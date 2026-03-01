Clicks Communicator reveals more specs and availability for its upcoming QWERTY phone

More ways to type on the go

In a new press release, Clicks Technology has announced that they are expanding the reach of their upcoming Android smartphone, the Clicks Communicator. Since people all around the world have their own ways of typing, the company is launching their phone with many localized keyboard options to make sure that people from all around the world can communicate easily on their device. This move from the company comes after they realized that more people were reserving their phone than they had anticipated, which is good news for all the typing enthusiasts around the world.To make sure that the phone runs smoothly, the phone has been confirmed to feature the Dimensity 8300 (MT8883) processor. This is a modern processor that runs on the 4nm architecture, which essentially means that the phone will be very efficient without compromising on the battery life of the phone.Outside of the power under the hood, the phone is also a global device, supporting Arabic, Korean, German (QWERTZ), and French (AZERTY) keyboard layouts, as well as the standard English version. The phone is also built to last, with the company promising software updates all the way up to Android 20, as well as five full years of security updates.When the phone is available, you'll be able to pick one up in Onyx, Clover, or Smoke. However, if you want a little extra bang for your buck, you can score two extra back covers for free if you reserve early.For many years, the undisputed king of the keyboard phone was BlackBerry. However, when BlackBerry exited the phone world, a giant gap was left to be filled. Companies have come and gone that have tried to do just that, but it never really stuck except for a small niche group of enthusiasts. Fast forward to today, and big phone brands like Samsung and Apple continue to focus more on features like camera quality and screen brightness. Clicks, on the other hand, is trying to capture the "doer" type, the type of user that uses the phone as more of a tool for getting work done.