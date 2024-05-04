Weekly deals under $300: Save on the Moto G Stylus 2023, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Sony WH-1000XM4, and more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You've checked out our deals roundup for this week, but the offers there are above your budget? Well, you are in the right place, as this is where we've listed all the best deals under the $300 mark we've found this week.
From smartphones and tablets to headphones and smartwatches. There is something for every budget enthusiast in the market for a new affordable device. So, chop-chop! Browse the deals below and treat yourself to a new phone, slate, wearable, headphones, and/or Bluetooth speaker without breaking the bank today!
Given that Mother's Day is next Sunday, you may want to check out our dedicated article as well. Or choose a present on the budget side through one of the deals listed in this space.
Top 3 tech deals under $300
Motorola's Moto G Stylus 2023 is an awesome alternative for people wanting a stylus-powered phone with decent performance but don't want to tank their bank account on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Right now, this bad boy is $150 more affordable, which makes it an even bigger temptation.
In case you already have a nice phone but are in the market for a new affordable slate, feel free to snag the 9th-gen iPad on Amazon. The retailer is selling this handsome fella for less than $250. While the A13 Bionic chip that powers the slate is quite old, it still offers good performance.
The third top deal under $300 this week is on Sony's ex-flagship headphones, the WH-1000XM4. Amazon is selling them for $70 off their price, which means they can now be yours for less than $280. Given how incredible these headphones are, we strongly suggest scoring a pair now while they are still available for under $300.
Check out these awesome phone deals as well
Samsung and Apple may be the companies that dominate the top-tier phone segment, but Motorola is the king of budget phones. Furthermore, its smartphones are often discounted by a lot, allowing frugal tech enthusiasts to snag a nice phone for less. This is why you are seeing three whole deals on Motorola phones.
We are also happy to see the famous Pixel 6a again available at a sweet discount. So, if you want to see what the fuss around Google's AI-powered Pixel phones is all about, the Pixel 6a is a good choice.
Snag an affordable tablet to watch your favorite TV series on
As always, there are a few sweet tablet deals to take advantage of. For instance, the Galaxy Tab A9+ with 128GB of storage is now sweetly discounted on Amazon and can be yours for less than $230. Another nice option is the brand-new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), which is currently available at a lovely $80 price cut. And if you prefer Lenovo to Samsung, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 with 128GB of storage space is discounted by $150 on Lenovo.com.
Up your health-tracking on the cheap while at it
Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy! This week also brought awesome deals on a few top-notch Samsung watches. As you can see, the best Galaxy Watch for outdoor aficionados, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, is on sale at a massive $206 discount. If, however, you are on a budget, the old but gold Galaxy Watch 4 can be yours for less than $150. The OG Pixel Watch is also discounted, and you can snag its LTE variant for $100 off its price!
In case you have an iPhone instead of a Galaxy or a Pixel phone, Amazon is also selling the Apple Watch SE 2 for $60 off its price, allowing Apple users to snag a new smartwatch on the cheap as well.
Enhance your listening experience for less with the following deals
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the Galaxy Buds 2, and the AirPods Pro 2 are among the best earbuds money can buy, and they are all sweetly discounted on Amazon right now, which is just awesome! If you prefer headphones to earbuds, you'll be happy to learn that the Beats Studio3, Beats' ex-flagship headphones, are also on sale and are available at a massive $191 discount. So, don't waste time and snatch a pair of new earbuds or headphones now while you can!
Get a new Bluetooth speaker for your next party if you already have awesome headphones
We may love high-end wireless headphones and earbuds, but sometimes you need a powerful Bluetooth speaker to provide sound for a gathering, for example. And while great-sounding Bluetooth speakers usually cost a lot, we've seen a few nice deals this week, allowing you to get one on the cheap.
A nice example would be the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore, which offers awesome sound and a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating and is now a whopping $119 off on Amazon. In case you need something small and portable, the JBL Clip 4 is currently a no-brainer with its 38% markdown.
