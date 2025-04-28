iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Is it time to upgrade? Most likely!

Intro





We're pretty excited about the upcoming iPhone 17 series, as it's shaping up to be one full of changes. From the new design to upgraded charging speeds and a new telephoto camera, there are pretty compelling reasons to upgrade.



if you're in the iPhone 14 Pro camp, you're probably wondering how these two stack up against each other. Today we're going to explore just that and see what the reasons are to wait for the iPhone 17 Pro and swap your trusty iPhone 14 Pro when the new model lands.









Design and Size

A new design for the first time in years?









The latest iPhone design overhaul dates all the way back to the 12-series when Apple flattened the sides and made the square camera bump a bit more prominent. This year, after long generations of the same, we're bracing ourselves for the next big change.





According to the latest leaks and rumors, as well as some CAD renders and alleged real-life photos, the iPhone 17 Pro will feature a different camera housing on the back, one that stretches from side to side. It's a radically different look that might prove polarizing.





The iPhone 14 Pro , on the other hand, uses the same, tried and tested, flat sides and square camera design from the past couple of generations.









The Pro version of the iPhone has grown in size since the 14 Pro, mainly due to the larger screen and also some battery upgrades in the past generations. That said, the iPhone 14 Pro is one of the thinnest Pro models in the portfolio at 7.9 mm.





iPhone 17 Pro is still under wraps but we expect it to be closer to its direct predecessor - the iPhone 14 Pro , the new model will be a bit thicker but also more compact and potentially a few grams lighter. ThePro is still under wraps but we expect it to be closer to its direct predecessor - the iPhone 16 Pro . Compared to the, the new model will be a bit thicker but also more compact and potentially a few grams lighter.





In terms of materials, the iPhone 14 Pro was the last to feature a stainless steel frame, before Apple switched to Grade 5 titanium, and this might explain the heavier weight of the phone. There are rumors suggesting that Apple will switch once again to aluminum on the iPhone 17 Pro, so this will impact weight. In terms of colors, here's what we expect:

Display Differences

Brightness is king





After giving up the resolution arms race, manufacturers now engage in something of a brightness war. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected with the same 6.3-inch screen as its predecessor, but much brighter, some sources say up to 3000 nits, thanks to a new M14 material, used. There's also a new speculated display tech, called LDTEE (Low-dielectric TEE), which will offer better efficiency and durability.





The iPhone 14 Pro , on the other hand, features a smaller 6.1-inch OLED panel with the same 120Hz ProMotion tech on board, but the brightness figures are different. The phone is rated at 1000 nits in HBM (High brightness mode) and up to 2000 nits peak brightness. We measured a little over 1000 nits and it will be very interesting to see how the iPhone 17 Pro will perform once it lands in our lab.





Performance and Software

A bigger gap





iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro . For starters, the latter uses Apple's A16 Bionic, built on 4nm node. It's getting a bit old now, and it doesn't support There's a bigger gap when it comes to hardware and software between thePro and the. For starters, the latter uses Apple's A16 Bionic, built on 4nm node. It's getting a bit old now, and it doesn't support Apple Intelligence





The new iPhone 17 Pro is expected with the latest and greatest Apple A19 Pro chip. Initial reports placed the chip at 2nm, but lately the rumor mill has been dishing out info that the A19 Pro will be manufactured on a 3nm node but using an improved process.





The RAM situation is also vastly different and in favor of the iPhone 17 Pro. It's expected to have 12GB of RAM, where the iPhone 14 Pro has just the half of that at 6GB. The change on the new model might have something to do with on-device AI, which brings us to the next point - software.





iPhone 17 Pro will launch with iPhone 14 Pro will get to iOS19 but there's no chance of Apple Intelligence , as the hardware doesn't support it. ThePro will launch with iOS 19 , and we expect some significant UI improvements for the first time in years. Thewill get to iOS19 but there's no chance of, as the hardware doesn't support it.



Lastly, the i Phone 17 Pro will be supported for much longer, being a three-year-newer device. So, if longevity and AI are important to you, the decision here is pretty clear - get the iPhone 17 Pro.





Camera

Big changes









The iPhone 14 Pro is now almost three years old, and in the past three years Apple has been upgrading the camera system of its Pro models continuously. The 12MP ultrawide camera of the iPhone 14 Pro has been upgraded to a 48MP sensor, and the telephoto saw a couple of iterations, as well.





The new iPhone 17 Pro features the same 48MP main camera and the upgraded 48MP ultrawide from the previous generation, but swaps the 12MP telephoto of the iPhone 16 Pro with yet another 48MP sensor under a new 3.5x lens.





It's a clear upgrade compared to the 48/12/12MP combo on the iPhone 14 Pro and the selfie camera is also expected to grow in megapixels on the new model - from 12MP to 24MP.





Battery Life and Charging

USB-C and better charging speeds





We don't know much about the battery capacity of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro, but we suspect Apple will slap inside a cell that's closer to the previous generation - around 3600 mAh. The iPhone 14 Pro , on the other hand, features a substantially smaller 3200mAh battery, and there's a difference in connectivity and charging as well.





After the EU mandated all phones sold in the Union to have the USB-C port, Apple had to swap the old Lightning port and get on the USB-C train. The iPhone 14 Pro , however, is the latest generation to feature the Lightning port and this comes with some drawbacks.





The wired charging caps at 25W, and you need lightning cable as well. In contrast, the new iPhone 17 Pro is expected to bump up the charging speeds to 35W, and, of course, it features the USB-C standard on board.





Specs Comparison





Here's a quick (preliminary) specs comparison between the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro :





Summary





Well, this one is pretty obvious - the iPhone 17 Pro offers more than enough upgrades to justify a switch from the three-year-old iPhone 14 Pro . From the brighter screen, the new camera hardware, the faster silicon, the bigger battery and the USB-C port supporting faster charging, it's the all-around better device.





One thing to keep in mind, though, is the price tag of the iPhone 17 Pro, which could be higher due to the latest turmoil around Trump's tariffs. But in any case, Switching from the iPhone 14 Pro to the iPhone 17 Pro should be a no-brainer.



