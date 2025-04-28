Amazing new Google Pixel Watch 2 deal is giving off strong Black Friday vibes

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Are you ready to start the Black Friday frenzy... seven months early this year? No, Amazon's latest Pixel Watch 2 deal is not technically advertised with that label, but it might as well be, slashing 100 bucks off an already permanently reduced $249.99 starting price of an extraordinarily feature-packed and undeniably eye-catching Wear OS timepiece.

That's obviously for a Wi-Fi-only variant, although 4G LTE-enabled units are also marked down by the same substantial $100 from a "regular" price of $299.99 nowadays. Granted, I believe I've seen the 2023-released Pixel Watch 2 sell at "special" prices more often than not these last few months, but Amazon's current discounts are unmatched since, you guessed it, Black Friday (and Cyber Monday) 2024.

That's around five months ago, mind you, and if for some reason, you missed your pre-holiday opportunity to maximize your savings on what's still one of the best smartwatches you can pair with an Android phone of your choice, now is definitely the time to act. After all, Google is unsurprisingly working on a Pixel Watch 4 (in two sizes), which means that this single-size 2023 edition could be discontinued pretty soon.

Virtually identical at first glance with the (41mm) Pixel Watch 3 released last year, the Pixel Watch 2 managed to fix a lot of its predecessor's major flaws... while unfortunately still retaining a few glaring weaknesses. No, the battery life is not great, and the software has its kinks (which Google is unable to leave behind after so many years of Wear OS development), but the AMOLED screen is gorgeous, the overall performance is light years better than what the original Pixel Watch offered, and the heart rate monitoring and general health tracking almost couldn't be better... especially at those reduced prices.

The Pixel Watch 2, mind you, is currently cheaper than not just the Apple Watch SE 2, but Samsung's Galaxy Watch FE as well, looking like an absolutely irresistible steal... for folks who can't afford the Pixel Watch 3 or who are simply not that impressed by the marginal upgrades of Big G's newest in-house wearable.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
