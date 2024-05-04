Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

Weekly deals under $300: Save on the Moto G Stylus 2023, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Sony WH-1000XM4, and more

By
0comments
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Weekly deals roundup under $300: Save on a new Moto G Stylus 2023, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Sony WH-1000X
You've checked out our deals roundup for this week, but the offers there are above your budget? Well, you are in the right place, as this is where we've listed all the best deals under the $300 mark we've found this week.

From smartphones and tablets to headphones and smartwatches. There is something for every budget enthusiast in the market for a new affordable device. So, chop-chop! Browse the deals below and treat yourself to a new phone, slate, wearable, headphones, and/or Bluetooth speaker without breaking the bank today!

Given that Mother's Day is next Sunday, you may want to check out our dedicated article as well. Or choose a present on the budget side through one of the deals listed in this space.

Top 3 tech deals under $300


Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 256GB: Save $150!

The 256GB version of the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is $150 off on Amazon. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, offering a slid mid-range performance. However, its biggest selling point is that it offers a stylus-powered experience without breaking the bank. So, if you want a good phone with a stylus, this is the smartphone to go for. Furthermore, it's an even bigger bargain at its current price!
$150 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation): Save $80!

Looking for a new affordable iPad? Well, Amazon is selling the 9th Gen iPad for $80 off its price. This bad boy comes with a powerful A13 Bionic chip, delivering good performance even in 2024. Additionally, the slate packs an all-day battery life and it offers quite a lot for its budget price.
$80 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4: Save $70!

Sony's ex-flagship headphones are also on sale on Amazon and are available at a sweet $70 discount. This means you can now snag a pair for less than $280. The headphones offer amazing sound and ANC, and are a real bargain! So, act fast and snag a pair now while you can!
$70 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola's Moto G Stylus 2023 is an awesome alternative for people wanting a stylus-powered phone with decent performance but don't want to tank their bank account on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Right now, this bad boy is $150 more affordable, which makes it an even bigger temptation.

In case you already have a nice phone but are in the market for a new affordable slate, feel free to snag the 9th-gen iPad on Amazon. The retailer is selling this handsome fella for less than $250. While the A13 Bionic chip that powers the slate is quite old, it still offers good performance.

The third top deal under $300 this week is on Sony's ex-flagship headphones, the WH-1000XM4. Amazon is selling them for $70 off their price, which means they can now be yours for less than $280. Given how incredible these headphones are, we strongly suggest scoring a pair now while they are still available for under $300.

Check out these awesome phone deals as well


Motorola Moto G 5G (2023): Save $100

"The Moto G 5G (2023) is still on sale for $100 off its price on Amazon. The phone delivers decent performance and can handle day-to-day tasks such as video streaming and web browsing without issues. It's a great choice for someone wanting a budget phone to use for phone calls or as a second handset.
$100 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Power 5G 2023: Save $100!

Another good budget-friendly option is the Moto G Power 5G 2023. The phone can handle day-to-day tasks with ease, and its 5,000mAh power cell offers up to two days of usage on a single charge. The phone also comes with a 10W charger inside the box.
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Edge (2022) 128GB: Now for less than $140!

Yep, another deal on a Motorola phone. However, this is not an ordinary phone. The Motorola Edge (2022) is stylish, offers a pretty decent performance and will receive software updates until 2026, which means it still has some life left in it. It's a total steal at its current price, so act fast and snag one today!
$56 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 6a: Save $64!

The Pixel 6a is still on the market and can now be yours for less than $290. Packing Google's first Tensor chipset under the hood, the phone offers decent performance. It's a great choice if you want to experience what it's like to own a Pixel phone, but don't want to spend much on one.
$64 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung and Apple may be the companies that dominate the top-tier phone segment, but Motorola is the king of budget phones. Furthermore, its smartphones are often discounted by a lot, allowing frugal tech enthusiasts to snag a nice phone for less. This is why you are seeing three whole deals on Motorola phones.

We are also happy to see the famous Pixel 6a again available at a sweet discount. So, if you want to see what the fuss around Google's AI-powered Pixel phones is all about, the Pixel 6a is a good choice.

Snag an affordable tablet to watch your favorite TV series on


Galaxy Tab A9+ 128GB: Save $50!

The Galaxy Tab A9+ is sweetly discounted on Amazon and can be yours for less than $230. The tablet comes with a Snapdragon 695 chipset, delivering a surprisingly good performance for a slate in the budget segment. Furthermore, the 11.0-inch LCD display, offers good watching experience on the cheap. The slate offers good value for money.
$50 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024): Save $80!

Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 is also on sale on Amazon. The slate offers good mid-range performance and is great for watching videos and movies on the go. Furthermore, it comes with its own S Pen out of the box.
$80 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab A8: Save $93!

Get the Galaxy Tab A8 on Amazon for $93 off its price. The slate offers decent performance for day-to-day tasks and is great for entertainment on the cheap. So, act fast and snag one before the offer expires!
$93 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 (128GB): Save $150 on Lenovo.com!

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 with 128GB of storage is now $150 off its price on Lenovo.com. The tablet offers good performance for day-to-day tasks, while its 11.2-inch OLED screen makes it great for streaming movies on the go.
$150 off (35%)
$279 99
$429 99
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen: Save $50!

If you want something extremely budget-friendly, feel free to snag the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen on Amazon. At the moment, the tablet can be yours for less than $150. It offers decent performance and is great for watching movies on the cheap.
$50 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

As always, there are a few sweet tablet deals to take advantage of. For instance, the Galaxy Tab A9+ with 128GB of storage is now sweetly discounted on Amazon and can be yours for less than $230. Another nice option is the brand-new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), which is currently available at a lovely $80 price cut. And if you prefer Lenovo to Samsung, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 with 128GB of storage space is discounted by $150 on Lenovo.com.

Up your health-tracking on the cheap while at it


Apple Watch SE 2 (2022) (44mm): Save $60 on Amazon

If you are an Apple user on a budget, feel free to snatch the Apple Watch SE 2 (2022) for $60 off its price on Amazon. The watch packs a plethora of features and is a real bargain at its current price. So, save on one now while you still can!
$60 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Save $206!

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the best smartwatch for a Galaxy user with an active lifestyle. And at the moment, this bad boy can be yours for $206 off its price on Amazon. The watch is full of features and is a real bang for your buck especially at the moment.
$206 off (46%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch LTE: Save $100!

The OG Pixel Watch with LTE connectivity can now be yours for $100 off its price. The device packs a stylish design and is loaded with features. It also has an all-day battery life. It's a great choice for a Pixel user on a budget.
$100 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm): Save $50!

The old but gold Galaxy Watch 4 is now available for less than $150 on Amazon. This bad boy is full of health-tracking features and is the watch to go for if you want a budget wearable. Just be sure to act fast, as this is a limited time deal and may expire soon.
$50 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm): Save $60!

Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) is sweetly discounted on Amazon and can be yours for under the $240 mark. This is a premium wearable, loaded with features, and it's worth every single penny spent. Act fast and snag one for less while you can!
$60 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy! This week also brought awesome deals on a few top-notch Samsung watches. As you can see, the best Galaxy Watch for outdoor aficionados, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, is on sale at a massive $206 discount. If, however, you are on a budget, the old but gold Galaxy Watch 4 can be yours for less than $150. The OG Pixel Watch is also discounted, and you can snag its LTE variant for $100 off its price!

Popular stories
Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
Best Buy cuts the price of the flagship Motorola Razr+ 2023 by up to $400
Best Buy cuts the price of the flagship Motorola Razr+ 2023 by up to $400
T-Mobile celebrating Mint purchase with new and upgraded perks for customers
T-Mobile celebrating Mint purchase with new and upgraded perks for customers
In case you have an iPhone instead of a Galaxy or a Pixel phone, Amazon is also selling the Apple Watch SE 2 for $60 off its price, allowing Apple users to snag a new smartwatch on the cheap as well.

