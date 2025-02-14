Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

The Pixel Watch 2 is a tempting pick for Google fans with Walmart's $73 discount

Looking for the perfect sub-$200 timepiece to match your new discounted Google Pixel 9 Pro or another Google Pixel phone? Consider the Pixel Watch 2, now $73 off at Walmart in its Porcelain colorway. Keep in mind that the bargain applies only to the Wi-Fi-only model.

The Pixel Watch 2 is 29% off at Walmart

$177
$249 99
$73 off (29%)
The Pixel Watch 2 enjoys a tempting price cut of $73 at Walmart in its Porcelain variant, making it a solid pick for many Google Pixel fans. Although it's not the latest model, this timepiece is still stylish and packed with awesome features.
Buy at Walmart

Pixel Watch 2: 20% off at Amazon

$50 off (20%)
Don't like the Porcelain colorway much? The Google Pixel Watch 2 is 20% off in Hazel and Bay, making it a solid choice for Google Pixel fans. Select colorways are available at a higher discount but have limited quantities in stock.
Buy at Amazon

With a regular asking price of $249.99, the timepiece is now available for $177, lower than its Black Friday 2024 asking price. Then again, some users prefer shopping straight from Amazon and no other major online retailer. Is that the case with you as well? If so, consider Amazon's promo on the Hazel and Bay-coated models, which are 20% off (down to about $200).

Although it has some drawbacks, the Google wearable sports a top-shelf minimalist design. Even though its successor, the Pixel Watch 3, is here, it remains a solid contender for the best smartwatch title. Comfortable to wear, the unit will seamlessly fit a variety of styles.

But does it provide accurate metrics? Yes, but it might not be as good as Garmin watches on that front. Still, you get a new heart rate sensor on deck that provides better accuracy. Moreover, you get a new Heart Rate Zone Coaching and Pace Training feature, meant to help you maintain the right pace, depending on the type of activity. This one alerts you when you go off the optimal heart rate zone, allowing you to maximize the result without exhaustion.

Speaking of activities, this wearable works with Fitbit fitness features, letting you pick from a variety of exercises and follow your training metrics. Like most of the best smartwatches on the market, it also supports auto-workout detection.

Battery life isn't stellar, though. You should be able to get up to 24 hours per charge, but as our Pixel Watch 2 review shows, you won't always get that if you often work out or interact with your timepiece. But if you don't mind the unimpressive battery life, head over to Walmart and get it for $73 off its original price.
