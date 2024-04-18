This Walmart deal on the JBL Charge 5 gives you big sound and big savings

Up Next:
The JBL Xtreme 3 is great and all, but its size makes it hard to recommend to those who want something more portable. If booming sound isn’t what you’re after but you still want a built-in powerbank in your next speaker, safely pick the Charge 5. This one is now available at $52 off at Walmart, giving you more bang for your buck.
At the time of writing, only the model in Red is available at 29% off its price tag at the e-commerce store. Then again, some other color options retail at almost the same price, offered at 28% off. Whichever paintjob you decide to get, you’ll get plenty of value because Best Buy and Amazon’s deals on this puppy are already gone.
Larger and more robust than the Flip 6, this bad boy easily beats many of the best portable Bluetooth speakers under $200. Like most JBL options, this speaker features an IP67 rating, making it perfect for outdoor and indoor use. Not only does it offer top-notch dust and water resistance, but it also relies on rugged rubber housing for protection against bumps.
As mentioned, you also get a built-in powerbank that charges your devices while steaming your beloved jams. Speaking of which, you should have up to 20 hours of enjoyment per charge. The device recharges via USB-C for about four hours.
Should you buy the JBL Charge 5? Well, that really is up to you. What we can say for sure is that it doesn’t disappoint with its quality design and great audio quality. Plus, Walmart lets you get one at discounted prices, ensuring you get more value out of your investment.
As far as sound quality goes, the Charge 5 gets quite loud, although it’s definitely not as powerful as the Xtreme 3. This puppy gives you crisp vocals, satisfactory bass, and rich instrumentals. You can clearly hear all the nuances of your favorite songs, though you’d probably want something else for critical listening.
