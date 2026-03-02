Your votes suggest Samsung found the perfect "Ultra" upgrade for your needs

Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Front screen of the Galaxy S26 Ultra
Privacy Display setting on the Galaxy S26 Ultra | Image by PhoneArena
The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been announced, and reviewers have been hands-on with it in the wild for a bit now. While the tech world continues to debate the merits of the design being classic or outdated, we went to the source to ask what we believe the new Ultra does best, and the results are in! It seems camera features and a comfortable hold are important, but there is a particular piece of tech that has almost 40% of you ready to open your wallets.

Our readers believe the real winner of the new Ultra is the Privacy Display feature


In a poll of our readers, a whopping 37.72% of you agreed that the built-in Privacy Display feature is the winning feature of the new Ultra, hands down. While the Galaxy S26 Ultra has a lot of impressive tech under the hood this year, this built-in Privacy Display feature uses "Black Matrix" technology to focus light beams to make the screen unreadable to people looking at it from the side.

The underlying tech that makes this work is actually quite interesting: instead of just turning down the screen brightness, Samsung has actually made the pixels beam the light forward. Meaning if you turn this on on the bus or a plane next to you, you'll see nothing but a dark screen, but you'll still see your screen just fine. It is a huge win for those of you who hate those pesky shoulder surfers checking your texts or banking info.

However, this doesn't mean that its other features are not important. For example, Samsung has included a much wider f/1.4 aperture for the 200MP main sensor, a huge jump in aperture size to let in 47% more light in low-light situations. Other than that, the design has been tweaked a little further to make the corners a little more rounded for easier handling (something 32.46% of you really appreciated), as well as a slimmer 7.9mm body that makes this Ultra the slimmest of them all.

Why this shift towards privacy is a big deal


This is all incredibly telling because it shows a big shift towards what we actually care about as a culture in 2026. For years, the Ultra moniker meant nothing more than you had the biggest zoom or the most megapixels on your camera. While this is a big deal for photographers everywhere as this f/1.4 lens lets in almost 50% more light than last year's Ultra, it only managed to snag us 22% of your votes. The reality is that people are starting to care more about those quality-of-life features.

Compared to the S26 Ultra's main competitors such as the iPhone 17 Pro Max or the Pixel 10 Pro, Samsung is the only manufacturer of this particular hardware solution. Usually, if you want privacy, you're stuck buying a sticky film that makes your nice screen look grainy and dim all the time.

What do you think the Galaxy S26 Ultra does best?
344 Votes


A mixed bag that somehow works


Personally, I find the poll results fascinating because they show that "cool" is largely based on function. While the overall look of the phone may be familiar (too familiar?), the fact that there's technology built-in that helps solve the issue of unwanted eyes viewing my screen makes the overall package feel current. I've used those other third-party screen protectors before, and they always destroyed the touch screen and brightness. It's just such a treat to have this built-in.

Would I buy this phone just for this screen? It's a strong maybe. If you spend a lot of time on the go, this feature is a total game-changer. That said, if you spend a lot of time at home or in an office, the camera might actually be the bigger deal for you.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
