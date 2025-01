The sleek Pixel Watch 2 is 20% off on Amazon and a tempting choice for Google fans

Get the Pixel Watch 2 for 20% off If you're looking for a new Pixel timepiece to complete your Google ecosystem, we suggest the Pixel Watch 2. The unit is currently 20% off at Amazon in three color variants: Matte Black, Hazel, and Bay. Get yours and save. $50 off (20%) Buy at Amazon

If you're in the Google Pixel ecosystem and need a new timepiece to complete it, perhaps you should skip the Pixel Watch 3 . Even discounted (as it is right now), the unit costs almost $300 at Amazon in its 41mm variant. However, the previous model, known as the Pixel Watch 2 , is now available for 20% off, or roughly $200 at the same seller.Usually retailing for some ~$250, the sleek timepiece is currently $50 off. That makes it a tempting choice for shoppers looking to get the most bang for their buck. And while we saw the unit for under $150 in December, chances are such lovely discounts won't return any time soon. So, if you find this promo appealing, pick the Matte Black, Hazel, or Bay-coated model and pull the trigger while you can.Following the same design as the first-gen Pixel Watch, this fella sports a minimalist aesthetic and a 1.2-inch OLED touchscreen. Google added Corning Gorilla Glass 5 to protect the lovely display, and there are no raised bezels here. Still, having reviewed it, we were impressed by its durability against scratches and dents. However, if you think you'll need better touchscreen protection, we'd suggest looking elsewhere.The unit features a 41mm case and is adorned with multiple sensors and features. For instance, you get temperature tracking (overnight), continuous heart rate measurements, sleep tracking, and more. Note that you'll need a Fitbit premium subscription to get the most advanced sleep-related metrics.On the downside, just like its predecessor, this bad boy doesn't exactly stand out with stellar battery life. As we've noted in our Pixel Watch 2 review , the timepiece is advertised to last up to 24 hours with always-on display, but you might not always get that result. Well, at least charging is improved a bit, and you get 50% power in 30 minutes.If you don't mind the unimpressive battery life or are set on getting a Google smartwatch, we'd still suggest going for the. It's 20% off at Amazon right now in multiple colors and could be a sensible choice for some.