Will AI-fueled smartphones take over? Probably yes, so let’s see what they can do for you

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Ever feel like your smartphone knows you a little too well? It suggests restaurants you'd love, predicts your next text, and keeps trying to get you hooked on that weird cat-themed video game (we've all been there). Well, with the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) infiltrating the mobile tech scene, your phone might just get even better at understanding you.
Last year, Google sprinkled AI magic all over its Pixel 8 series. Following suit, Samsung infused its Galaxy S24 series with AI prowess. But the Korean tech giant didn't stop there – it extended its Galaxy AI to previous models like the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series.
This got me thinking: what more could AI bring to our smartphones, and how it might revolutionize them? Let's dive into the future and explore some new ways AI could transform your trusty phone.
AI has been around for a while, you just didn't know it
AI has been part of smartphones for years, helping with different tasks. So, even before the recent advancements in AI for smartphones, there were ways it was quietly working behind the scenes on your phone. Here are some examples:
- Natural language processing (NLP): This tech lets features like voice recognition for dictation or virtual assistants understand your spoken requests. Early virtual assistants like Siri used NLP to process your questions and respond accordingly.
- Computational photography: AI boosts your phone's camera skills. Noise reduction, scene recognition for optimizing settings, and even suggesting edits can all be handled by AI algorithms.
- Security: AI-powered algorithms were used to spot suspicious activity or malware on some phones. These algorithms could learn from user behavior and flag anything unusual that might indicate a security threat.
Now, there's a newer kind of AI called GenAI (or generative AI), and that is what we are talking about when it comes to some of today’s and future smartphones. GenAI uses advanced technology like LLMs (Large language models) and text-to-image models, but just having these things on a phone doesn't automatically make it a super-smart AI phone.
What really makes a phone next-gen is integrating neural processing units (NPUs) within the system-on-chip (SoC). These NPUs are made to do tasks like running LLMs really fast while using less power.
Phones that can run GenAI could lead to lots of new apps and better AI phones in the future. Eventually, we might have phones with really smart assistants that know exactly what we need before we even ask. This is what companies like Google, Microsoft, and Apple might be aiming for with their new AI projects.
And as exciting as it might be for the future of smartphones, beyond just the basics we have now – before we get there, phone makers need to figure out how to address hardware requirements, particularly the need for additional DRAM to support these powerful SoCs. Even though 16 GB of RAM might sound like a lot for most phones, it might just be the minimum for these super-smart AI phones.
Despite these challenges, the potential for AI to revolutionize smartphone interactions is promising, and we are here to explore just that.
We already have virtual assistants, but AI is about to take things to the next level. Imagine a personal AI companion that anticipates your needs and proactively offers solutions. Running late for a meeting? Your AI assistant will reroute your navigation or book you a cab. Feeling overwhelmed by information overload? Your AI will curate your newsfeed, filter out irrelevant content, and deliver only the information that matters to you.
Believe it or not, this future isn't as distant as you might think. At this year's MWC in Barcelona, Deutsche Telekom, in collaboration with Qualcomm and Brain.ai, showcased a groundbreaking concept – an app-less AI smartphone. Essentially, this smartphone is equipped with an AI assistant that replaces the need for countless apps. Just like a personal concierge, this assistant understands your desires and takes care of all the nitty-gritty details.
In many ways, this concept AI phone operates similarly to recently introduced devices like the Rabbit R1 or the Humane AI Pin. However, the key difference is that it still retains the functionalities of a traditional smartphone, complete with a spacious display for all your digital needs.
Shaky hands and bad lighting? No problem! AI-powered cameras will adjust settings on the fly, ensuring every photo is a masterpiece. Want to remove that pesky photobomber? AI can do that with a tap. Feeling a little rough around the edges? AI filters will enhance your selfies without that uncanny valley effect.
AI camera capabilities have already made their mark in today's flagship devices. Take the Pixel 8 Pro, for instance. It boasts a range of AI-powered features, including:
And believe it or not, this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to AI photography. With advancements in AI technology, the possibilities are endless, and we're just scratching the surface of what's is here and to come.
Traveling the world? No need for bulky phrasebooks or awkward charades. AI-powered real-time translation will bridge the communication gap instantly. Imagine ordering food, navigating public transport, or even having a meaningful conversation - all thanks to the power of your smartphone.
Actually, you don’t have to imagine it anymore. Back in 2017, Google rolled out a cool feature for its original Pixel Buds. These earbuds could sync with Pixel phones and tap into Google's fancy translation engine, offering real-time translation across 40 different languages.
Ok, let’s get a little wild here and venture into a world where technology knows no limits. Imagine interacting with apps in 3D. AI will power augmented reality (AR) apps that project holographic interfaces right onto your surroundings.
Need to fix your car? An AR app will project a virtual mechanic's guide complete with step-by-step animations on your engine. Planning a home renovation? AR apps will let you virtually place furniture and see how it looks in your space before you buy. The possibilities are endless!
Is AI the key to making Siri and Google Assistant smarter?
Image Credit–Deutsche Telekom
It could turn your phone into one that anticipates your needs before you even know you have them. AI will learn your habits, routines, and preferences and then curate your experience. Planning a weekend getaway? AI could become your travel genie, suggesting flights, hotels, and hidden gem attractions based on your interests.
Photography that makes you look like a pro
Google's Magic Editor feature (Image Credit–Google)
AI camera capabilities have already made their mark in today's flagship devices. Take the Pixel 8 Pro, for instance. It boasts a range of AI-powered features, including:
- Best Take: Easily edit photos by combining multiple shots with similar subjects and angles into one stunning picture where everyone looks their best.
- Audio Magic Eraser: Say goodbye to distracting background noise with Google AI's help, leaving only the sounds you want to hear.
- Video Boost: Capture videos on your phone and let Tensor G3 assist with pre-processing. Then, watch as the computational photography models work their magic on each frame, delivering vivid details, high dynamic range, improved lighting, and stabilization.
- Real Tone: AI software adjusts color balance and lighting to ensure everyone looks true to life.
- Night Sight: Shoot stunning photos even in extremely low-light conditions.
- Long Exposure: Pixel's AI software creatively adds blur to capture the energy of the scene in front of you.
- Intelligent Tone Mapping: Automatically adjusts exposure levels for different parts of an image - foreground, subject, background - ensuring each area is perfectly exposed.
And believe it or not, this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to AI photography. With advancements in AI technology, the possibilities are endless, and we're just scratching the surface of what's is here and to come.
Say goodbye to language barriers
Samsung Live translate feature in action (Image Credit–Samsung)
Samsung has also already unveiled the Live translate feature with the Galaxy S24 series. And sooner or later, similar features from other companies will emerge, too. And they won't be limited to flagship devices but will be available to everyone (fingers crossed).
We all know we should eat better, exercise more, and get enough sleep. But who has the time (or willpower) to track it all? AI could be your personalized health cheerleader. It could analyze your sleep patterns, recommend healthy recipes based on your dietary needs, and even nudge you to get up and move those legs.
And thanks to innovative wearable devices like the upcoming Galaxy Ring or popular smartwatches such as the Galaxy Watch 6 or Apple Watch Series 9, gathering all the necessary data for the AI to use will be easier than ever.
The wellness guru in your pocket
Okay, you might think: "My wearable, in partnership with my phone, already gives me stats about my health, stress, sleep, etc. What's different with AI involved?" Well, AI has access to massive amounts of public data, including health data, and can potentially notice patterns related to specific health issues and urge you to visit the doctor, for example.
While wearables can track basic health data, they leave interpretation to you. The AI, on the other hand, could:
- Analyze data and identify patterns you might miss.
- Offer insights like recommending relaxation techniques for stress.
- Flag potential health risks based on data deviations and comparisons.
- Tailor advice to your unique health profile and goals.
The rise of the "holo-app"
While there are already AR/VR headsets used by professionals in various fields like medicine, providing step-by-step guides, for example, AI could take adaptation to the next level. This means you could enjoy a more personalized experience based on your individual needs.
Or let's imagine, for a second, controlling your phone with just your thoughts. AI with advanced brain-computer interface (BCI) technology could make this a reality. Want to play music? Just think "Play my workout playlist." Need to make a call? Focus on your friend's contact, and voila! (Although, maybe mind-reading autocorrect isn't such a great idea...)
Elon Musk's neurotechnology company, Neuralink, has already implanted a chipset into a person's brain, allowing the patient to play Civilization VI for 8 hours straight, using only their mind. So, who knows? This once-distant future might be closer than we think.
This is just a sneak peek into the future of AI-powered smartphones. The possibilities are truly endless! As AI technology keeps advancing, we can anticipate mind-blowing apps and features that blur the line between science fiction and reality.
Whether apps will become obsolete or AI will become our trusted companion with whom we chat, these are questions we might not have to wait long to find answers to.
A phone that reads your mind (almost)
Image Credit–Neuralink
What more could AI in a smartphone do?
- Battery life optimization: AI can learn how users use their phones and manage background tasks more efficiently to save energy, ultimately extending battery life.
- User interface adaptation: AI can customize the smartphone interface and features to match individual preferences, providing a more personalized experience. For example, it can suggest apps based on usage patterns or automate daily routines.
- Security enhancements: AI algorithms play a role in improving security features, such as facial recognition for unlocking devices and identifying potential threats or malicious software behavior in real time.
- Content curation and recommendation: From news apps to social media and streaming services, AI tailors content to suit users' interests, making the information and entertainment offered more relevant.
- Automated photography: Simply tell the AI what you want to capture, and it handles it when the moment arrives.
- Real-time world description: Imagine pointing your phone at a scene and having your AI describe it in detail for you. Meta recently showed a similar concept with its Ray-Ban glasses.
- Personalized audio cues: Your phone's AI could create a customized soundscape based on your environment. For example, it could identify traffic lights and emit different audio cues for red, yellow, or green or use directional sounds to guide you through unfamiliar spaces, which could be helpful for individuals with vision impairments.
The AI smartphone future is limitless
So, hang onto your smartphones because the future is about to get seriously, or at least, I hope so. One thing I believe is crucial is how we utilize every new technology because there could be serious consequences if it's not used for the right purposes. Regulations are something that all countries might need to consider to ensure we can all enjoy the AI era and mobile technology advancements worry-free.
