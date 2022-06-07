It's official: Europe to enforce USB-C common charger by fall 2024, goodbye Lightning port
4
It's finally happening - Apple will be forced to ditch the Lightning cable in favor of USB-C, at least in Europe. The EU has now reached a deal to require a common charging port for all phones, including iPhones. After a decade of talking about the matter, a decision has finally been reached.
By fall 2024, USB Type-C will become the common charging port for all phones, tablets, and cameras sold in Europe - the deal was made today between EU members, Parliament, and Council.
The EU published the reached deal in a press release today. The statement underlines that this new rule will make it possible for consumers to no longer need a different charging device and cable every time they purchase a new phone, and can use only one charger for portable electronic devices.
The EU has now given manufactures until the fall of 2024 to implement the new rule. In case you're curious, the new rule applies to mobile phones, but also tablets, e-readers, earbuds, digital cameras, headphones, handheld video-game consoles and portable speakers!
There's a couple of next bureaucratic steps to be taken, such as the Parliament and Council have to formally approve the agreement, and it has to be published in the EU Official Journal. But once this is done, it enters into force (20 days after publication), and provisions start to apply after 24 months.
As for Apple, the company has previously criticized this proposal citing e-waste concerns. However, in the long run customers will have to worry less about piling chargers in their houses.
Apple may actually be moving towards USB-C connector anyway. Recent rumors about the iPhone 15 indicate the 2023 iPhones may ditch the Lightning connector in favor of USB-C.
Apple should bid farewell to the Lightning port (at least in Europe)
By fall 2024, USB Type-C will become the common charging port for all phones, tablets, and cameras sold in Europe - the deal was made today between EU members, Parliament, and Council.
The EU published the reached deal in a press release today. The statement underlines that this new rule will make it possible for consumers to no longer need a different charging device and cable every time they purchase a new phone, and can use only one charger for portable electronic devices.
On top of that, buyers will be able to choose whether they want to buy new electronic equipment with or without a charger. Additionally, the new rule will help everyone save up to 250 million Euro a year, which would have gone to buying chargers, according to the European Union.
The EU has now given manufactures until the fall of 2024 to implement the new rule. In case you're curious, the new rule applies to mobile phones, but also tablets, e-readers, earbuds, digital cameras, headphones, handheld video-game consoles and portable speakers!
Laptop manufacturers get a bit of a longer period to adapt to the new situation: up to 40 months after the rule goes into effect.
There's a couple of next bureaucratic steps to be taken, such as the Parliament and Council have to formally approve the agreement, and it has to be published in the EU Official Journal. But once this is done, it enters into force (20 days after publication), and provisions start to apply after 24 months.
Keep in mind that, understandably, the legislation will not apply to products which were already on the market before it enters into force.
As for Apple, the company has previously criticized this proposal citing e-waste concerns. However, in the long run customers will have to worry less about piling chargers in their houses.
Apple may actually be moving towards USB-C connector anyway. Recent rumors about the iPhone 15 indicate the 2023 iPhones may ditch the Lightning connector in favor of USB-C.
Things that are NOT allowed: