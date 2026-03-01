Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Clicks Communicator reveals more specs and availability for its upcoming QWERTY phone

The device is adding more ways to type for users around the world.

By
Android
Clicks Communicator
Clicks Communicator devices with Korean and Arabic keyboards | Image by Clicks Technology
Almost all smartphones available today have a similar look: a glass slab that is great for watching movies but not so much for people who spend their day typing away emails and messages. However, Clicks, the company you know for making the QUERTY keyboard attachments for various devices, has been striving hard to revive the good old days of typing on a physical keyboard on a phone.

More ways to type on the go


In a new press release, Clicks Technology has announced that they are expanding the reach of their upcoming Android smartphone, the Clicks Communicator. Since people all around the world have their own ways of typing, the company is launching their phone with many localized keyboard options to make sure that people from all around the world can communicate easily on their device. This move from the company comes after they realized that more people were reserving their phone than they had anticipated, which is good news for all the typing enthusiasts around the world.

Key features and specs of the Clicks Communicator


To make sure that the phone runs smoothly, the phone has been confirmed to feature the Dimensity 8300 (MT8883) processor. This is a modern processor that runs on the 4nm architecture, which essentially means that the phone will be very efficient without compromising on the battery life of the phone.

Outside of the power under the hood, the phone is also a global device, supporting Arabic, Korean, German (QWERTZ), and French (AZERTY) keyboard layouts, as well as the standard English version. The phone is also built to last, with the company promising software updates all the way up to Android 20, as well as five full years of security updates.

When the phone is available, you'll be able to pick one up in Onyx, Clover, or Smoke. However, if you want a little extra bang for your buck, you can score two extra back covers for free if you reserve early.

Why this matters for the phone market


For many years, the undisputed king of the keyboard phone was BlackBerry. However, when BlackBerry exited the phone world, a giant gap was left to be filled. Companies have come and gone that have tried to do just that, but it never really stuck except for a small niche group of enthusiasts. Fast forward to today, and big phone brands like Samsung and Apple continue to focus more on features like camera quality and screen brightness. Clicks, on the other hand, is trying to capture the "doer" type, the type of user that uses the phone as more of a tool for getting work done.

How do you feel about the return of physical smartphone keyboards?
Is it time to ditch the touch keyboard?


I must admit that there is something very nostalgic and appealing about the idea of a physical keyboard. I remember the good old days when I was capable of typing an entire email without looking at my screen, and the Communicator seems to be aiming to achieve that very same experience. The fact that they're already thinking of supporting up to Android 20 is a very bold move that suggests they really trust the build quality of this device.

If you're an avid texter or someone who does a lot of business on your phone, the special launch price of $499 makes this an attractive option when we're so used to seeing $1,000 flagships come out every year. For myself, I'm really curious to see how that Dimensity chip does with multitasking.

While it may not be the "mainstream" choice for everyone, I think it is a breath of fresh air when the phone world has become somewhat stale lately. We'll definitely be keeping an eye out for this phone as we get closer to the later part of the year when it launches.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
