Weekly deals under $200: Moto G 5G (2023), Fire Max 11, Apple Watch SE 2 and more budget tech

The weekend is already here, so can you guess what we’ve prepared? That’s right! Another set of amazing tech deals under $200. This week, we’re bringing epic discounts on hot earbuds, such as the Galaxy Buds 2, and exciting Android phone deals under $200 to take advantage of.

If you want booming sound accommodating you everywhere you go, you’ll definitely find what you seek in our Bluetooth speakers section. Of course, we’ve also prepared plenty of tablets for your entertainment needs, including options like the Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) to splurge on. And if you’re more interested in a new budget smartwatch, we’ll help you find one under $200 right here.

Are you ready for this week’s tech deals under $200? Before we go, we just want to remind you we’ve also got another weekly deals roundup, where you can find more mid-range and flagship-grade devices at lower prices. With that in mind, let’s dive into the pool of affordable tech deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have given us this week.

These are the three best tech deals under $200 this week

Get the Moto G 5G (2023) at $100 off via Motorola.com

The Moto G 5G (2023) is once again available at its lowest price at the official store, making it a sure hit for cash-strapped Android users on the hunt for their next budget phone. This device is 5G ready, features a 6.5-inch 120Hz screen, and offers plenty of battery life. Get it now and save $100.
$100 off (40%)
$149 99
$249 99
Buy at Motorola

Fire Max 11: now $80 off at Amazon

Amazon gives you its most powerful tablet to date, the Fire Max 11, at a much more affordable price. The slate without lockscreen ads is now available just under the $200 mark. This device has an 11-inch screen and a sleek aluminum chassis.
$80 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 41% on the Sony WF-C500 at Walmart

The Sony WF-C500 are incredibly affordable at Walmart this week. You can grab a pair at 41% off at the merchant. These earbuds are a great option for those looking for solid passive noise isolation and plenty of battery life. Get them now and save $40.
$41 off (41%)
$59
$99 99
Buy at Walmart

Finding an affordable Android phone doesn’t have to be challenging, and Motorola’s epic deal on its Moto G 5G (2023) is a testament to this statement. This 5G-ready phone is again $100 cheaper at the official store, landing it at its lowest price. 

The Sony WF-C500 are heavily discounted through Walmart’s rollback offer. These earbuds offer great passive noise isolation and stand out with their superb battery life. Typically retailing at about $100, these are now 41% cheaper at Walmart, making them an incredibly budget-friendly option.

If you’re not looking for a phone or a pair of budget earbuds, why not consider Amazon’s Fire Max 11? The model without those annoying lockscreen ads is now available at a cool $80 discount. In other words, you can get Amazon’s most powerful 11-inch tablet to date for just under $200!

Check out these top phone deals under $200

The Motorola Edge (2022) remains under $140 on Amazon

Last week's epic deal on the Motorola Edge (2022) is still available on Amazon. In other words, you can still get this phone in brand-new condition for less than $140. That's decidedly an awesome deal considering the quality 6.6-inch OLED screen and 50MP cameras on the back and front.
$56 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Get the Moto G Play (2024) at 13% off

If you're not up for a 2022-launched phone but can't afford to splurge on the latest flagships by OnePlus or Samsung, perhaps you'd be interested in Motorola's Moto G Play (2024). This phone is now 13% cheaper at Amazon, giving you more value for your money. The device has a 6.5-inch 90Hz screen, a 50MP camera, and a Snapdragon 680 processor.
$20 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

Or opt for the Moto G Play (2023) at 41% off

Last year's Moto G Play (2023) is another option to consider. This super entry-level phone sells under $100, so it could be suitable for those on a really tight budget. You'll have to make some compromises at that price, though, as the device has a basic 16MP camera.
$70 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon

(International) Galaxy A15 5G is now 14% off on Amazon

Amazon offers a fully unlocked international version of the Galaxy A15 5G at 14% off. The model is suitable for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. It comes with a beautiful 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rates and a 5,000mAh battery.
$30 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

If you’ve been following our weekly deals under $200, you’ll probably remember last week’s incredible deal on the Motorola Edge (2022). To our surprise, this offer is still active, meaning it’s not too late to get this mid-range phone for less than $140. 

