Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Android Auto could be getting a light theme soon — here’s what it will likely look like

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps Google
AI generated concept of a light-themed Android Auto UI
AI-generated concept of a light-themed Android Auto UI. | Image credit: Google (original unedited image)

Good news for Android Auto users who miss having interface options: Google seems to be making solid progress on bringing back a light theme, and based on recent findings, it's looking much more polished than before.

As noted by the source, Android Auto actually offered a light theme years ago. However, that option disappeared back in 2019 with a big redesign, leaving everyone with the dark interface we use today. The idea of bringing it back popped up in 2023 when folks digging into the app's code found early work on it. Back then, though, it seemed very rough around the edges.

The main problem with those early versions spotted last year was inconsistency. While parts like the bottom navigation bar and suggestion cards switched to lighter colors, crucial elements like the settings menu, media apps, the phone screen, and navigation apps stayed dark. This made the whole look feel disjointed and incomplete, not like a proper theme. It just didn't look right.

Fast-forward to now, and insights from newer versions of the app's code suggest Google has ironed out many of those kinks. The light theme isn't just partially applied anymore; it seems to stretch consistently across the entire Android Auto experience.

This means menus, different apps within Android Auto, and other interface elements should all adopt the lighter appearance, making the whole look feel much more put-together. As a nice touch, the colors are also said to adjust dynamically based on system settings.


So, why bother with a light theme when dark mode is popular for being easy on the eyes, especially at night? Well, a light theme has some real pluses, particularly for daytime driving. If you've ever struggled to see your car's screen clearly with bright sunlight flooding in, a light background with dark text can offer much better contrast and visibility compared to a dark screen.

It's simply easier to see in certain conditions. Plus, having the choice is always welcome. Competing systems like Apple CarPlay have long given users the option to choose between light, dark, or automatic modes. Getting this choice back in Android Auto would be a nice bit of customization.

Recommended Stories
It’s definitely encouraging to see the light theme evolve from a patchy experiment into something that looks genuinely usable and integrated. While we need to remember this is all based on hidden code and isn't officially out yet, the progress is a positive sign. Having the option to switch to a light interface would make Android Auto more versatile, especially for improving that tricky daytime visibility. Hopefully, this user choice becomes available for everyone before too long.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out
T-Mobile deploys highly-anticipated upgrade to 5G for customers across the US
T-Mobile deploys highly-anticipated upgrade to 5G for customers across the US

Latest News

One UI 7 isn't sitting right with some Galaxy S24 Ultra users - literally
One UI 7 isn't sitting right with some Galaxy S24 Ultra users - literally
5 things the CMF Phone 2 Pro has that no competitor can match
5 things the CMF Phone 2 Pro has that no competitor can match
AT&T just unveiled a cybersecurity solution that could save you from a lot of trouble
AT&T just unveiled a cybersecurity solution that could save you from a lot of trouble
Amazon is clearing shelves with its latest deal on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
Amazon is clearing shelves with its latest deal on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
iPhone 17 Air dummy leak makes the new design feel way too real
iPhone 17 Air dummy leak makes the new design feel way too real
Xiaomi’s next flagship might pack a huge battery in a not-so-huge phone
Xiaomi’s next flagship might pack a huge battery in a not-so-huge phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless