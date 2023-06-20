Not every Galaxy phone will be lucky enough to get One UI 6 and Android 14. Is yours on the list?
Samsung not only makes some of the best Android phones on the market. It also offers some of the cleanest and most admirable software support policies too. Most of its smartphones get three or more years of software upgrades with two more on top regarding security updates.
To most modern users, having a smartphone like the Galaxy S22 as a daily driver for five years is more than enough time to get tired of it and feel like upgrading. But once in a while you find that one phone that you really clicked with and wish you could just keep on using.
Well, the time has come. The Galaxy S20 series has reached the limit of its OS upgrade policy, but the phones will still get an additional full year of security updates. This means that you’ll be able to continue using your Galaxy S20 FE throughout 2024 too. The same can be said for the Galaxy S10 Lite too, which is neat!
Samsung’s very first flippable: the Galaxy Z Flip has also reached the end of its software support lifecycle. The same can be said for the second iteration of the trendsetting foldable, the Z Fold 2. But, both phones still have a full year of security updates to look forward to until you decide on an upgrade.
Now, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite may have been moved to quarterly security updates and as such, its security update cycle may be coming to a close too. The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, though, will see another full year of security updates, despite not getting upgraded to Android 14.
Samsung’s A-series of budget-friendly midrange smartphones is a top choice in most cases, but even they get outdated with time. It was pretty much expected that these models won’t get bumped up to Android 14.
The Galaxy A22 and Galaxy A71 will still get an additional year of security updates, up to 2024. The Galaxy A32 will continue to serve diligently and safely until 2024, but if you are rocking a Galaxy A51, then know that 2023 is the last year in which it will be getting security patches, so it is time for an upgrade.
So, the great news is that if you have a Samsung Galaxy tablet, then chances are you won’t need to swap out your device!
The Galaxy S7+ and S6 Lite are from 2020, but are scheduled to receive four years of security updates, so you have another full year of support for them. The A7 Lite and Tab S7 are from 2021, so that gives you time until to 2025! Lastly, the Galaxy Tab A8 is the latest from the list and as such is planned to last until 2026. Woo-hoo!
Now, that being said, please take the security upgrade scopes with a grain of salt. Even if Samsung offers a great support policy, the company needs to step things up in terms of clarity. When in doubt, however, you can always consider this official list. If your device pops up here, then it still gets security patches.
It’s a bummer that some phones won’t be getting Android 14, but as previously mentioned: at this point, it is a hardware limitation. Still, we can’t help but be excited about what innovations the latest Android OS will offer… And what upgrades to that One UI 6.0 will bring!
Read on to check out the full list and find out what the fate of your Galaxy smartphone may be!
Which Samsung Galaxy flagship phones won’t get the Android 14 Update?
Image credit - PhoneArena
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy S20 FE
What Samsung Galaxy foldables won’t get Android 14?
Image credit - PhoneArena
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
Are there any Galaxy Note phones that won’t get Android 14?
Image credit - PhoneArena
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Which Samsung Galaxy budget phones won’t get Android 14?
Image credit - PhoneArena
- Galaxy A22
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A71
Samsung Galaxy tablets that won’t get Android 14
Image credit - PhoneArena
- Galaxy Tab A8
- Galaxy A7 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S7+
