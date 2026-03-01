Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Save up to $900 on your next Galaxy S26 flagship

New report claims Apple rejects the idea of an iPad Mac hybrid to protect record sales

Internal teams explored a combined operating system instead.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Tablets iPad Laptops
Woman typing on an iPad Pro
iPad Pro M4 (2022) | Image by PhoneArena
Apple is maintaining a clear divide between the iPad and Mac despite constant requests from their fans for a hybrid device. This is done so that both devices continue to generate high revenues for the company.

The strategy behind the split


It appears that Apple has been internally discussing everything from running macOS on their iPads to creating a new operating system altogether. However, as noted in a recent report by Mark Gurman in his Power On Newsletter, the company does not have any plans for a combined device as they feel it would be detrimental to their sales.

What is Apple currently working on you say? Well, what we have heard to date from Gurman himself is that Apple is currently working on a touch-screen MacBook Pro, which is set to be released towards the end of 2026. This laptop will still be a laptop but with the touch functionality as an additional feature rather than the main way of interacting with the screen.

Additionally, Apple is working on a massive foldable iPad that could potentially be the size of a laptop screen when opened up. Despite this larger screen size, it will likely still run iPadOS so it does not compete too much with the Mac lineup.

Recommended For You

Why the divide matters


This is potentially an important development for anyone who has been patiently awaiting the day when they could buy an iPad that would replace their laptop altogether. Apple is choosing to create a very distinct dual-device experience, where people will opt to buy both products and thus make the most out of the experience of using the features of Sidecar and Continuity.

Unlike competing brands, such as Huawei, which recently showed off their foldable product that could be used as a hybrid computer, Apple is not exactly in the same mindset. That said, if you are a creative person or a student, that missing middle product will not be available anytime soon.

Which upcoming Apple product are you most excited to try out?
1 Votes


A shift in the hardware roadmap


I have spent a lot of time trying to replace my MacBook with an iPad Pro, and while I was able to make it work, the sacrifices that had to be made were at the expense of my productivity. I love the portability of the iPad, and it is all I take on work trips with me, but those instances are not the norm. 

My experience with the latest iPadOS 26 updates shows that there is still a bit of a restricted experience on the iPad when it comes to multitasking, but the experience of the touch-screen MacBook could be the closest we ever get to the hybrid computer experience.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
These smart new features are quietly turning Google Messages into one of the best messaging apps out there
These smart new features are quietly turning Google Messages into one of the best messaging apps out there
Google is making a core Gemini feature available to free users
Google is making a core Gemini feature available to free users
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
Foldable iPhone price: Apple plans to shock the world according to reports
Foldable iPhone price: Apple plans to shock the world according to reports
The Galaxy S26 Plus has no reason to exist, but neither does the Galaxy S26 Edge
The Galaxy S26 Plus has no reason to exist, but neither does the Galaxy S26 Edge

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless