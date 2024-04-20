Weekly deals under $200: Moto G 5G (2023), Fire Max 11, Apple Watch SE 2 and more budget tech

Up Next:
The weekend is already here, so can you guess what we’ve prepared? That’s right! Another set of amazing tech deals under $200. This week, we’re bringing epic discounts on hot earbuds, such as the Galaxy Buds 2, and exciting Android phone deals under $200 to take advantage of.
If you want booming sound accommodating you everywhere you go, you’ll definitely find what you seek in our Bluetooth speakers section. Of course, we’ve also prepared plenty of tablets for your entertainment needs, including options like the Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) to splurge on. And if you’re more interested in a new budget smartwatch, we’ll help you find one under $200 right here.
The Sony WF-C500 are heavily discounted through Walmart’s rollback offer. These earbuds offer great passive noise isolation and stand out with their superb battery life. Typically retailing at about $100, these are now 41% cheaper at Walmart, making them an incredibly budget-friendly option.
If you’re not looking for a phone or a pair of budget earbuds, why not consider Amazon’s Fire Max 11? The model without those annoying lockscreen ads is now available at a cool $80 discount. In other words, you can get Amazon’s most powerful 11-inch tablet to date for just under $200!
Are you ready for a weekend of binge-watching? With these tablet deals under $200, you’ll surely be! This week, we have some Lenovo models on sale, such as the Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen). This slate’s base storage version is now 26% cheaper at the largest e-commerce store.
Amazon’s own Fire HD 10 is also on sale again this week. You can buy this bad boy for less than $100, so you’ll have plenty of spare change for a new Bluetooth speaker. The Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) is another suitable option for hardcore Samsung fans. This tablet is 36% cheaper at Amazon, though only in select colors.
What if you don’t want to spend over $100 on a new timepiece? In that case, take advantage of Walmart’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic deal. This one is now available at $70 off its price tag. There’s also something for Apple fans – the 40mm Apple Watch SE 2. This one currently sells at 24% off on Amazon.
Everything from Beats’ high-end wireless headphones, the Studio Pro, to super budget-friendly options like the Sony WF-C700N comes at lower prices this week. The Studio Pro are an irresistible option, thanks to Best Buy’s generous $150 price cut.
The Sony earbuds come with noise cancelling technology with Ambient Sound Mode and support Bluetooth Multipoint. These aren’t as heavily discounted as the Beats headphones, but you can still find them under $100 at Walmart.
Smaller speakers seem to be on focus at online merchants this week, as they’ve received the most substantial price cuts. For instance, Walmart sells the JBL Clip 4 almost at the same price we saw at Amazon during Black Friday! In other words, you can save an amazing 42% on this small but capable speaker.
Another incredible deal on a small-sized speaker is live at Amazon and lets you score 37% off the Sony SRSXB13/B with extra bass. This little fella is now available for less than $40. We’ve also got some larger-sized models at sweet discounts.
Some of the most popular JBL speakers, such as the JBL Flip 6 and the Charge 5, are also available at lower prices. Both can be found at Walmart, with discounts ranging from $30 to $52.
Are you ready for this week’s tech deals under $200? Before we go, we just want to remind you we’ve also got another weekly deals roundup, where you can find more mid-range and flagship-grade devices at lower prices. With that in mind, let’s dive into the pool of affordable tech deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have given us this week.
These are the three best tech deals under $200 this week
Finding an affordable Android phone doesn’t have to be challenging, and Motorola’s epic deal on its Moto G 5G (2023) is a testament to this statement. This 5G-ready phone is again $100 cheaper at the official store, landing it at its lowest price.
Check out these top phone deals under $200
If you’ve been following our weekly deals under $200, you’ll probably remember last week’s incredible deal on the Motorola Edge (2022). To our surprise, this offer is still active, meaning it’s not too late to get this mid-range phone for less than $140.
We’ve also got another option from Motorola – the Moto G Play (2023). This one is available for less than $100. Another reasonable option is the Galaxy A15 5G. This phone’s international version is now 14% cheaper at Amazon.
Not everyone will be tempted to get a 2022-released phone, no matter how cheap. If you’re looking for something more recently released, consider the 2024-launched Moto G Play. This phone is super affordable and features a Snapdragon 680 processor under the hood. The Moto phone sells at $20 off on Amazon.
Make entertainment time more enjoyable with these tablet deals under $200
Killer smartwatch deals under $200 you should definitely check out
This week, we’ve got a couple of options from Amazfit that you might be interested in. The first one is the GTR 4, which sees a cool 15% price cut on Amazon. At that discount, the wearable lands at the same price as the Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm). This one is also on sale at Amazon, offered for less than $170. The Amazfit T-Rex Pro is another alternative under $200. This wearable had a 1.3-inch HD AMOLED screen, and it lasts a whopping 18 days between charges.
Awesome sub-$200 deals on earbuds aren’t hard to find this week
And if you wish to touch upon the Galaxy audio universe on the cheap, Walmart is again your retailer of choice. It has an ongoing deal on the Galaxy Buds 2, which are among the best wireless earbuds on the market. Apple fans probably won’t be tempted by any of these options. On the bright side, their AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging are available at 24% off on Amazon.
And there’s no shortage of top-notch deals on Bluetooth speakers, either!
