Xiaomi's next flagship may borrow a powerful audio trick from an old rival





Leaked code making reference to the new audio features. | Image credit — Xiaomitime

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy This move feels like Xiaomi is playing a bit of catch-up. Apple, for instance, has had a similar feature called "Audio Zoom" on its iPhones for years. It automatically enhances the sound of the subject you're visually zooming in on, making it a seamless part of the video recording experience. Google Pixel has a similar feature as well called "Speech Enhancement." While OZO's collection of features might be more comprehensive on paper, other manufacturers' implementation has set a high bar for this kind of smart audio capture.





Do you think Xiaomi needs help in the audio department? Yes No Yes 0% No 0%



That said, I think that adding OZO Audio is a smart and practical move for Xiaomi. It enhances the pro-level camera systems on its flagship phones, giving content creators a more complete toolkit. The best news is that this won't be exclusive to the new Xiaomi 16 series. The report indicates that the feature will also roll out to older flagships like the That said, I think that adding OZO Audio is a smart and practical move for Xiaomi. It enhances the pro-level camera systems on its flagship phones, giving content creators a more complete toolkit. The best news is that this won't be exclusive to the new Xiaomi 16 series. The report indicates that the feature will also roll out to older flagships like the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Xiaomi 15 series via a HyperOS 3 update. It's a welcome upgrade that adds tangible value, even if it's built on a technology that's been making the rounds for years.



Recommended Stories









Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

Score a Free iPhone 13 Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer