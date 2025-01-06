The sleek Pixel Watch 2 is 20% off on Amazon and a tempting choice for Google fans
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're in the Google Pixel ecosystem and need a new timepiece to complete it, perhaps you should skip the Pixel Watch 3. Even discounted (as it is right now), the unit costs almost $300 at Amazon in its 41mm variant. However, the previous model, known as the Pixel Watch 2, is now available for 20% off, or roughly $200 at the same seller.
Usually retailing for some ~$250, the sleek timepiece is currently $50 off. That makes it a tempting choice for shoppers looking to get the most bang for their buck. And while we saw the unit for under $150 in December, chances are such lovely discounts won't return any time soon. So, if you find this promo appealing, pick the Matte Black, Hazel, or Bay-coated model and pull the trigger while you can.
On the downside, just like its predecessor, this bad boy doesn't exactly stand out with stellar battery life. As we've noted in our Pixel Watch 2 review, the timepiece is advertised to last up to 24 hours with always-on display, but you might not always get that result. Well, at least charging is improved a bit, and you get 50% power in 30 minutes.
Usually retailing for some ~$250, the sleek timepiece is currently $50 off. That makes it a tempting choice for shoppers looking to get the most bang for their buck. And while we saw the unit for under $150 in December, chances are such lovely discounts won't return any time soon. So, if you find this promo appealing, pick the Matte Black, Hazel, or Bay-coated model and pull the trigger while you can.
Following the same design as the first-gen Pixel Watch, this fella sports a minimalist aesthetic and a 1.2-inch OLED touchscreen. Google added Corning Gorilla Glass 5 to protect the lovely display, and there are no raised bezels here. Still, having reviewed it, we were impressed by its durability against scratches and dents. However, if you think you'll need better touchscreen protection, we'd suggest looking elsewhere.
The unit features a 41mm case and is adorned with multiple sensors and features. For instance, you get temperature tracking (overnight), continuous heart rate measurements, sleep tracking, and more. Note that you'll need a Fitbit premium subscription to get the most advanced sleep-related metrics.
On the downside, just like its predecessor, this bad boy doesn't exactly stand out with stellar battery life. As we've noted in our Pixel Watch 2 review, the timepiece is advertised to last up to 24 hours with always-on display, but you might not always get that result. Well, at least charging is improved a bit, and you get 50% power in 30 minutes.
If you don't mind the unimpressive battery life or are set on getting a Google smartwatch, we'd still suggest going for the Pixel Watch 2. It's 20% off at Amazon right now in multiple colors and could be a sensible choice for some.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
06 Jan, 2025The sleek Pixel Watch 2 is 20% off on Amazon and a tempting choice for Google fans
16 Dec, 2024The first-gen Pixel Watch remains a delight for Pixel fans on a budget at 50% off
02 Dec, 2024Pixel Watch 2 for under $150? Yes, thanks to an amazing 42% discount this Cyber Monday!
26 Nov, 2024Amazon REALLY wants you to buy Google's Pixel Watch 2 this Black Friday week at an enhanced discount
22 Nov, 2024Amazon vastly improves its Pixel Watch 3 Black Friday deal to slash $170 off one LTE model
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: