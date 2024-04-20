Weekly deals under $200: Moto G 5G (2023), Fire Max 11, Apple Watch SE 2 and more budget tech

The Sony WF-C700N are now $21 cheaper at Walmart

With up to 7.5 hours of playtime per charge and a full extra charge from the case, the Sony WF-C700 definitely aren't the earbuds with the best battery life. However, they have great Noise Cancelling and Ambient Sound, plus DSEE support for high-quality audio, which may attract some customers. If you like what these have to offer, save $21 on a pair at Walmart now.