Not everyone will be tempted to get a 2022-released phone, no matter how cheap. If you’re looking for something more recently released, consider the 2024-launched Moto G Play. This phone is super affordable and features a Snapdragon 680 processor under the hood. The Moto phone sells at $20 off on Amazon.

We’ve also got another option from Motorola – the Moto G Play (2023). This one is available for less than $100. Another reasonable option is the Galaxy A15 5G. This phone’s international version is now 14% cheaper at Amazon.

Make entertainment time more enjoyable with these tablet deals under $200

The Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) is now 35% off with Pen!

Another epic Amazon deal lets you scoop up the affordable Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) at 35% cheaper prices. The best thing about this deal is that you get a compatible pen accessory with your purchase. The device has an 11.5-inch screen with 2K resolution.
$100 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

Get the 64GB Galaxy Tab A8 and save 36%

The Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) is now available for just under $200 at Amazon. This is the model in Pink Gold, making the slate the perfect gift idea for a special someone. The 2022-released tablet has a 10.5-inch LCD screen plus a dedicated microSD card for storage expansion.
$100 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Grab the Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) at $40 off from Lenovo

The official Lenovo store once again throws its cool discount on the 4/64GB Tab M9 (2023). This entry-level tablet sells for just under $110 through the merchant's deal. The model is super lightweight and easy to carry around, sporting a compact 9-inch HD screen, dual Dolby-Atmos enhanced speakers, and a MediaTek processor under the hood.
$40 off (27%)
$109 99
$149 99
Buy at Lenovo

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is now 26% off

Don't want to spend even $200 on a new tablet? No problem! Lenovo's affordable Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is now 26% cheaper at Amazon. This is the base model with 32GB of built-in storage space. The slate has a 10.61-inch screen and comes with Android 12 out of the box.
$50 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10: 32% off for a limited time

The latest version of the Fire HD 10 sees another 32% markdown at Amazon. This tablet is perfect for the entire family with its 10.1-inch screen. The model features just 32GB space, but the good news is that it support microSD cards for storage expansion.
$45 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Are you ready for a weekend of binge-watching? With these tablet deals under $200, you’ll surely be! This week, we have some Lenovo models on sale, such as the Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen). This slate’s base storage version is now 26% cheaper at the largest e-commerce store.

Amazon’s own Fire HD 10 is also on sale again this week. You can buy this bad boy for less than $100, so you’ll have plenty of spare change for a new Bluetooth speaker. The Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) is another suitable option for hardcore Samsung fans. This tablet is 36% cheaper at Amazon, though only in select colors.

Killer smartwatch deals under $200 you should definitely check out

The Apple Watch SE 2 (2022) is 24% off at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE 2 with a 40mm case is again 24% cheaper than usual at Amazon. The smartwatch gives you all of Apple's essential features and sensors to track your sleep and heart rate while keeping you safe.
$60 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivosmart 4: save 27% at Amazon

Don't care much for Apple's smartwatches? Well, if you need a simple fitness tracker, Garmin's Vivosmart 4 might be suitable for you. This wearable features a pulse ox sensor and a heart rate monitor, plus it's now 27% cheaper on Amazon.
$35 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazfit T-Rex Pro: 22% off for a limited time

If you want a rugged timepiece for less than $200, check out the Amazfit T-Rex Pro. Amazon sells this bad boy at 22% off, though only for a limited time. The smartwatch has a 1.3-inch HD AMOLED screen and can last an impressive 18 days between charges. It has a VO2 Max sensor, heart rate, and sleep monitor, plus an AI fitness app.
$35 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

The old but gold Garmin vivoactive 4S is 45% off!

Grab the Garmin Vivoactive 4S for $148 off its price on Amazon, and make the most out of your investment! The watch is full of features and has a battery life of up to seven days. It's also sleek-looking and a real bargain for someone on a budget. So, act fast and get one today!
$148 off (45%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 4 40mm: 15% off on Amazon

Another not-so-contemporary but still desirable option is the Galaxy Watch 4. Right now, Amazon sells the 40mm model in different colors at 15% off, landing it under the $170 mark. This timepiece has fitness tracking, heart rate and sleep monitoring, plus Fall Detection, to mention just a few.
$30 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm): $70 off at Walmart

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) is now $70 cheaper than usual at Walmart. This isn't a unique deal, but it's still very much appreciated, as it lands this timeless wearable under the $100 mark. The rollback offer may end soon, so make sure you take advantage promptly.
$70 off (41%)
$99
$169
Buy at Walmart

Amazfit GTR 4: save 15% at Amazon

The Amazfit GTR 4 is a GPS smartwatch with sleep quality monitoring, heart rate and SpO2 sensors, and up to 14 days of battery life between charges. The wearable has built-in Alexa and an AI fitness app. If you like what it has to offer, go ahead and save 15% on one while you can.
$30 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon


This week, we’ve got a couple of options from Amazfit that you might be interested in. The first one is the GTR 4, which sees a cool 15% price cut on Amazon. At that discount, the wearable lands at the same price as the Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm). This one is also on sale at Amazon, offered for less than $170. The Amazfit T-Rex Pro is another alternative under $200. This wearable had a 1.3-inch HD AMOLED screen, and it lasts a whopping 18 days between charges. 

What if you don’t want to spend over $100 on a new timepiece? In that case, take advantage of Walmart’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic deal. This one is now available at $70 off its price tag. There’s also something for Apple fans – the 40mm Apple Watch SE 2. This one currently sells at 24% off on Amazon.

Awesome sub-$200 deals on earbuds aren’t hard to find this week

Save 28% on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 can now be yours at an incredible price from Amazon. The earbuds are again 28% off, saving you $50. They're equipped with ANC, offer loud and clear sound, and can keep your tunes going strong for up to 39 hours with the charging case. Get them now and save 28%
$50 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Get the Beats Studio Pro and save $150 at Best Buy

Snag the premium Beats Studio Pro for $150 off their price on Best Buy! The headphones deliver great sound with a strong bass. Furthermore, they have capable ANC and offer up to 40 hours of playtime. They even support fast charging, with a quick 10-minute charge, providing up to four hours of battery life.
$150 off (43%)
$199 99
$349 99
Buy at BestBuy

Jabra Elite 4 Active: save 25% at Amazon while you can

The Jabra Elite 4 Active are another great option, especially for fitness lovers. These earbuds are perfect for working out, thanks to their ergonomic, wing-free design and high IP57 rating. They deliver up to seven hours of listening time per charge and have quality ANC and Alexa on deck.
$30 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): save 24% on Amazon now!

Get the top-tier Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with UCB-C on Amazon and save $60. The earbuds have awesome sound, top-tier ANC and good battery life. They are a real bang for your buck, so tap the deal button and get a pair for less today!
$60 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Grab the Galaxy Buds 2 and save $49

Walmart now sells the Galaxy Buds 2 in Graphite at 33% off their price tag. Although not a unique discount, this one is still rather tempting, as it helps you get even more value for your money. For their sub-$100 price, the earbuds offer fantastic audio with EQ customizations, top-notch ANC technology and decent battery life.
$49 off (33%)
$99 72
$149
Buy at Walmart

JBL Tour PRO+ TWS: 50% cheaper at Amazon

At 50% off, JBL's premium Tour PRO+ are a no-miss for hardcore fans of the brand. These puppies stand out with their quality sound and ANC technology. With built-in voice assistants and up to 32 hours of playtime, they're a real bargain at that Amazon price.
$100 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

Get the LinkBuds S by Sony and save 26%

Get the Sony LinkBuds S on Amazon and save $52. The earbuds have great sound and come with ANC comparable to that of Apple's top-notch AirPods Pro. Additionally, the earbuds are small, lightweight, and offer impressive battery life. Act fast and get a pair for less now while you still can!
$52 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

The Sony WF-C700N are now $21 cheaper at Walmart

With up to 7.5 hours of playtime per charge and a full extra charge from the case, the Sony WF-C700 definitely aren't the earbuds with the best battery life. However, they have great Noise Cancelling and Ambient Sound, plus DSEE support for high-quality audio, which may attract some customers. If you like what these have to offer, save $21 on a pair at Walmart now.
$21 off (18%)
$98
$119
Buy at Walmart


Everything from Beats’ high-end wireless headphones, the Studio Pro, to super budget-friendly options like the Sony WF-C700N comes at lower prices this week. The Studio Pro are an irresistible option, thanks to Best Buy’s generous $150 price cut.

The Sony earbuds come with noise cancelling technology with Ambient Sound Mode and support Bluetooth Multipoint. These aren’t as heavily discounted as the Beats headphones, but you can still find them under $100 at Walmart.

And if you wish to touch upon the Galaxy audio universe on the cheap, Walmart is again your retailer of choice. It has an ongoing deal on the Galaxy Buds 2, which are among the best wireless earbuds on the market. Apple fans probably won’t be tempted by any of these options. On the bright side, their AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging are available at 24% off on Amazon.

And there’s no shortage of top-notch deals on Bluetooth speakers, either!

Save 42% on the JBL Clip 4 at Walmart

If you need a super portable Bluetooth speaker with a handy clip that helps attract it to your clothes or backpack, don't miss Walmart's promo on the JBL Clip 4 and take advantage immediately. This speaker is now an epic 42% cheaper than usual, giving you way more bang for your buck.
$34 off (42%)
$46 27
$79 95
Buy at Walmart

Sony SRSXB13/B: save 37% at Amazon while you can

The Sony SRSXB13/B is a tiny Bluetooth speaker with extra bass that you can now get at much lower prices. The speaker is now available at 37% off on Amazon, giving you plenty of value for your money. It has up to 16 hours of battery life, too.
$22 off (37%)
$38
$59 99
Buy at Walmart

JBL Charge 5: now available at $52 off

The JBL Charge 5 in Red is now available at 29% off at Walmart. To our knowledge, this is the lowest price available right now for this particular model. The JBL speaker has a great design with an IP67 rating, a long battery life of up to 20 hours, plus a powerbank for your devices, and it also offers top sound quality.
$52 off (29%)
$127 99
$179 95
Buy at Walmart

Ultimate Ears Boom 3: save 35% at Amazon

Delivering 360-degree audio for up to 15 hours per charge, the UE Boom 3 makes a fantastic little companion. The speaker is suitable for outdoor and indoor use and supposedly can even survive a dunk into water. Get yours now and save 35% on Amazon
$53 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7: save $100 at Best Buy

The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7 is another great speaker that sees a hefty discount this week. Although not so contemporary, for it was released in 2020, the speaker is still a popular choice for cash-strapped users because of its great sound quality and decent battery life.
$100 off (40%)
$149 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy

JBL Flip 6: save $30 at Walmart

With up to 12 hours of listening time, fantastic audio quality, and portable design, the JBL Flip 6 makes one great little speaker. It's incredibly popular not just because it offers great sound for its price and size, but also because it's well-equipped for outdoor use, thanks to its IP67 rating. Get it now and save $30 at Walmart.
$30 off (23%)
$99 95
$129 95
Buy at Walmart

Echo Dot (5th Gen), Kids: save 25% on Amazon

The 5th Gen Echo Dot Kids is now available on Amazon at 25% off its price tag. With its awesome Owl design and one year of free Amazon Kids+, this smart speaker is every kid's dream. And now that it's 25% off, it's even more affordable than usual.
$15 off (25%)
$44 99
$59 99
Buy at Walmart


Smaller speakers seem to be on focus at online merchants this week, as they’ve received the most substantial price cuts. For instance, Walmart sells the JBL Clip 4 almost at the same price we saw at Amazon during Black Friday! In other words, you can save an amazing 42% on this small but capable speaker. 

Another incredible deal on a small-sized speaker is live at Amazon and lets you score 37% off the Sony SRSXB13/B with extra bass. This little fella is now available for less than $40. We’ve also got some larger-sized models at sweet discounts.

Some of the most popular JBL speakers, such as the JBL Flip 6 and the Charge 5, are also available at lower prices. Both can be found at Walmart, with discounts ranging from $30 to $52.
