos may be limited to a single weekend, namely the one directly following the headset’s release, so that makes sense. Why? Well, as previously established: headset sanitation is tough to deal with.So what could you expect? Well, Apple may make you wear these nifty ninja masks, that cover up the area around your eyes, so that the headset doesn’t make direct contact with your skin. Given that proper disinfection may take awhile, the Big A may resort to cleaning via UV light, which is faster and in some cases, more effective. Face masks could also be involved, but in theory, that would limit the headset’s capabilities, which probably isn’t a good thing for product demonstration.And don’t forget, this is just the sanitation part. Then store employees also have to take care of helping you fit the headset properly and ensuring that it’s equipped with any sort of pre-manufactured prescription lenses that you may need, since you can't put the thing on while wearing your own pair of specs. This would make for quite the lengthy and involved experience, right?





Well, that’s the thing: there isn’t really a clear method for doing things here “the Apple way”, as in: quick and simple. But hey: if the Cupertino company figures something out and proceeds to offer demos in the future too, that would be just another innovation related to the Vision Pro .

Level with me here: you must be at least cautiously curious about Apple's first ever XR headset, the Vision Pro , right? I mean, first you’ve got the fact that Apple doesn’t go for new product categories often and then, there’s the more enthusiastic question: will thebecome one of the best VR headsets out there?As anything that’s worth your time in life, there are two sides to this coin. On the one hand: we’re all going to find out soon enough, so you won’t have to worry about waiting too long before you can read about the headset online.And the other side being a question: What if you want to try thein-person though?Listen, there are already sanitary concerns when it comes tosharing at parties or at public events. In fact, a proper cleaning of a single unit can take tens of minutes, if it needs to meet regulatory standards. Which is why I theorized that Apple won’t be offering demos in Apple Stores for theBut hey, this isn’t the first time I’ve been wrong, so let’s move on to the important bit:So, long story short: Apple sent out a marketing email, in which it allegedly stated that customers will be able to try thethemselves in Apple Stores. To quote: