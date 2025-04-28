Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268
Members-only articles read this month: 1/2
to browse without limitations.

iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Is it time to upgrade? Most likely!

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Is it time to upgrade? Most likely!

Intro


We're pretty excited about the upcoming iPhone 17 series, as it's shaping up to be one full of changes. From the new design to upgraded charging speeds and a new telephoto camera, there are pretty compelling reasons to upgrade.

And speaking about upgrading, if you're in the iPhone 14 Pro camp, you're probably wondering how these two stack up against each other. Today we're going to explore just that and see what the reasons are to wait for the iPhone 17 Pro and swap your trusty iPhone 14 Pro when the new model lands.

iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro expected differences:

iPhone 17 Pro*iPhone 14 Pro
New seamless design with thinner bezelsFlat-edged design started with the 12-series
Aluminum potentially replacing titaniumStainless steel frame
New camera housing design reminiscent of the Pixel 9Old square camera housing
120Hz OLED display, but more durable and power efficientProMotion 120Hz OLED display
The same display size - 6.3 inches and the same resolution6.1-inch display with 1179 x 2556 resolution
New Apple A19 Pro chip built on a next-gen 3nm processApple A16 Bionic chip (4nm)
12GB of RAM6GB of RAM
A new vapor chamber cooling solutionOld cooling system
A new 48MP telephoto lens with a 3.5x optical zoom12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom
48MP ultrawide cameraOld 12MP ultrawide camera
An upgraded 24MP front cameraOld 12MP selfie camera
The same battery with potentially faster charging3200 mAh battery
MagSafe supportMagSafe support as well
*speculated or rumored

Table of Contents:

Design and Size

A new design for the first time in years?


The latest iPhone design overhaul dates all the way back to the 12-series when Apple flattened the sides and made the square camera bump a bit more prominent. This year, after long generations of the same, we're bracing ourselves for the next big change.

According to the latest leaks and rumors, as well as some CAD renders and alleged real-life photos, the iPhone 17 Pro will feature a different camera housing on the back, one that stretches from side to side. It's a radically different look that might prove polarizing.

The iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, uses the same, tried and tested, flat sides and square camera design from the past couple of generations. 


iPhone 17 Pro*iPhone 14 Pro
TBAThickness
7.9 mm
TBAWeight
206 grams
*speculated or rumored

The Pro version of the iPhone has grown in size since the 14 Pro, mainly due to the larger screen and also some battery upgrades in the past generations. That said, the iPhone 14 Pro is one of the thinnest Pro models in the portfolio at 7.9 mm.

The iPhone 17 Pro is still under wraps but we expect it to be closer to its direct predecessor - the iPhone 16 Pro. Compared to the iPhone 14 Pro, the new model will be a bit thicker but also more compact and potentially a few grams lighter.

In terms of materials, the iPhone 14 Pro was the last to feature a stainless steel frame, before Apple switched to Grade 5 titanium, and this might explain the heavier weight of the phone. There are rumors suggesting that Apple will switch once again to aluminum on the iPhone 17 Pro, so this will impact weight. In terms of colors, here's what we expect:

iPhone 17 Pro colors*iPhone 14 Pro colors
Sky BlueSpace Black
TBASilver
TBAGold
TBADeep Purple
*speculated or rumored

Display Differences

Brightness is king

After giving up the resolution arms race, manufacturers now engage in something of a brightness war. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected with the same 6.3-inch screen as its predecessor, but much brighter, some sources say up to 3000 nits, thanks to a new M14 material, used. There's also a new speculated display tech, called LDTEE (Low-dielectric TEE), which will offer better efficiency and durability.

iPhone 17 Pro*iPhone 14 Pro
Size
6.3"
Size
6.1"
Brightness
1800 nits (typ)
3000 nits (HBM)		Brightness
1000 nits (typ)
2000 nits (HBM)
*speculated or rumored 

The iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, features a smaller 6.1-inch OLED panel with the same 120Hz ProMotion tech on board, but the brightness figures are different. The phone is rated at 1000 nits in HBM (High brightness mode) and up to 2000 nits peak brightness. We measured a little over 1000 nits and it will be very interesting to see how the iPhone 17 Pro will perform once it lands in our lab.

Performance and Software

A bigger gap

There's a bigger gap when it comes to hardware and software between the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro. For starters, the latter uses Apple's A16 Bionic, built on 4nm node. It's getting a bit old now, and it doesn't support Apple Intelligence.

The new iPhone 17 Pro is expected with the latest and greatest Apple A19 Pro chip. Initial reports placed the chip at 2nm, but lately the rumor mill has been dishing out info that the A19 Pro will be manufactured on a 3nm node but using an improved process.

iPhone 17 Pro*iPhone 14 Pro
Chip
Apple A19 Pro		Chip
Apple A16 Bionic
Process
3nm (2nm potentially)		Process
4nm
RAM
12GB		RAM
6GB
*speculated or rumored 

The RAM situation is also vastly different and in favor of the iPhone 17 Pro. It's expected to have 12GB of RAM, where the iPhone 14 Pro has just the half of that at 6GB. The change on the new model might have something to do with on-device AI, which brings us to the next point - software.

The iPhone 17 Pro will launch with iOS 19, and we expect some significant UI improvements for the first time in years. The iPhone 14 Pro will get to iOS19 but there's no chance of Apple Intelligence, as the hardware doesn't support it.

