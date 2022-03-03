Google Pixel 7: How a refined, bug-free Pixel 6 successor could finally put Samsung and Apple on high alert

What about you?

blast from the past

so

with a notch),

apples to oranges to peaches

Which new and improved features would you like to see on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro? Let me know!

As you can see, we’re comparing. The intentionally messy order of the table is trying to illustrate the unique position Google’s 2022 flagship phones could end up in - just like the Pixel 6 series did.I’d argue that even now, the Pixel 6 Pro is the best overall value device money can buy when compared to any Galaxy S22 or iPhone 13 model. For example, it goes toe to toe with the Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro Max but costs $300 less and is mostly superior to the Galaxy S22+ for $100 less.If Google keeps the same pricing while introducing at least 70% of the improvements mentioned earlier, we might be looking at a winning Pixel 7 duo.The other wild card on the table is the iPhone 14 Max. Due to mixed reports, we currently don’t know if this one will come with an added zoom lens and ProMotion, but even if it doesn’t, it will be extremely competitive, especially compared to the Galaxy S22+.