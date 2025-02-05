Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14: Does it make sense to get the Pro?

Intro









With the iPhone 14 models, we did get a lot of differentiation between the two devices. The non-Pro devices are stuck with the Apple A15 processor from 2021 and the old 12 MP cameras, so essentially little separates them from the iPhone 13 , while the more expensive model got the more powerful Apple A16 Bionic chip and the excellent 48 MP camera upgrade.





iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14 Key Differences:









Full iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14 specs comparison





To extend that divide further, the Pro series also continues to hold the 120 Hz ProMotion display hostage. And there's that design facelift where the Pro gets a Dynamic Island, whereas the cheaper models still have the good old notch.









Design and Display Quality

Same screens, but one is smoother









Both the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro have the flat sides, as before, and glass backs — obviously. Again, the difference here is that the iPhone 14 has a matte-finished aluminum frame and a glossy back, while the Pro has a shiny stainless steel frame and a frosted glass back. What this translates to is — a sticky grip on the iPhone 14 , but more fingerprints and a more slippery 14 Pro that doesn't show as much grease on its back panel (the stainless steel does, though).





Both models are IP68 water- and dust-resistant, as is customary, and have the Lightning port for charging and data transfer — possibly for the last time





On the back, we see the square-shaped camera module on both phones. Obviously, the iPhone 14 only has two lenses there, while the Pro has its stove-like trio and a black LiDAR camera to boot. The Pro's module is noticeably larger than before (for another year in a row) and it definitely makes a striking impression at first sight.





But, for all intents and purposes, both phones look and feel unmistakably iPhone. It's up to you to decide whether you want a lighter and brightly-colored, fun iPhone 14 , or a more serious iPhone 14 Pro , with a heavier build and more muted, mature colors. Even the exciting Deep Purple color for the Pro line turned out to be kind of dark and subtle.









As for contents in the boxes, we have an iPhone and a USB C to Lightning cable, plus the obligatory booklets. No SIM tray tool in the US, as the iPhone 14 has gone fully eSIM for that market.





Display and Dynamic Island





iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have similar dimensions, and both have the same 6.1-inch screen size. They are OLED panels, built to Apple's spec, but — as we know — the Pro has a 120 Hz refresh rate for super-smooth animations, whereas the non-Pro sticks to 60 Hz. The latter is kind of a low-ball, considering that — in 2024 — even midrange smartphones ship with at least 90 Hz.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy iPhone 14 Pro has gotten rid of the dreaded Notch. Well, kind of — it now has a pill-shaped cutout or "punch hole" for the Face ID array. But Apple has cleverly built a new interface element around that hole. It's called the "Dynamic Island" and basically sticks persistent widgets and other informative panels around the "Island", so it looks like an intentional part of the software.







Does it improve the experience over the classic Notch? Eh… kind of, maybe, in the sense that you get some extra widgets for multitasking. But there's still a camera cutout in the top-middle of the screen to eat into your content. Naturally, we expect to see the same divide between tech fans as before — some will hate it, other's won't mind it.



The iPhone 14 sticks with the slimmed down notch, the same shape we saw on the iPhone 13 .



Another difference is the inclusion of always-on display — the iPhone 14 Pro 's LTPO screen can go all the way down to a 1 Hz refresh rate. Apple included always-on functionality within iOS, which will show you a dimmed variant of your wallpaper, the clock, notifications, and even active widgets on that. Non-Pro iPhones still don't have that feature and they probably won't for quite a while.







Again, since the iPhone 14 is using the old OLED panels, it doesn't have the physical capability of lowering the refresh rate; thus there's no Always On display. Otherwise, its battery would melt really fast.



Display Measurements:

Both theandhave similar dimensions, and both have the same 6.1-inch screen size. They are OLED panels, built to Apple's spec, but — as we know — the Pro has a 120 Hz refresh rate for super-smooth animations, whereas the non-Pro sticks to 60 Hz. The latter is kind of a low-ball, considering that — in 2024 — even midrange smartphones ship with at least 90 Hz.One big thing here is that thehas gotten rid of the dreaded Notch. Well, kind of — it now has a pill-shaped cutout or "punch hole" for the Face ID array. But Apple has cleverly built a new interface element around that hole. It's called the "Dynamic Island" and basically sticks persistent widgets and other informative panels around the "Island", so it looks like an intentional part of the software.Does it improve the experience over the classic Notch? Eh… kind of, maybe, in the sense that you get some extra widgets for multitasking. But there's still a camera cutout in the top-middle of the screen to eat into your content. Naturally, we expect to see the same divide between tech fans as before — some will hate it, other's won't mind it.Thesticks with the slimmed down notch, the same shape we saw on theAnother difference is the inclusion of always-on display — the's LTPO screen can go all the way down to a 1 Hz refresh rate. Apple included always-on functionality within iOS, which will show you a dimmed variant of your wallpaper, the clock, notifications, and even active widgets on that. Non-Pro iPhones still don't have that feature and they probably won't for quite a while.Again, since theis using the old OLED panels, it doesn't have the physical capability of lowering the refresh rate; thus there's no Always On display. Otherwise, its battery would melt really fast.





As per our benchmarks, the iPhone 14 Pro unsurprisingly pulls ahead. It achieves higher peak brightness and is slightly more accurate, but other than that, both OLED displasy have similar properties and look great in person.





Performance and Software

Different chips, for the first time?









Thus far, main iPhone models that launched together always had the same chipset inside — Apple priding itself in giving Pro performance value to lower-priced models. However, for the first time ever, the iPhone 14 stuck with the old Apple A15 Bionic (the 2021 chip), with a slight upgrade — it has an extra GPU core.





The iPhone 14 Pro got the real update — the new Apple A16 Bionic, built on a 4 nm process with a nice hump in performance and energy-efficiency.



Recommended Stories

In our benchmark tests, it's unsurprisingly the iPhone 14 Pro that pulls ahead in the CPU-heavy Geekbench test. In the 3DMark Extreme test, the iPhone 14 Pro hits higher framerates, but both devices eventually throttle down to similar levels.

Benchmark Results:





Geekbench 5 Single Higher is better Apple iPhone 14 1733 Apple iPhone 14 Pro 1860 Geekbench 5 Multi Higher is better Apple iPhone 14 4648 Apple iPhone 14 Pro 5486 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Apple iPhone 14 3018 Apple iPhone 14 Pro 3375 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Apple iPhone 14 2115 Apple iPhone 14 Pro 2117 View all





iPhone 14 instead of going for the cheaper, and very similar, iPhone 13 . Or hey — even the To be clear, the A15 Bionic is still an excellent chip that has plenty of juice left in it. But we are scratching our heads at why one would buy theinstead of going for the cheaper, and very similar,. Or hey — even the iPhone 12 , which still trucks along just great. The 14 Pro — now that's a purchase that's better justified, with the added performance and camera upgrades.





iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro support Apple Intelligence features grow, you might start feeling left behind. Both theandsupport iOS 18 , but neither will get Apple's new Apple Intelligence features. That's not a huge loss at the moment, but asfeatures grow, you might start feeling left behind.





Camera

A small step for the Pro, no leaps for the non-Pro









Another place where the two differ is the camera module. Apple has a shiny new 48 MP sensor to fit under the main wide-angle lens of the iPhone 14 Pro . By default, it bins pixels in groups of 4 to produce 12 MP photos just like before, but with much better light sensitivity and less noise. When shooting ProRAW, you get to take 48 MP photos for extra-fine detail, which do look fantastic but you will need some know-how to actually edit them in post.





iPhone 14 sticks to the same old 12 MP sensor we are so familiar with. While it's definitely good, it is generally falling behind the competition in 2024. But does the Pro wield that 48 MP sensor proficiently? Let's take a look at some samples:







We can see a good amount of sharpening being done by both phones. With the iPhone 14 , it's apparent that the phone didn't have a lot of data to work with — at least when we compare its photos right next to the 14 Pro's. The latter has much more definition in the textures of finer shapes and stripes (look at the umbrella in sample 2, or the disco ball in sample 3). However, with pixel-peeping set aside, we can say that the photos do look very, very similar in terms of colors and dynamics. Thesticks to the same old 12 MP sensor we are so familiar with. While it's definitely good, it is generally falling behind the competition in 2024. But does the Pro wield that 48 MP sensor proficiently? Let's take a look at some samples:We can see a good amount of sharpening being done by both phones. With the, it's apparent that the phone didn't have a lot of data to work with — at least when we compare its photos right next to the 14 Pro's. The latter has much more definition in the textures of finer shapes and stripes (look at the umbrella in sample 2, or the disco ball in sample 3). However, with pixel-peeping set aside, we can say that the photos do look very, very similar in terms of colors and dynamics.





iPhone 14 Pro does shine if you shoot in ProRAW, which captures excellent details. But you do need to know how to edit RAW, and dealing with high dynamic scenes is no easy task. In any case, here's what the iPhone 14 Pro can do in auto and in ProRAW (scenes cropped in for better visibility of details):



< Cropped 12MP JPEG Cropped 48MP ProRAW file >



< Cropped 12MP JPEG Cropped 48MP ProRAW file > Thedoes shine if you shoot in ProRAW, which captures excellent details. But you do need to know how to edit RAW, and dealing with high dynamic scenes is no easy task. In any case, here's what thecan do in auto and in ProRAW (scenes cropped in for better visibility of details):









