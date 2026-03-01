New report claims Apple rejects the idea of an iPad Mac hybrid to protect record sales





The strategy behind the split



What is Apple currently working on you say? Well, what we have heard to date from Gurman himself is that Apple is currently working on a touch-screen MacBook Pro, which is set to be released towards the end of 2026. This laptop will still be a laptop but with the touch functionality as an additional feature rather than the main way of interacting with the screen. It appears that Apple has been internally discussing everything from running macOS on their iPads to creating a new operating system altogether. However, as noted in a recent report by Mark Gurman in his Power On Newsletter , the company does not have any plans for a combined device as they feel it would be detrimental to their sales.What is Apple currently working on you say? Well, what we have heard to date from Gurman himself is that Apple is currently working on a touch-screen MacBook Pro, which is set to be released towards the end of 2026. This laptop will still be a laptop but with the touch functionality as an additional feature rather than the main way of interacting with the screen.



Additionally, Apple is working on a massive foldable iPad that could potentially be the size of a laptop screen when opened up. Despite this larger screen size, it will likely still run iPadOS so it does not compete too much with the Mac lineup.



This is potentially an important development for anyone who has been patiently awaiting the day when they could buy an iPad that would replace their laptop altogether. Apple is choosing to create a very distinct dual-device experience, where people will opt to buy both products and thus make the most out of the experience of using the features of Sidecar and Continuity.





Unlike competing brands, such as Huawei, which recently showed off their foldable product that could be used as a hybrid computer, Apple is not exactly in the same mindset. That said, if you are a creative person or a student, that missing middle product will not be available anytime soon.





A shift in the hardware roadmap



I have spent a lot of time trying to replace my MacBook with an iPad Pro, and while I was able to make it work, the sacrifices that had to be made were at the expense of my productivity. I love the portability of the iPad, and it is all I take on work trips with me, but those instances are not the norm.





My experience with the latest iPadOS 26 updates shows that there is still a bit of a restricted experience on the iPad when it comes to multitasking, but the experience of the touch-screen MacBook could be the closest we ever get to the hybrid computer experience.

Apple is maintaining a clear divide between the iPad and Mac despite constant requests from their fans for a hybrid device. This is done so that both devices continue to generate high revenues for the company.