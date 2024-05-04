Weekly deals under $300: Save on the Moto G Stylus 2023, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Sony WH-1000XM4, and more





Top 3 tech deals under $300





Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 256GB: Save $150! The 256GB version of the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is $150 off on Amazon. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, offering a slid mid-range performance. However, its biggest selling point is that it offers a stylus-powered experience without breaking the bank. So, if you want a good phone with a stylus, this is the smartphone to go for. Furthermore, it's an even bigger bargain at its current price! $150 off (38%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad (9th Generation): Save $80! Looking for a new affordable iPad? Well, Amazon is selling the 9th Gen iPad for $80 off its price. This bad boy comes with a powerful A13 Bionic chip, delivering good performance even in 2024. Additionally, the slate packs an all-day battery life and it offers quite a lot for its budget price. $80 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4: Save $70! Sony's ex-flagship headphones are also on sale on Amazon and are available at a sweet $70 discount. This means you can now snag a pair for less than $280. The headphones offer amazing sound and ANC, and are a real bargain! So, act fast and snag a pair now while you can! $70 off (20%) Buy at Amazon









In case you already have a nice phone but are in the market for a new affordable slate, feel free to snag the



The third top deal under $300 this week is on Sony's ex-flagship headphones, the Motorola's Moto G Stylus 2023 is an awesome alternative for people wanting a stylus-powered phone with decent performance but don't want to tank their bank account on the Galaxy S24 Ultra . Right now, this bad boy is $150 more affordable, which makes it an even bigger temptation.In case you already have a nice phone but are in the market for a new affordable slate, feel free to snag the 9th-gen iPad on Amazon. The retailer is selling this handsome fella for less than $250. While the A13 Bionic chip that powers the slate is quite old, it still offers good performance.The third top deal under $300 this week is on Sony's ex-flagship headphones, the WH-1000XM4 . Amazon is selling them for $70 off their price, which means they can now be yours for less than $280. Given how incredible these headphones are, we strongly suggest scoring a pair now while they are still available for under $300.





Check out these awesome phone deals as well





Motorola Moto G 5G (2023): Save $100 "The Moto G 5G (2023) is still on sale for $100 off its price on Amazon. The phone delivers decent performance and can handle day-to-day tasks such as video streaming and web browsing without issues. It's a great choice for someone wanting a budget phone to use for phone calls or as a second handset. $100 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Moto G Power 5G 2023: Save $100! Another good budget-friendly option is the Moto G Power 5G 2023. The phone can handle day-to-day tasks with ease, and its 5,000mAh power cell offers up to two days of usage on a single charge. The phone also comes with a 10W charger inside the box. $100 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge (2022) 128GB: Now for less than $140! Yep, another deal on a Motorola phone. However, this is not an ordinary phone. The Motorola Edge (2022) is stylish, offers a pretty decent performance and will receive software updates until 2026, which means it still has some life left in it. It's a total steal at its current price, so act fast and snag one today! $56 off (28%) Buy at Amazon Pixel 6a: Save $64! The Pixel 6a is still on the market and can now be yours for less than $290. Packing Google's first Tensor chipset under the hood, the phone offers decent performance. It's a great choice if you want to experience what it's like to own a Pixel phone, but don't want to spend much on one. $64 off (18%) Buy at Amazon









We are also happy to see the famous Pixel 6a is a good choice. Samsung and Apple may be the companies that dominate the top-tier phone segment, but Motorola is the king of budget phones . Furthermore, its smartphones are often discounted by a lot, allowing frugal tech enthusiasts to snag a nice phone for less. This is why you are seeing three whole deals on Motorola phones We are also happy to see the famous Pixel 6a again available at a sweet discount. So, if you want to see what the fuss around Google's AI-powered Pixel phones is all about, theis a good choice.





Snag an affordable tablet to watch your favorite TV series on





Galaxy Tab A9+ 128GB: Save $50! The Galaxy Tab A9+ is sweetly discounted on Amazon and can be yours for less than $230. The tablet comes with a Snapdragon 695 chipset, delivering a surprisingly good performance for a slate in the budget segment. Furthermore, the 11.0-inch LCD display, offers good watching experience on the cheap. The slate offers good value for money. $50 off (19%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024): Save $80! Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 is also on sale on Amazon. The slate offers good mid-range performance and is great for watching videos and movies on the go. Furthermore, it comes with its own S Pen out of the box. $80 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab A8: Save $93! Get the Galaxy Tab A8 on Amazon for $93 off its price. The slate offers decent performance for day-to-day tasks and is great for entertainment on the cheap. So, act fast and snag one before the offer expires! $93 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 (128GB): Save $150 on Lenovo.com! The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 with 128GB of storage is now $150 off its price on Lenovo.com. The tablet offers good performance for day-to-day tasks, while its 11.2-inch OLED screen makes it great for streaming movies on the go. $150 off (35%) $279 99 $429 99 Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen: Save $50! If you want something extremely budget-friendly, feel free to snag the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen on Amazon. At the moment, the tablet can be yours for less than $150. It offers decent performance and is great for watching movies on the cheap. $50 off (26%) Buy at Amazon





As always, there are a few sweet tablet deals to take advantage of. For instance, the Galaxy Tab A9+ with 128GB of storage is now sweetly discounted on Amazon and can be yours for less than $230. Another nice option is the brand-new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), which is currently available at a lovely $80 price cut. And if you prefer Lenovo to Samsung, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 with 128GB of storage space is discounted by $150 on Lenovo.com.





Up your health-tracking on the cheap while at it





Apple Watch SE 2 (2022) (44mm): Save $60 on Amazon If you are an Apple user on a budget, feel free to snatch the Apple Watch SE 2 (2022) for $60 off its price on Amazon. The watch packs a plethora of features and is a real bargain at its current price. So, save on one now while you still can! $60 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Save $206! The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the best smartwatch for a Galaxy user with an active lifestyle. And at the moment, this bad boy can be yours for $206 off its price on Amazon. The watch is full of features and is a real bang for your buck especially at the moment. $206 off (46%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch LTE: Save $100! The OG Pixel Watch with LTE connectivity can now be yours for $100 off its price. The device packs a stylish design and is loaded with features. It also has an all-day battery life. It's a great choice for a Pixel user on a budget. $100 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm): Save $50! The old but gold Galaxy Watch 4 is now available for less than $150 on Amazon. This bad boy is full of health-tracking features and is the watch to go for if you want a budget wearable. Just be sure to act fast, as this is a limited time deal and may expire soon. $50 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm): Save $60! Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) is sweetly discounted on Amazon and can be yours for under the $240 mark. This is a premium wearable, loaded with features, and it's worth every single penny spent. Act fast and snag one for less while you can! $60 off (20%) Buy at Amazon









Enhance your listening experience for less with the following deals





Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Now 53% OFF on Amazon! The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are among the best earbuds on the market, and they can be yours for a whopping 53% off on Amazon. This means you can snag a pair for under the $110 mark, which is just incredible. The earbuds have amazing sound and top-tier ANC, and are a real steal at their current price. $122 off (53%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Buds 2: Now 33% OFF on Amazon! The Galaxy Buds 2 are also on sale and a great choice. They are currently available for less than $100 and offer awesome sound and good ANC. You should act fast, though, as this is a limited time deal and may expire soon. $50 off (33%) Buy at Amazon AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): Save $59! Apple users can also save on a pair of new earbuds this week. The AirPods Pro 2, which are the best AirPods on the market, are on sale for $59 off their price on Amazon. The earbuds have awesome sound, Spatial Audio support, and offer great ANC. They are worth every penny. $59 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Beats Studio3: Save 55% on Amazon! An awesome 55% discount lands the premium Beats Studio3 headphones under the $160 mark on Amazon. Yep, you can currently snag a pair for a whopping $191 off! As ex-flagship headphones, the Beats Studio3 offer amazing sound and good ANC. They are a real steal at their current price, so be sure to snatch a pair today! $191 off (55%) Buy at Amazon









Get a new Bluetooth speaker for your next party if you already have awesome headphones





JBL Xtreme 3: Save $150! The JBL Xtreme 3 is on sale for a whopping $150 off its price on Amazon. The speaker has a loud sound and is among the best speakers you can buy. So, don't waste time and snag one for less now! $150 off (39%) Buy at Amazon JBL FLIP 5: Save $50! Another great alternative is the JBL FLIP 5, which is now $50 off its price and available for less than $80. This bad boy also has good sound, delivers up to 12 hours of listening time and packs an IPX7 water resistance rating. $50 off (38%) Buy at Amazon Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore: Save $119! The Beosound Explore is a rugged Bluetooth speaker with amazing sound and a solid IP67 dust and water resistance. It's worth every single penny spent and right now is available at a whopping $119 discount on Amazon, which makes it even more enticing. Get one now while you can! $119 off (48%) Buy at Amazon JBL Charge 5: Save $40! The great-sounding JBL Charge 5 is now available for less than $140 on Amazon. In addition to its sound, this bad boy offers a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating and can even charge your phone while blasting your favorite songs. It offers quite a lot for its price, so be sure to snag one if you want a speaker and a portable power bank in a single device. $40 off (22%) Buy at Amazon JBL Clip 4: Save 38% on Amazon! Small and easy to carry, the JBL Clip 4 can go anywhere when you go. It also packs good sound and an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. It's a real steal at its current price, so be sure to act fast and snatch one now if you need a small and portable Bluetooth speaker. $30 off (38%) Buy at Amazon





Bluetooth speaker to provide sound for a gathering, for example. And while great-sounding Bluetooth speakers usually cost a lot, we've seen a few nice deals this week, allowing you to get one on the cheap.



A nice example would be the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore, which offers awesome sound and a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating and is now a whopping $119 off on Amazon. In case you need something small and portable, the JBL Clip 4 is currently a no-brainer with its 38% markdown. We may love high-end wireless headphones and earbuds, but sometimes you need a powerfulto provide sound for a gathering, for example. And while great-soundingusually cost a lot, we've seen a few nice deals this week, allowing you to get one on the cheap.A nice example would be the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore, which offers awesome sound and a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating and is now a whopping $119 off on Amazon. In case you need something small and portable, the JBL Clip 4 is currently a no-brainer with its 38% markdown.



