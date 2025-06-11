Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

At up to 40% off, the Pixel Watch 2 returns to the spotlight

The watch looks amazing, boasts a plethora of features and is a steal at its current price on Amazon.

A close-up of a Pixel Watch 2 on a wrist.
The Pixel Watch 3, Google's latest and greatest smartwatch, is selling at a lovely discount on Amazon right now, making it an even bigger bargain. So if you're in the market for one, be sure to save while you can. However, if you're a Pixel user who doesn't need the flagship model and is open to going with a slightly older Pixel Watch, don't wait—save with this deal right here.

Amazon is selling both the Wi-Fi only and LTE-enabled variants of the Pixel Watch 2 at a generous $100 discount. This lets you get a brand-new high-end smartwatch for around $150, which is a bargain price for all the bells and whistles it offers.

Google Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (40%)
The Wi-Fi only version of the Google Pixel Watch 2 is selling for $100 off its price on Amazon. This lets you get one for just under $150. The watch is loaded with features, has a stylish design and is a true bargain right now. Don't hesitate!
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE: Save $100!

$100 off (33%)
If you need cellular connectivity, feel free to go for the LTE-enabled Pixel Watch 2. This bad boy is also selling for $100 off on Amazon and can be yours for just under $200. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


With its sleek, dome-like design, this bad boy complements both casual and formal attire. Wear it during work hours, on vacation, or even to a gala evening—it will never look out of place. In addition, it comes with all the essential health-tracking features a premium smartwatch should offer. It even boasts a skin temperature sensor. And since it runs on Wear OS, you'll be able to download third-party apps directly from Google's Play Store.

As for battery life, it can easily last you the day without top-ups, though you'll likely need to charge it overnight. This is completely normal for this type of smartwatch. And even if you need a mid-day recharge, the timepiece reaches 50% in just 30 minutes.

So, yeah! The Pixel Watch 2 is an absolute steal at $100 off, so don't waste any more time! Tap the offer button in this article and grab one at a bargain price now!
