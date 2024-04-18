This Walmart deal on the JBL Charge 5 gives you big sound and big savings

The JBL Charge 5 (Red) is now $52 off

The JBL Charge 5 in Red is now available at 29% off at Walmart. To our knowledge, this is the lowest price available right now for this particular model, with no similar or better discounts available at Best Buy and Amazon. The JBL speaker has a great design with an IP67 rating, a long battery life of up to 20 hours, plus a powerbank for your devices, and it also offers top sound quality.