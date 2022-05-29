Google Pixel tablet, not due until next year, receives USI certification
During Google I/O earlier this month, Google mentioned that next year we could see the release of a Pixel tablet powered by the company's in-house Tensor chipset. By the time the tablet is ready to be released, the third iteration of the Tensor chip could be under the hood running some new AI and Machine Learning features. The Pixel tablet has already been placed on a list of Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) products.
The goal of the Universal Stylus Initiative is to create a standard for digital writing instruments so that any USI-certified accessory will work with any tablet certified by the group. Google originally joined the USI in 2018 as some Chromebooks available today received USI support. The initiative is now up to version 2.0 (released in February) which adds support for the wireless charging of digital pens instead of using a USB-C port or replacing an alkaline battery like older pens required.
The Google Pixel tablet, not expected until next year, is listed by the Universal Stylus Initiative
The USI standards board says that the digital pens covered by the new standards have better "tilt functionality" allowing the pens to work even when held at certain angles. The color palette has risen from 256 to 16 million.
As we noted, a new Android-powered Google tablet has been listed by the USI. The code name for the device shows up as "Tangor" and the model is listed only as "Tablet." The Google Pixel tablet would expand the rapidly growing Pixel ecosystem which includes the Pixel phones, the Pixel Buds, the upcoming Google Pixel Watch, and a tablet for next year. While this is the first Android tablet to get listed by the USI, it might not be the first such slate released to the marketplace.
