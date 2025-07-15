Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 2 are selling at bargain prices — save up to $100 with these hot deals

Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 23% off!
A close-up of the Pixel Watch 3.
Prime Day is now long gone, but this does not mean you can't score a new fancy Pixel Watch at a sweet discount.

In fact, you can even choose which Pixel Watch to get, as both the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 2 are selling at lower prices. The 41mm version of the former is discounted by $80, bringing it to just under $270. That being said, this deal is for the model with a silver aluminum case and a rose band, so you might want to order a different band if that color combo isn't your favorite.

Pixel Watch 3 41mm Silver case, Rose band: Save $80!

$80 off (23%)
Amazon is offering a sweet $80 discount on the Wi-Fi version of the Pixel Watch 3 in Silver with a Rose band. That means you can score a unit for just under $270. Don’t hesitate — you can always get a new band, but you can’t always score a high-end smartwatch at a hefty price cut.
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (33%)
The LTE-enabled Pixel Watch 2 is now $100 off on Amazon, bringing the price to just under $200. The watch is packed with features and sports a stylish design, making it an unbeatable deal. Save while you can!
Buy at Amazon


As for the Pixel Watch 2, well, this bad boy is selling for $100 off, making it the best choice if you want to score a new Pixel Watch for as little as possible. Thanks to the discount, you’ll only need to spend around $200, which is a great price considering all the bells and whistles it offers.

Both smartwatches fall in the premium wearable segment, which means you're in for a treat whether you go for the latest model or opt for the older generation. The Pixel Watch 3 offers slightly more health-tracking features, improved sensors, a brighter display with smaller bezels, and a variable refresh rate that ranges from 1Hz to 60Hz. In contrast, the Pixel Watch 2's screen is limited to a 30Hz refresh rate, but it still packs all the features you'd expect from a high-end timepiece.

Battery life is pretty much the same on both models. They both can last you the whole day without top-ups, but you'll likely charge them overnight.

So, yeah! If you still haven't gotten a Pixel Watch to complement your Google smartphone, now is the time to act and save with the offers in this article while they are still up for grabs. Don't miss out!

