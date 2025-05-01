Android Auto could be getting a light theme soon — here’s what it will likely look like

AI-generated concept of a light-themed Android Auto UI. | Image credit: Google (original unedited image)





Good news for Android Auto users who miss having interface options: Google seems to be making solid progress on bringing back a light theme, and based on recent findings , it's looking much more polished than before.









The main problem with those early versions spotted last year was inconsistency. While parts like the bottom navigation bar and suggestion cards switched to lighter colors, crucial elements like the settings menu, media apps, the phone screen, and navigation apps stayed dark. This made the whole look feel disjointed and incomplete, not like a proper theme. It just didn't look right. As noted by the source, Android Auto actually offered a light theme years ago. However, that option disappeared back in 2019 with a big redesign, leaving everyone with the dark interface we use today. The idea of bringing it back popped up in 2023 when folks digging into the app's code found early work on it. Back then, though, it seemed very rough around the edges.The main problem with those early versions spotted last year was inconsistency. While parts like the bottom navigation bar and suggestion cards switched to lighter colors, crucial elements like the settings menu, media apps, the phone screen, and navigation apps stayed dark. This made the whole look feel disjointed and incomplete, not like a proper theme. It just didn't look right.

Fast-forward to now, and insights from newer versions of the app's code suggest Google has ironed out many of those kinks. The light theme isn't just partially applied anymore; it seems to stretch consistently across the entire Android Auto experience.





This means menus, different apps within Android Auto, and other interface elements should all adopt the lighter appearance, making the whole look feel much more put-together. As a nice touch, the colors are also said to adjust dynamically based on system settings.









So, why bother with a light theme when dark mode is popular for being easy on the eyes, especially at night? Well, a light theme has some real pluses, particularly for daytime driving. If you've ever struggled to see your car's screen clearly with bright sunlight flooding in, a light background with dark text can offer much better contrast and visibility compared to a dark screen.



