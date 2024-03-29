Will AI-fueled smartphones take over? Probably yes, so let’s see what they can do for you

AI has been around for a while, you just didn't know it





AI has been part of smartphones for years, helping with different tasks. So, even before the recent advancements in AI for smartphones, there were ways it was quietly working behind the scenes on your phone. Here are some examples:



Natural language processing (NLP): This tech lets features like voice recognition for dictation or virtual assistants understand your spoken requests. Early virtual assistants like Siri used NLP to process your questions and respond accordingly. Computational photography: AI boosts your phone's camera skills. Noise reduction, scene recognition for optimizing settings, and even suggesting edits can all be handled by AI algorithms. Security: AI-powered algorithms were used to spot suspicious activity or malware on some phones. These algorithms could learn from user behavior and flag anything unusual that might indicate a security threat.



Now, there's a newer kind of AI called GenAI (or generative AI), and that is what we are talking about when it comes to some of today’s and future smartphones. GenAI uses advanced technology like LLMs (Large language models) and text-to-image models, but just having these things on a phone doesn't automatically make it a super-smart AI phone.



Recommended Stories