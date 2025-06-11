At up to 40% off, the Pixel Watch 2 returns to the spotlight
The watch looks amazing, boasts a plethora of features and is a steal at its current price on Amazon. Save while the offer lasts!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Pixel Watch 3, Google's latest and greatest smartwatch, is selling at a lovely discount on Amazon right now, making it an even bigger bargain. So if you're in the market for one, be sure to save while you can. However, if you're a Pixel user who doesn't need the flagship model and is open to going with a slightly older Pixel Watch, don't wait—save with this deal right here.
With its sleek, dome-like design, this bad boy complements both casual and formal attire. Wear it during work hours, on vacation, or even to a gala evening—it will never look out of place. In addition, it comes with all the essential health-tracking features a premium smartwatch should offer. It even boasts a skin temperature sensor. And since it runs on Wear OS, you'll be able to download third-party apps directly from Google's Play Store.
So, yeah! The Pixel Watch 2 is an absolute steal at $100 off, so don't waste any more time! Tap the offer button in this article and grab one at a bargain price now!
Amazon is selling both the Wi-Fi only and LTE-enabled variants of the Pixel Watch 2 at a generous $100 discount. This lets you get a brand-new high-end smartwatch for around $150, which is a bargain price for all the bells and whistles it offers.
As for battery life, it can easily last you the day without top-ups, though you'll likely need to charge it overnight. This is completely normal for this type of smartwatch. And even if you need a mid-day recharge, the timepiece reaches 50% in just 30 minutes.