Of course, the iPhone 14 Pro also has a telephoto lens with a 3x relative zoom, making for a great portrait camera. But we also get access to a new 2x zoom option — Apple uses that 48 MP sensor to crop in and give you a 2x step with improved quality. The iPhone 14 only does zoom by digitally cropping into an image. And, of course, the results are obvious — the Pro has a much higher-quality zoom:









iPhone 14 Pro is also slightly better, with a slightly wider aperture (F2.2 vs F2.4) and what appears to be a slightly better lens construction. Plus, it doubles as a The ultra-wide camera on theis also slightly better, with a slightly wider aperture (F2.2 vs F2.4) and what appears to be a slightly better lens construction. Plus, it doubles as a high-res macro camera thanks to autofocus. In any case, Apple cited huge improvements for the Pro's ultra-wide, especially in night time. Shall we?









The very first scene doesn't show us a difference in the handling of dynamics — the underside of the umbrella is dark for both cameras. But, the 14 Pro's ultra-wide has sharper detail there. Also, the sky in the 14 Pro shot is a much more natural shade of blue. The second scene shows us more noise seeping into the iPhone 14 's ultra-wide, and also more blooming and unnatural lighting around the colored bulbs and neons. The third shot is more challenging and both ultra-wide cameras are getting softer and darker, but the 14 Pro held on a bit better. So, yeah, the iPhone 14 Pro has a slightly better ultra-wide camera than the iPhone 14 .





And, of course, the iPhone 14 Pro will have that LiDAR sensor, which helps for virtual measurements of the real world. The Ruler app is more accurate, AR apps can take advantage of it et cetera. It has been on iPhones since the 12 series, but we still haven't seen a major breakthrough with them, so we can't say it's a strong selling point.





Audio Quality and Haptics





Apple has been on the top of their game with audio and haptics on iPhones for years now. Usually, the Max models get the best sound, which is easily explained by the fact that they provide more acoustic space for the speakers. But the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro definitely have a great sound coming out of them, especially considering their size. They are sufficiently loud and offer crystal-clear listening, be it for talking head videos or soundtracks.





As for haptics, the Taptic engine on iPhones is doing a fantastic job as it is, and yes — these phones click, clack, and vibrate with satisfying precision.





Battery Life and Charging

Consistency is key









The iPhone 14 has a 3,279 mAh battery, while the iPhone 14 Pro has a 3,700 mAh one. Needless to say, we ran them through our tests, and it turns out that the iPhone 14 Pro has a slight upper hand.





The more premium phone lasts for 16 hours and 18 minutes in our web browsing test and 9 hours and 14 minutes in our video streaming test. The iPhone 14 achieves slightly less in both of those, but lasts an hour longer in 3D gaming.





PhoneArena Battery and Charging Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Apple iPhone 14 Pro 3200 mAh 6h 16min 16h 18min 9h 14min Apple iPhone 14 3279 mAh 6h 3min 15h 23min 8h 35min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Apple iPhone 14 3279 mAh 1h 28min 2h 22min 60% 31% Apple iPhone 14 Pro 3200 mAh 1h 31min 2h 20min 60% 32% Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





So, we see a much smaller difference here. Indeed, when it comes to browsing or video, the iPhone 14 Pro can last for a bit longer, probably thanks to the efficiency of the 4 nm A16 Bionic. However, when it comes to gaming, that 120 Hz screen certainly takes its toll, dropping the Pro's stamina well below what the iPhone 14 is capable of.





Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro support 20 W fast charging. It takes either one around an hour and a half to get fully charged from 0 to 100%.





Specs Comparison





You can get a full view of the iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro specs and features in our comparison page.









Summary and Final Verdict









So, no surprise here, the iPhone 14 Pro is the clear winner — it's more powerful, it has more new features to get excited about, and it feels like the actual new phone. Anyone pining for an iPhone 14 can just save a few bucks and go for a cheaper iPhone 13 instead.





The iPhone 14 is more a retreading of old ground, while the Pro actually adds some new features, a much needed camera upgrade (and impressive ProRAW performance), and a new user experience, with the Dynamic Island.





Are these new features worth an extra $200? Maybe, maybe not, but then we also have the other features that are exclusive to the Pro line — 120 Hz screens, a telephoto camera for great portraits, 4K ProRes video recording — the gap between the Pro iPhones and the non-Pros has widened.





And for the first time in a while — that price uptick seems to be worth it. Or is that simply because the regular iPhone 14 didn't bring much to the table?



