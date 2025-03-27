The Pixel Watch 2 drops to its lowest price of 2025 on Amazon during the Spring Sale
The Amazon Spring Sale is in full swing, allowing Pixel phone users to complete their ecosystem without paying top dollar. As you might have seen, the OG Pixel Watch was on sale at pretty good discounts in its Wi-Fi variant, and the LTE model's 61% markdown is still available today. But if you're after a more contemporary model, we suggest you check out the Pixel Watch 2.
So, are there any Pixel Watch 3 deals available right now? As a matter of fact, yes! The 41mm version of the latest and most polished Pixel Watch model yet is 17% off at Amazon for the Spring Sale event, which knocks it to its best price of 2025! Whichever of the two you decide to go for, you're getting a pretty good bargain.
Ultimately, the Pixel Watch 2 may not be the latest version, but it checks most boxes, making it an attractive choice at its current Amazon price. And if you're all about the latest and greatest, the Pixel Watch 3 is another major bargain. Pick your favorite and save big while you can, and don't forget to check out other Amazon Spring Sale Pixel deals before you go.
This buddy is 26% off in its Wi-Fi-only variant in Obsidian, which brings it down to about $185 from its original ~$250 price. In case you're wondering, that's the lowest price we've seen for this model this year, at least on Amazon. While it's undoubtedly a tempting pick, even this timepiece isn't the most contemporary model.
With its minimalist design and a 1.2-inch OLED touchscreen with high brightness levels, this Google smartwatch looks as premium as it gets. Unlike its predecessor, it comes with an aluminum case, making it lighter and more comfortable.