Enhance your listening experience for less with the following deals


Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Now 53% OFF on Amazon!

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are among the best earbuds on the market, and they can be yours for a whopping 53% off on Amazon. This means you can snag a pair for under the $110 mark, which is just incredible. The earbuds have amazing sound and top-tier ANC, and are a real steal at their current price.
$122 off (53%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Buds 2: Now 33% OFF on Amazon!

The Galaxy Buds 2 are also on sale and a great choice. They are currently available for less than $100 and offer awesome sound and good ANC. You should act fast, though, as this is a limited time deal and may expire soon.
$50 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): Save $59!

Apple users can also save on a pair of new earbuds this week. The AirPods Pro 2, which are the best AirPods on the market, are on sale for $59 off their price on Amazon. The earbuds have awesome sound, Spatial Audio support, and offer great ANC. They are worth every penny.
$59 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Beats Studio3: Save 55% on Amazon!

An awesome 55% discount lands the premium Beats Studio3 headphones under the $160 mark on Amazon. Yep, you can currently snag a pair for a whopping $191 off! As ex-flagship headphones, the Beats Studio3 offer amazing sound and good ANC. They are a real steal at their current price, so be sure to snatch a pair today!
$191 off (55%)
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the Galaxy Buds 2, and the AirPods Pro 2 are among the best earbuds money can buy, and they are all sweetly discounted on Amazon right now, which is just awesome! If you prefer headphones to earbuds, you'll be happy to learn that the Beats Studio3, Beats' ex-flagship headphones, are also on sale and are available at a massive $191 discount. So, don't waste time and snatch a pair of new earbuds or headphones now while you can!

Get a new Bluetooth speaker for your next party if you already have awesome headphones


JBL Xtreme 3: Save $150!

The JBL Xtreme 3 is on sale for a whopping $150 off its price on Amazon. The speaker has a loud sound and is among the best speakers you can buy. So, don't waste time and snag one for less now!
$150 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL FLIP 5: Save $50!

Another great alternative is the JBL FLIP 5, which is now $50 off its price and available for less than $80. This bad boy also has good sound, delivers up to 12 hours of listening time and packs an IPX7 water resistance rating.
$50 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore: Save $119!

The Beosound Explore is a rugged Bluetooth speaker with amazing sound and a solid IP67 dust and water resistance. It's worth every single penny spent and right now is available at a whopping $119 discount on Amazon, which makes it even more enticing. Get one now while you can!
$119 off (48%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Charge 5: Save $40!

The great-sounding JBL Charge 5 is now available for less than $140 on Amazon. In addition to its sound, this bad boy offers a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating and can even charge your phone while blasting your favorite songs. It offers quite a lot for its price, so be sure to snag one if you want a speaker and a portable power bank in a single device.
$40 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Clip 4: Save 38% on Amazon!

Small and easy to carry, the JBL Clip 4 can go anywhere when you go. It also packs good sound and an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. It's a real steal at its current price, so be sure to act fast and snatch one now if you need a small and portable Bluetooth speaker.
$30 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

We may love high-end wireless headphones and earbuds, but sometimes you need a powerful Bluetooth speaker to provide sound for a gathering, for example. And while great-sounding Bluetooth speakers usually cost a lot, we've seen a few nice deals this week, allowing you to get one on the cheap.

A nice example would be the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore, which offers awesome sound and a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating and is now a whopping $119 off on Amazon. In case you need something small and portable, the JBL Clip 4 is currently a no-brainer with its 38% markdown.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Featured Stories

Weekly deals under $300: Save on the Moto G Stylus 2023, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Sony WH-1000XM4, and more
Weekly deals under $300: Save on the Moto G Stylus 2023, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Sony WH-1000XM4, and more
Researcher says whether iOS is safer than Android or vice versa
Researcher says whether iOS is safer than Android or vice versa
Apple's market valuation rose over $150 billion on Friday
Apple's market valuation rose over $150 billion on Friday
Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), Pixel phones, and more promos to splurge on
Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), Pixel phones, and more promos to splurge on
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless