New leak outlines what to expect from Pixel 7 and 7 Pro camera

Anam Hamid
By
1
Google not only made a chip for its 2021 flagship phones - the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro - but also gave them a makeover. On top of that, the company also equipped the handsets with new camera hardware. By comparison, this year's Pixel 7 may sound a little less exciting, especially on the camera front.

The Pixel 6 features a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide unit and the Pro also has a third 48MP telephoto unit with 4x optical zoom. Leaker Yogesh Brar, who has a decent track record, says the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, codenamed Cheetah and Panther, respectively, will inherit the camera setups of their predecessors.

Google has never relied solely on hardware to make the Pixel handsets the best camera phones anyway, so we can still expect meaningful improvements. Brar adds that the Mountain View giant will likely optimize the sensors to get better performance out of them and a lot of the heavy lifting will be done by software.

The Pixel 7 duo is also likely to largely retain the design of the outgoing series, including the camera bar running across the width of the body, with the exception that the edges will now be flush with the band of the phones for a more refined look. Leaked renders had also indicated that the new series could sport bigger lenses.

The standard model is expected to have a 6.3-inches display, which would make it slightly smaller than the 6.4-inches Pixel 6. The Pixel 7 Pro is rumored to use the same 6.7-inches display as the 6 Pro. Most other details are still under wraps and before these flagship phones, we are likely to see the budget Pixel 6a in May during the I/O conference.

The handsets will apparently be powered by the second-generation Tensor chip and will be revealed in October alongside the Pixel Watch.


Story timeline

This story is part of:

Google Pixel 7 (9 updates)
