Take a look at the winners of the 'Shot on iPhone' iPhone 13 Pro macro challenge announced by Apple

iPhone 13 Pro 'Shot on iPhone' macro challenge winners

Who said that macro photography is not cool on smartphones? Well, apparently Apple and the participants in the challenge didn't agree. The iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max use the ultra-wide lens to make macro photography, and the results are indeed, stunning.





“Sea Glass” by Guido Cassanelli Buenos Aires, Argentina









This photo represents small pieces of sea glass that the photographer noticed on the beach during a beautiful sunset. He took this macro shot with his iPhone 13 Pro Max.



"It looks like something strange is happening inside the one placed in the center — it looks like amber. I really love that texture.”, says the photographer, Guide Cassanelli.







“The Cave” by Marco Colletta Taranto, Italy









This beautiful shot was taken with the iPhone 13 Pro. It is actually a hibiscus flower, and the photographer noted that the shape of the petals, accentuated by the intense shadows has made him think about a deep cave, ready to be explored. Nevertheless, he kept the hibiscus' natural framing in the shot. The photographer also notes macro photography has helped him unlock his imagination.







“Art in Nature” by Prajwal Chougule Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India









This beautiful photo is actually a spiderweb and it was shot with the iPhone 13 Pro again. The photographer notes that the photo was taken during the 'golden hour' that brought the beauty of nature to life. The dewdrops in the spiderweb was what really got his attention for this shot.







“A Drop of Freedom” by Daniel Olah Budapest, Hungary









"A Drop of Freedom" is a stunning macro shot of a lilly taken with the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The photographer states that his intention behind this shot was to highlight the tiny drop of water in comparison with the lily. He has used a spot studio light on the lily with a dark background for this image.





“Leaf Illumination” by Trevor Collins Boston, USA









Shot on the iPhone 13 Pro, this image was taken during the golden hour when the sun was shining directly into the photographer's window. The sunlight illuminated the tiny cells in each leaf, as you can see on this beautiful shot.







“Strawberry in Soda” by Ashley Lee San Francisco, USA









"Strawberry in Soda" is one stunning and interesting macro image taken with the iPhone 13 Pro. The photographer aimed to transform everyday items into something extraordinary, and both of the items for this photo were taken from her kitchen fridge.





“Volcanic Lava” by Abhik Mondal New Milford, New Jersey, USA









This macro shot is actually a sunflower, taken with the iPhone 13 Pro, and was taken from a bouquet of flowers found in the grocery store, where the beautiful sunflower caught the photographer's attention with its details and contrasting colors. He then took the bouquet home and took this stunning macro shot.







“Honeycomb” by Tom Reeves New York City, USA









"Honeycomb" is another beautiful photo taken with the iPhone 13 Pro. These are actually snowflakes in dog's hair. Actually, the photographer was walking his dog in her first snow walk. He then captured the delicate snowflakes in her honey-colored curls.







“Hidden Gem” by Jirasak Panpiansin Chaiyaphum City, Thailand









Taken on the iPhone 13 Pro Max, this macro shot is a water bead in a leaf. The photographer says that this shimmering liquid jewel was nested in a tropic leaf after a tropical storm, almost imperceptible to the human eye. However, the iPhone was able to capture the intense clarity of the way the water bead sparkles by the sunlight.







“The Final Bloom” by Hojisan Chongqing, China









The photographer took this gorgeous macro shot with his iPhone 13 Pro Max, when his 3-year-old son discovered the blossom of the tulip in their house. A few moments after the photo was taken, wind came and blew the petals away, but he was able to capture the beauty of the tulip's leaf.







iPhone 13 Pro macro shots: did this inspire you?



As you can see from all the glorious and simply stunning macro photos above, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max give smartphone photography an entire new dimension. In case any of those photos inspired you and you want to go look at ordinary objects surrounding you in a new way, Apple gives a few tips for how to get the best macro shots on your iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.



You need to get close to your subject, for example as close as 2 centimeters (about an inch) away from what you want to capture.

Then, place the primary point of focus near the center of the frame. That's where the shaprest focus is when shooting in macro

Tap an area in the viewfinder to set a specific focus point if you want

Shoot at 0.5x for Ultra Wide field of view, or shoot at 1z for tighter framing. The iPhone will automatically switch cameras as you go closer to the subject, but will maintain the 1x framing.

As for the winners in this contest, their works will be showcased on billboards, in the Apple Store, and online, and they will be paid an "unspecified licence fee for the use of their work".