Recommended Stories
Lastly, the iPhone 17 Pro will be supported for much longer, being a three-year-newer device. So, if longevity and AI are important to you, the decision here is pretty clear - get the iPhone 17 Pro.

Camera

Big changes


The iPhone 14 Pro is now almost three years old, and in the past three years Apple has been upgrading the camera system of its Pro models continuously. The 12MP ultrawide camera of the iPhone 14 Pro has been upgraded to a 48MP sensor, and the telephoto saw a couple of iterations, as well.

iPhone 17 Pro*iPhone 14 Pro
Main
48 MP
f/1.8
24mm (wide)
1/1.28"		Main
48 MP
f/1.8
24mm (wide)
1/1.28"
Ultrawide
48 MP
f/2.2
13mm (ultrawide)
1/2.55"		Ultrawide
12 MP
f/2.2
13mm (ultrawide)
1/2.55"
Telephoto
48 MP
85mm
3.5x optical zoom		Telephoto
12 MP
f/2.8, 77mm
3x optical zoom
*speculated or rumored 

The new iPhone 17 Pro features the same 48MP main camera and the upgraded 48MP ultrawide from the previous generation, but swaps the 12MP telephoto of the iPhone 16 Pro with yet another 48MP sensor under a new 3.5x lens.

It's a clear upgrade compared to the 48/12/12MP combo on the iPhone 14 Pro and the selfie camera is also expected to grow in megapixels on the new model - from 12MP to 24MP.

Battery Life and Charging

USB-C and better charging speeds

We don't know much about the battery capacity of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro, but we suspect Apple will slap inside a cell that's closer to the previous generation - around 3600 mAh. The iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, features a substantially smaller 3200mAh battery, and there's a difference in connectivity and charging as well.

iPhone 17 Pro*iPhone 14 Pro
Battery capacity
3582 mAh		Battery capacity
3200 mAh
Charging speeds
35W wired
25W wireless (MagSafe)
7.5W reverse wireless charging
USB-C
Charging speeds
25W wired
15W wireless (MagSafe)
Lightning port
*speculated or rumored 

After the EU mandated all phones sold in the Union to have the USB-C port, Apple had to swap the old Lightning port and get on the USB-C train. The iPhone 14 Pro, however, is the latest generation to feature the Lightning port and this comes with some drawbacks.

The wired charging caps at 25W, and you need lightning cable as well. In contrast, the new iPhone 17 Pro is expected to bump up the charging speeds to 35W, and, of course, it features the USB-C standard on board.

Specs Comparison


Here's a quick (preliminary) specs comparison between the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro:

iPhone 17 Pro*iPhone 14 Pro
Size, weight
TBA		Size, weight
147.5 x 71.5 x 7.9 mm
206 g
Screen
6.3" OLED
120Hz ProMotion		Screen
6.1" OLED
120Hz ProMotion
Processor
Apple A19 Pro
3nm, or possible 2nm		Processor
A16 Bionic
4nm
Versions:
---
12/256GB
12/512GB
12/1TB

LPDDR5		Versions:
6/128GB
6/256GB
6/512GB
6/1TB

LPDDR5
Cameras:
48MP main
48MP ultra
48MP telephoto, 3.5x zoom

24MP front		Cameras:
48MP main
12MP ultra
12MP telephoto, 3x zoom

12MP front
Battery:
3582 mAh		Battery:
3200 mAh
Charging:
USB-C
35W wired
MagSafe		Charging:
Lightning
25W wired
MagSafe
*rumored or speculated

Summary


Well, this one is pretty obvious - the iPhone 17 Pro offers more than enough upgrades to justify a switch from the three-year-old iPhone 14 Pro. From the brighter screen, the new camera hardware, the faster silicon, the bigger battery and the USB-C port supporting faster charging, it's the all-around better device.

One thing to keep in mind, though, is the price tag of the iPhone 17 Pro, which could be higher due to the latest turmoil around Trump's tariffs. But in any case, Switching from the iPhone 14 Pro to the iPhone 17 Pro should be a no-brainer.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.jpg
Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
Read the latest from Mariyan Slavov
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow

Latest News

Your Copilot+ laptop is getting Windows Recall whether you trust it or not
Your Copilot+ laptop is getting Windows Recall whether you trust it or not
Enjoy premium sound at a bargain price with this hot deal on the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones
Enjoy premium sound at a bargain price with this hot deal on the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones
Amazing new Google Pixel Watch 2 deal is giving off strong Black Friday vibes
Amazing new Google Pixel Watch 2 deal is giving off strong Black Friday vibes
Google Assistant continues to be taken apart one screw at a time as Gemini gets set to replace it
Google Assistant continues to be taken apart one screw at a time as Gemini gets set to replace it
Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak: Samsung may be about to make every other foldable look thick
Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak: Samsung may be about to make every other foldable look thick
Both iPad Air M3 models hit their lowest price yet with this sweet Amazon deal
Both iPad Air M3 models hit their lowest price yet with this sweet Amazon deal

Related Content

iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Expected differences
iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Expected differences
iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: A new age dawns for the iPhone?
iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: A new age dawns for the iPhone?
iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: What has changed?
iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: What has changed?
iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Not a titanic difference
iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Not a titanic difference
iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: main differences
iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: main differences
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro: Don't make a mistake
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro: Don't make a mistake
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless