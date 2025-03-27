The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is discounted here!
You can still snatch great Amazon Spring Sale deals on Samsung, Google, and more!
Amazon Deals Are Blooming
You can still snatch great Amazon Spring Sale deals on Samsung, Google, and more!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The Pixel Watch 2 drops to its lowest price of 2025 on Amazon during the Spring Sale

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Pixel Watch 2 in their palm, showcasing the smartwatch's touchscreen.
The Amazon Spring Sale is in full swing, allowing Pixel phone users to complete their ecosystem without paying top dollar. As you might have seen, the OG Pixel Watch was on sale at pretty good discounts in its Wi-Fi variant, and the LTE model's 61% markdown is still available today. But if you're after a more contemporary model, we suggest you check out the Pixel Watch 2.

This buddy is 26% off in its Wi-Fi-only variant in Obsidian, which brings it down to about $185 from its original ~$250 price. In case you're wondering, that's the lowest price we've seen for this model this year, at least on Amazon. While it's undoubtedly a tempting pick, even this timepiece isn't the most contemporary model.

The Pixel Watch 2 is 26% off at Amazon

$65 off (26%)
The second-gen Pixel Watch 2 is available for 26% off at Amazon as part of the Amazon Spring Sale event. That lands it at its best price of 2025. This discount only applies to the model with Wi-Fi connectivity in Obsidian.
Buy at Amazon

Pixel Watch 3, 41mm: Save 17% at Amazon

$60 off (17%)
The Google Pixel Watch 3 is suitable for users seeking the latest and most polished Pixel timepiece. The unit is 17% off right now, bringing it to its lowest price of 2025. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

So, are there any Pixel Watch 3 deals available right now? As a matter of fact, yes! The 41mm version of the latest and most polished Pixel Watch model yet is 17% off at Amazon for the Spring Sale event, which knocks it to its best price of 2025! Whichever of the two you decide to go for, you're getting a pretty good bargain.

With its minimalist design and a 1.2-inch OLED touchscreen with high brightness levels, this Google smartwatch looks as premium as it gets. Unlike its predecessor, it comes with an aluminum case, making it lighter and more comfortable.

But it's not just the good looks — the model tracks your heart rate, sleep, activities, and more. Like most of the best smartwatches on the market, it can also measure your stress levels and temperature. Keep in mind that temperature readings are taken during the night.

Ultimately, the Pixel Watch 2 may not be the latest version, but it checks most boxes, making it an attractive choice at its current Amazon price. And if you're all about the latest and greatest, the Pixel Watch 3 is another major bargain. Pick your favorite and save big while you can, and don't forget to check out other Amazon Spring Sale Pixel deals before you go.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended Stories

Google Pixel Watch - Deals History
33 stories
27 Mar, 2025
The Pixel Watch 2 drops to its lowest price of 2025 on Amazon during the Spring Sale
17 Mar, 2025
The Google Pixel Watch 3 just got a rare 17% discount at Amazon
14 Feb, 2025
The Pixel Watch 2 is a tempting pick for Google fans with Walmart's $73 discount
16 Jan, 2025
Both Pixel Watch 3 sizes are $50 off at Amazon, possibly for a short while
06 Jan, 2025
The sleek Pixel Watch 2 is 20% off on Amazon and a tempting choice for Google fans
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users

Latest News

Amazon Spring Sale headphones deals: Save $100 on the Bose QuietComfort and more
Amazon Spring Sale headphones deals: Save $100 on the Bose QuietComfort and more
Poetic 43% discount makes the 43mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic a hot pick
Poetic 43% discount makes the 43mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic a hot pick
Xiaomi's sub-brand just launched its first Ultra phone with Galaxy S25-level power
Xiaomi's sub-brand just launched its first Ultra phone with Galaxy S25-level power
This Verizon billing issue went so far, the FCC probably knows this customer by name
This Verizon billing issue went so far, the FCC probably knows this customer by name
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 under threat from an iconic rival
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 under threat from an iconic rival
Desktop-class performance in laptops thanks to the AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D in first benchmarks
Desktop-class performance in laptops thanks to the AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D in first benchmarks
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless