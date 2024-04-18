Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

This Walmart deal on the JBL Charge 5 gives you big sound and big savings

By
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This Walmart deal on the JBL Charge 5 gives you big sound and big savings
The JBL Xtreme 3 is great and all, but its size makes it hard to recommend to those who want something more portable. If booming sound isn’t what you’re after but you still want a built-in powerbank in your next speaker, safely pick the Charge 5. This one is now available at $52 off at Walmart, giving you more bang for your buck.

The JBL Charge 5 (Red) is now $52 off

The JBL Charge 5 in Red is now available at 29% off at Walmart. To our knowledge, this is the lowest price available right now for this particular model, with no similar or better discounts available at Best Buy and Amazon. The JBL speaker has a great design with an IP67 rating, a long battery life of up to 20 hours, plus a powerbank for your devices, and it also offers top sound quality.
$52 off (29%)
$127 49
$179 95
Buy at Walmart


At the time of writing, only the model in Red is available at 29% off its price tag at the e-commerce store. Then again, some other color options retail at almost the same price, offered at 28% off. Whichever paintjob you decide to get, you’ll get plenty of value because Best Buy and Amazon’s deals on this puppy are already gone.

Larger and more robust than the Flip 6, this bad boy easily beats many of the best portable Bluetooth speakers under $200. Like most JBL options, this speaker features an IP67 rating, making it perfect for outdoor and indoor use. Not only does it offer top-notch dust and water resistance, but it also relies on rugged rubber housing for protection against bumps.

As far as sound quality goes, the Charge 5 gets quite loud, although it’s definitely not as powerful as the Xtreme 3. This puppy gives you crisp vocals, satisfactory bass, and rich instrumentals. You can clearly hear all the nuances of your favorite songs, though you’d probably want something else for critical listening.

As mentioned, you also get a built-in powerbank that charges your devices while steaming your beloved jams. Speaking of which, you should have up to 20 hours of enjoyment per charge. The device recharges via USB-C for about four hours.

Recommended Stories
Should you buy the JBL Charge 5? Well, that really is up to you. What we can say for sure is that it doesn’t disappoint with its quality design and great audio quality. Plus, Walmart lets you get one at discounted prices, ensuring you get more value out of your investment.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
11 stories
18 Apr, 2024
This Walmart deal on the JBL Charge 5 gives you big sound and big savings
16 Apr, 2024
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
15 Apr, 2024
The highly popular JBL Flip 6 sells for less than $100 on Amazon yet again
11 Apr, 2024
For a limited time, get the robust Beosound A1 (2nd gen) for $109 off and enjoy Bang & Olufsen's sound for less
10 Apr, 2024
Feel the pulse of savings and snatch the loud JBL Pulse 4 for $100 off on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat

Latest News

Verizon's Visible introduces annual plans with discounts up to 26%
Verizon's Visible introduces annual plans with discounts up to 26%
Comcast launches NOW, low-cost and prepaid brand for data, TV, and WiFi hotspots
Comcast launches NOW, low-cost and prepaid brand for data, TV, and WiFi hotspots
Apple tipped to reduce display size of iPhone 17 Plus
Apple tipped to reduce display size of iPhone 17 Plus
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Hurry up and snatch Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet at its biggest discount yet
Hurry up and snatch Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet at its biggest discount yet
Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!
Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless