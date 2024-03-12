Ask your glasses: Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses to double as your virtual tour guide





Bosworth flaunted a couple of sample pics, breaking down why the Golden Gate Bridge rocks an orange hue (apparently, it's easier to spot in fog), dished out some trivia about the iconic "painted ladies" houses, and shed light on the Coit Tower in San Francisco. Below these snapshots, descriptions popped up, adding extra context to the visuals.Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg took to Instagram to flex the glasses' new feature with a bunch of videos shot in Montana. This round, the glasses switched gears, using audio to dish out a verbal rundown of Big Sky Mountain and the backstory behind the Roosevelt Arch. Oh, and Zuckerberg threw in a quirky request, asking Meta AI to break down how snow forms in a primitive, caveman-style manner.